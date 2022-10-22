HOMECOMING: Vinson Memorial Christian Church celebrates 100 years with a homecoming service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at 3800 Piedmont Road. The service is open to members, past members and guests.
ONE YEAR: Saturday, Oct. 22, marks the first anniversary of the death of Jeremy Jay Jessup, of South Point, Ohio, formerly of the Ona/Barboursville area. Jeremy, dad to four children, passed away at age 40. He was a truck driver for Reyburn’s and Cogan Towing. I watched Jeremy grow up as he was a neighbor to my two sisters and a niece. Thoughts and prayers are with the family as the loss of a loved one doesn’t become much easier over the years, especially at such a young age.
SEMINAR: Union Missionary Baptist Church hosts a free preparedness seminar, “Surviving a World in Distress,” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the church, 17632 State Route 243, Chesapeake, Ohio. Bryan and Nikki Foster, both featured on History and Discovery channels, speak. Contact 740-867-4611 or umbcoffice@zoominternet.net.
SMILING: Doris Wright, longtime friend of my sister since working together at Mountaineer Gas Co. for many years, never seems to show her pain, broken heart, disappointment or grief, as she always sports a happy smile while trying to inspire and uplift others. This Christian lady just can’t imagine what she means to this family. She is being wished the best day ever as she gets the “Happy Birthday” song sung to her Saturday, Oct. 22. May this angel be blessed beyond measure continually throughout today and following days.
FESTIVAL: Highlawn Community Garden, Highlawn Community Alliance, Highlawn Neighborhood Association, Huntington First Nazarene and Highlawn Presbyterian Church sponsor the free Highlawn community fall festival from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Highlawn Community Garden, 321 30th St. Activities include Bobby Maynard and the Breakdown bluegrass band, The Alchemy Theater Group, games, crafts, food, pumpkin carving contest, pumpkin decorating, food demonstrations, cake walk and bonfires.
WINNERS: The top three county winners for the fifth-grade poster contest honored during the Lawrence Soil and Water Conservation District’s 75th annual meeting/banquet at Collins Career Technical Center included Max Eplion, Fairland West Elementary, first place; Anna Silk, Chesapeake Middle, second; and Layce Kerns, Dawson Bryant Elementary, third. Congratulations to these winners on a job well done.
BLOOD DRIVE: American Red Cross offers a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane, West Virginia. To schedule appointments, contact 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org and enter “hurricanecom.”
CONDOLENCES: Thoughts and sympathy are offered to the family of Leonard Bledsoe, of Salt Rock, who turned 96 years young Sept. 23 and peacefully passed away at his Salt Rock home Oct. 6, surrounded by his loving family. This is the second loss in less than two months for his wife of 69 years, Margaret Woodall Bledsoe, as she lost her sister, Mary Markins, Aug. 18. The U.S. Army veteran and retiree of CSX Transportation was the father of one daughter and two grandchildren. I have known them 40-plus years, and they became like family. Although he seemed quiet, Leonard was always so gentle, kind and like the Energizer bunny (always working around the house or rental property from daylight to sometimes beyond dark and seldom complaining). He and Margaret remain at the top of my list for favorite people. May she and the family know prayers and thoughts are with them during this time of grief and that God’s love and comfort surround them.
CONCERT: Donnie Baker Unmasked is featured at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Ro-Na Theater, Ironton. Tickets are $27 to $37.
SPECIAL: God always sends that special someone or special moment right on time. Such is the case with an inspiring card and handwritten note from my precious Christian friend, Jo Fannin, of Huntington, at a moment of needing a lift. As I’ve always said, I haven’t met her in person, but she holds a special place in my heart and has always been just an email away in time of need. Despite her illnesses and those of her husband, Mike, she never forgets to spread cheer, love and compassion for others. Thanks for being God’s witness and my inspiration.
REVIVAL: “Wilt thou not revive us again: that thy people may rejoice in thee?” — Psalm 85:6. A revival with Willie May as evangelist begins at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, through Friday, Oct. 28, at Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church, Howell’s Mill Road, Ona.
TRUNK-OR-TREAT: A trunk-or-treat hosted by Pea Ridge United Methodist Church begins at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in the parking lot. Children of all ages may dress in costume, collect candy and play games. Prizes are awarded for best decorated trunk and costume.
MOVIE: “Dial M for Murder,” rated PG, is shown from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, South Point branch. Popcorn and bottled water are provided.
ORGANIST: PipeSounds Concert Series begins at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church. Faythe Freese, professor emeritus of organ at the School of Music at University of Alabama, performs “Light Classical” on the Harrah Symphonic Organ. She was a recipient of Regatz Distinguished Alumni Award from Indiana University in 2017 and the only American woman to have recorded on I’Orgue de la l’Eglise de la Sainte-Trinité, Paris, and received critical acclaim by “Diapason,” the American Organist and Tracker magazine, for her fifth compact disc recorded at German’s Magdeburg Cathedral. Admission, at door, is $15 and free to students.
128TH: Sunday, Oct. 23, marks the 128th homecoming celebration for Kenova United Methodist Church. This year, it is conducted by a new pastor, the Rev. Andrew Tennant.
