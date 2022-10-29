TRUNK-OR-TREAT: A trunk-or-treat event begins at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, in the parking lot of Westmoreland United Methodist Church. Candy, hot dogs and other goodies are available. In case of rain, the event takes place inside the church.
SERGEANT: John Hammons was recently promoted from patrolman to sergeant with Ironton Police Department. In the detective division since 2020, he is also the department’s certified Taser trainer. His dad, Charlie, helped him get into the police academy, where he graduated in 2005. He has been a special deputy with Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and employed at a heating and air company. Becoming a member of IPD in 2007 is yet another dream come true. Congratulations, Sgt. Hammons, on this achievement.
WINNER: Congratulations to Parker Coyle, third-grader at Culloden Elementary School. This student was one of 12 winners in West Virginia’s fifth annual State Fire Marshal Fire Safety Poster Contest. The theme was “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.”
HYMN SING: Milton United Methodist Church joins Milton Presbyterian for a fifth Sunday hymn sing at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Presbyterian church, 1204 Smith St.
GIRL SCOUT: Myah Adkins, of Barboursville, was one of several Girl Scouts receiving the highest honors Girl Scouts can achieve at their grade level. This Cadette earned the Silver Award, which gives her a chance to show she is a leader who is organized, determined and dedicated to improving her community.
TARTANS: Enslow Park Presbyterian Church celebrates the 19th annual “Kirkin’ o’ the Tartans” with the skirl of pipes, beat of drums and colorful procession of Scottish Highland Tartans during the worship service on Reformation Sunday at 11 a.m. Oct. 30. A reception honoring the departure of John Campbell, music director, follows.
NUMBER 9: Just a few days before her last single-digit birthday, Brynlee Hart made a whopping three singles during her next-to-last softball game. This was the best at-bats of the season. This rambunctious, yet “boo”tiful little girl came into this world about 20 minutes too early to be a Halloween girl, but that gave her more time to add joy, love and excitement to many. May this granddaughter of Larry and Gena Hart have an extraordinary special Sunday, Oct. 30, as she ends the single-digit birthdays at age 9 and have a super year to No. 10.
CONCERT: Collegians Chorale, 40-voice mixed concert choir at Mount Vernon Nazarene University directed by Robert Tocheff, performs at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at First Church of the Nazarene, Ironton. The choir also performs at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Summit Church of the Nazarene, Ashland. Admission is free; however, a freewill offering is taken. Contact the Ironton church, 740-532-3413, or the Ashland church, 606-928-6065.
ANNIVERSARY: Beverly Hills United Methodist Church celebrates its 110th anniversary from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. A service of remembrance is followed by a covered-dish dinner in the fellowship hall.
ANGEL: Nearly 17 years ago, an angel was placed in my circle of friends and remains at the top of my list on this day. Carolyn Endicott has such a caring and loving heart, with a willingness to help, encourage and inspire. This Christian friend is a great singer and pianist, as well as a true and super friend. Carolyn celebrates a birthday Sunday, Oct. 30, and is being wished blessings of good health, happiness, love and joy as she blows out the candles and every day of the coming year.
CELEBRATION: Anne Imperi celebrates her recently published contribution to the best-selling prayer book, “Connecting with God in the Garden,” authored by her daughter, Cecile Smith, after the 11 a.m. Mass Sunday, Oct. 30, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Doughnuts, coffee, tea and cookies are served. A reading and signing of the book are also available.
MUSICAL: “Sugar Skull! A Dia de Muertos Musical Adventure!” show is available at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $25.
PANCAKES: Aspire Conservatory Theatre Group hosts its fall semester show, “Frozen Jr.,” character pancake breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Beech Street Church, Ashland. The menu includes pancakes, sausage and beverages. Cast members will be in costume to perform songs and dances featured in the production.
