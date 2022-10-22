The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HOMECOMING: Vinson Memorial Christian Church celebrates 100 years with a homecoming service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at 3800 Piedmont Road. The service is open to members, past members and guests.

ONE YEAR: Saturday, Oct. 22, marks the first anniversary of the death of Jeremy Jay Jessup, of South Point, Ohio, formerly of the Ona/Barboursville area. Jeremy, dad to four children, passed away at age 40. He was a truck driver for Reyburn’s and Cogan Towing. I watched Jeremy grow up as he was a neighbor to my two sisters and a niece. Thoughts and prayers are with the family as the loss of a loved one doesn’t become much easier over the years, especially at such a young age.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

