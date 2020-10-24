SPAGHETTI: A spaghetti dinner with Rocco is served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department. The cost is $5, includes bread and dessert. Proceeds benefit emergency equipment. Drive-thru service, walk up and delivery are available. Call 304-453-4808.
AWARD: Mary Hardin of Wiltshire Drive received the Beverly Hills Garden Club’s Beautification Award for October, which is the last award for this year. The program resumes in April.
CANCELED: Westmoreland Neighborhood Association has canceled its meeting Monday, Oct. 26, due to COVID-19 safety considerations.
WEDDING: Congratulations to Meghan N. Stone and Troy D. Miller. The couple exchanged wedding vows Sept. 19 at French Colony House, Gallipolis, Ohio. She is daughter of John and Debbie Stone and granddaughter of Riley and Margie Stone, of Huntington. He is son of James and Carla Miller, of Gallipolis. The newlyweds plan to reside in Gallipolis.
TROOPER: Alan J. Beam, of Ironton, recently completed a 30-week training course by Ohio State Highway Patrol. He was among 42 new troopers participating in a graduation ceremony, where he was chosen as class speaker. He was appointed to the Batavia post. Seth E. James, of Crown City, also was assigned to the Batavia post.
WORKSHOP: CONTACT Rape Crisis Center offers the last of the free COVID-19 stress relief workshops with “Coping Skills” at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at PeaceTree Center for Wellness, 5930 Mahood Drive. To register, contact https://www.contacthuntington.com/stress-relief-workshop.html.
PUMPKINS: A pre-drawn pumpkin with carving instructions is given to each Ceredo-Kenova Middle School student at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, as Ric Griffith tries to create a fun family event, while preserving the Pumpkin House tradition. Residents within city limits of Ceredo and Kenova may stop by the house between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. every day through Oct. 30 to pick up a pumpkin for home display.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Claudia Elizabeth Black, John Skeens, Jean Modlin, Krista Thompson, Jeff Haynes, Cindy Soto, Dalton Young, Jeremy Smith, LaAnna Blake, Tristyn Blake, Isaac Adkins, Anthony Bowen, Bettye Dunfee, Dorothy Walker, George Koromia, Carmel Knight, Anna Holstein, Hazel Pritchard.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jeremy Scott and Kelsey Spears celebrate No. 3, Mike and Lynette Call.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Bobby Moss hits the mid-60 mark (65), Larry Black turns 73, Carolyn Cummings, Amelia Adkins, Jocelyn Marcelo, Nicole Bright, Ron Waugh, Carolyn Cummings, Meredith Mears, Sheri Anderson, Maria Surface.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jacob Kirby leaves the teens behind for No. 20, Bernice Vickers, Lee Oxley, Frank Hatten, Peggy Blatt, Pino Yemba, Jeff McComas, Mason Bryant, Betty Barrett, Tom Pauley, Derik Legg, Levi Reed, Cathy Ellison, Rylee Harrison, Lori Crabtree, Mary Fischer, Logan Givner, David Edmonds of Milton spins the last of the 50s at 59.
CHUCKLE: An elderly woman kept photo albums on the top shelf of her closet. Every time she wanted to look at them, she had to have her teenage grandson come over and lift them off. Her grandson decided to surprise her for her 80th birthday and transfer the heavy books of photos onto her computer. She still calls every time she wants to look through her pictures, however, because she can’t figure out how to turn the computer on.