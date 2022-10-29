The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

TRUNK-OR-TREAT: A trunk-or-treat event begins at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, in the parking lot of Westmoreland United Methodist Church. Candy, hot dogs and other goodies are available. In case of rain, the event takes place inside the church.

SERGEANT: John Hammons was recently promoted from patrolman to sergeant with Ironton Police Department. In the detective division since 2020, he is also the department’s certified Taser trainer. His dad, Charlie, helped him get into the police academy, where he graduated in 2005. He has been a special deputy with Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and employed at a heating and air company. Becoming a member of IPD in 2007 is yet another dream come true. Congratulations, Sgt. Hammons, on this achievement.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

