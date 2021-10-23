NEW MEMBERS: Nearly a dozen individuals have recently joined Westmoreland Baptist Church, pastored by C.J. Adkins. The 10 new members are Dan and Robin Purrington, John and Laura Bishop, Ron and Carol Gilman, Seth and Brittany Christian, Ezra Dow and Piper Murray. May these men and women continue walking after the Lord and win souls in their efforts.
TRUNK-OR-TREAT: The trunk-or-treat event returns this year to Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. From 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, children of all ages may come dressed in costume, collect candy and play games. The Rev. Shannon Blosser donates a gift card for the best-decorated trunk and costume.
WELCOME: Tracy L. Mills, president of Milton Ministerial Association, was recently welcomed into Madison Avenue Christian Church to alternate Sundays with the Rev. Jana Stoner. Pastor Mills has been a pastor/associate pastor to local Milton community congregations. He also was a teacher and counselor for state youth gatherings and functions, as well as promoting adult and youth involvement in the community and outreach mission programs.
TREATS: Milton Ministerial Association sponsors this year’s trunk-or-treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, in parking lot of Milton Elementary School.
ARRIVAL: Jhett Tatum “JT” Kirby arrived into the world Oct. 15 at 5 pounds, 13 ounces, and 19 inches long. He is the son of Nick and Hayley Kirby of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Ona. May this little precious blessing be an added treasure to the families.
FILMS: Marshall Artists Series continues its six-film series in the Fall International Film Festival at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Passes for all six films, continuing through Sunday, Oct. 24, are $45 by calling 304-696-6656. Individual tickets are $10 per film or free to full-time Marshall University students with valid student ID. Mask wearing is required. Sponsors are Farrell, White and Legg PLLC, ZMM Architects, Reger Funeral Home, iHeartRadio, WSAZ and The Herald-Dispatch. Saturday, Oct. 23, films are “Truffle Hunters,” 11:30 a.m.; “Little Girl,” 2:30 p.m.; “Nine Days,” 5:30 p.m.; and “Twilight’s Kiss,” Cantonese, 7:30 p.m. Films offered Sunday, Oct. 24, are “Gunda,” 2:30 p.m.; “Twilight’s Kiss,” 5:30 p.m.; and “Perfect Candidate,” 7:30 p.m.
INITIATED: Hattie Sergent, of Milton, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Sergent was initiated at the University of Mississippi, and is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
CIRCUS: The Vampire Circus performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Tickets are $25 to $60.
JURIED: Tri-State Arts Association recognized its newest juried members. From Huntington were Bonnie Boyce, Mary Chaney, Kris Hillen, Judi Labelle, Theresa Seibert and Claudia Simes. From Lavalette was Bo Wang. From Lesage was Sue Ann Heck. From Proctorville, Ohio, were Kathryn Lucas and Leigh McDonald (juried into new media), and South Point Ohio, was Melody Pyles. From Agillite, Kentucky, was Tanya Warwick. These artists’ work was in oils, acrylics, watercolors, drawings, photography, mixed media and mosiacs (stone and glass). Each applicant had to present five original artworks to be judged by a panel of peers on originality, good use of design, color and value, unity, craftsmanship and presentation. The next jurying session for new members is scheduled for Saturday, March 26. Contact Kathy Hollett, 304-634-2576 or Kathleenhollett@comcast.net.
BAND: Steve Bonafel and One Iota Band perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Mountaineer Opry/Cabell County 4-H Camp, Booton Creek Road, Barboursville. Tickets are $15 and $5 ages 12 and younger.
APPLE BUTTER MAKING: St. Peter’s Episcopal Church hosts its annual old-fashioned apple butter making day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. The finished product is available for sale. Orders are taken Saturday and may be picked up Sunday.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mindy Starkey, Jo Fidler, Nicole Keown, Don Williams, Matthew McClung, Cameron Gibson, Keaton Henderson, Patty Doss, Carley Bryan, Davey Freeman, Kathy Head, Jamie Herman-Bellomy, Tori James, Sandy Vargo, Brittany Dawn Boswell is one over the mid-30 mark (36), Thom Malcom, Tom Craig, Neal Morrison becomes one year short of being the mid-60 mark (64).
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: John and Evelyn Martin, Chelcie and Coralie Adkins.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Conrad Wallin, Jeremy Smith, Jeff Haynes, Cindy Soto, Carmel Knight, Dalton Young, Isaac Adkins, LaAnna Blake, Tristyn Blake, Sylus Deuser, Claudia Elizabeth Black, John Skeens, Anthony Bowen, Jean Modlin, Krista Thompson, Bettye Dunfee.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jeremy and Kelsey Spears celebrate No. 4, Mike and Lynette Call.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mike Harper, Sheri Anderson, Maria Surface, Carolyn Cummings, Amelia Adkins, Meredith Mears, Amanda Johnson, Bobby Moss hits the “double 6” at 66, Ron Waugh, Larry Black nears the mid-70 mark at 74, Bob Pelfrey, Shelia Brownfield, Sharolyn McCray, Maggie Kestner.
CHUCKLE: It was the end of the day when Ernie parked his police car in front of the station. As he gathered his equipment, his K-9 partner, Jake, was barking, and Ernie saw a little boy staring in at him. “Is that a dog you got in the back seat there?” he asked. “It sure is,” Ernie replied. Puzzled, the boy looked at Ernie and then toward the back of the car. Finally he said, “What’d he do?”