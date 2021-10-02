RECITAL: Marshall University hosts a strings faculty recital featuring Dr. Elizabeth Reed Smith, violin; Dr. Solen Dikener, cello; and Dr. Julia Alves, guitar, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, in Smith Recital Hall. Admission is free. Masks are required. The concert is also livestreamed on the School of Music YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKbpuRSLJ6eqJf7QekSiaZw.
MEET: Cabell County Democratic Executive Committee meets at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Cabell County Courthouse, Commission Chambers. Members are asked to wear masks. Chris Tatum, Mayor of Barboursville, speaks.
LISTED: Jessica Meeks of Ashland was one of more than 145 students qualifying for the dean’s list for the summer semester at Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions, Athens. Students must earn a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with at least 15 hours earned, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.
DINNER: Sugar Bottom Farm, Marilyn Polan, sponsors the fifth annual Farm-to-Table dinner at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at The Wild Ramp, 555 14th St. The menu is prepared by the Ramp’s Harvest Kitchen Chef, Jedediah Thornburgh. Entertainment is by Huntington Old time Dance and Music and Chatteroi, traditional Appalachian duo. Tickets are $75, including a five-course meal and two wine or beer tickets. Proceeds support community programs and the market’s sustainability in the community.
BLESSING: Jason and Kristen Camp became new parents Sept. 8 with the birth of Hannah Ruth Camp, weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces and 18 ¾ inches long. Grandparents are Jeff and Becki Chaffins of Kenova United Methodist Church.
CARS: Putnam County Sheriff’s Association hosts a car show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Putnam County Courthouse, Winfield, West Virginia. Registration fee is $15.
CLOSER: Hershel “Woody” Williams moves one year closer to the 100-mark as he celebrates number 98 Saturday, Oct. 2. West Virginia’s only living Congressional Medal of Honor recipient faithfully serving the country is being wished a special and blessed day.
QUILTS/CRAFTS: Ohio Hospice Quilters hosts a quilt and craft show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Ironton’s Church of the Nazarene, 2318 S. 4th St. Jewelry, homemade quilts, baked goods, wreaths, Christmas and fall items and more are available. Fat Boy Q and Matney’s Wood Fired Grill are on site.
FRIEND: Alex Deering has been a friend for 50 years. A Herald-Dispatch retired employee with many years of service is a master of many traits — carpenter, motorcycle rider, husband, father and friend, to name a few. Staying the same throughout the years, this friend celebrates another birthday Saturday, Oct. 2. May it be an unforgettable one with surprises, birthday cake, friends, family and fond memories.
CONTEST: BB&T (now Truist) sponsors a pumpkin pie eating contest at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, during the Hurricane Harvest Festival conducted from 1 to 6 p.m. at Hurricane City Park. Three age categories are available — ages 7-11; 12-17; and 18 and up.
“MOUNTAIN STAGE”: Bahamas, Paula Cole, Kishi Bashi, Lilly Hiatt and others are featured at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Charleston Culture Center. Tickets are $25.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Zayvion Booth turns 3, Joyce Adams, Jacob Gerlach.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: David and Brenda Stevenson celebrate number 50.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Robin Creasy, Sandra Crutchfield, Nadine Hobbs leaves the 70s behind for number 80, Kera Bates turns 3, Ashley Watson, Jace Caldwell, Barrett Elkins, Ben Sanders, Emily Franks.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jimi Lawson, Meg Cyrus, Riley Mancuso, Skyler Smith, Linda Childress, Betty Ryder, retired State Electric employee, Jeff Rollyson, graduate of Barboursville High School Class of 1971, Mary Perine, Linda Childress, Mary Ann Hale, Andrew Bentley, Lou Fischer, Greg Schussler, Bentley McComas celebrates number 8.
CHUCKLE: A guy was watching TV as his wife was out cutting the grass during the hot summer afternoon. He finally worked up the energy to go out and ask his wife what was for dinner. The wife was quite irritated about him sitting in the air conditioned house all day while she did all the work, so she scolded him. “I can’t believe you’re asking me about dinner right now! Imagine I’m out of town, go inside and figure dinner out yourself.” He went back in the house and fixed himself a big steak, with potatoes, garlic bread and tall glass of iced tea. The wife finally walked in about the time he was finishing up and asked him, “You fixed something to eat? So where is mine??” “Huh? I thought you were out of town,” he answered.