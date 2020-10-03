HOMECOMING: Sunday, Oct. 4, is the 124th anniversary homecoming for Ona’s Antioch Baptist Church. Forgiven sings in the morning service. Meet at noon at Ona Little League Complex for volleyball, cornhole, horseshoes and more. Water and sodas are available. Bring picnic lunch and chairs.
BREATH: Sue King, of Lesage, emailed this note: “Keep the chuckles coming … they are a breath of fresh air during this time.” Thanks, Sue, for being a reader.
CANCELED: The 2020-21 PipeSounds Organ Concert Series with David Haggerty is canceled for Sunday, Oct. 4, at Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church due to social distancing and travel restrictions.
80TH: Connie Pappas, of North Myrtle Beach, was a longtime Huntington resident, Realtor and volunteer. Her husband was a nurse anesthetist at Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center and assistant mayor in the late ’70s. This online newspaper reader leaves the 70s behind Monday, Oct. 5, to try No. 80. May it be another special, fun-filled milestone, with many to follow.
TASTY: Tasty Reads Book Club, led by Cicada Books’ owner Dawn Norman and Dawn Nolan, barista/local food writer, meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Cicada Books and Coffee. Small bites and coffee also included.
MEMORY: Carolyn Byrd Williamson remembers her dad, Eldridge Saunders Journell, born Oct. 5, 1927, in Roanoke, Virginia, and passing away Oct. 22, 1992, in Cleveland, Ohio. Here’s praying her heart is comforted during this remembrance.
MEET: American Legion Post 16 offers a membership meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the post. Refreshments follow.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jace Caldwell, Barrett Elkins, Kara Bates turns 2, Ben Sanders, Ashley Wilson, Nadine Hobbs spins the last of the 70s at 79, Chris Lynch, Valerie Sellards, Jakie Byrd, Sandra Crutchfield, Kristi Weekly.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Andrew Bentley, Linda Childress, Mary Ann Hale, Betty Ryder, Jeff Rollyson, member of my Barboursville High School graduating class, Mary Perine, Bentley McCormick turns 7, Ed Dzierzak, Linda Childress, Danny Barton, John Paul Figler, Joyce Owens, Gabriel Little, Jane Hutchinson, Leigh Ann Ballard, Meg Cyrus, Riley Mancuso, Skyler Smith, Christopher Holley becomes the double digits at 10, Jimi Lawson, Barbie Smith.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Judy Norris, Dwayne Castle, Joe Preece, Betty Abshire, Jimmie Lee Morgan Jr. is still in the 50s at 57, Will Simms, Kendra Woolard is three short of 30 at 27, Ron Musick, Gerry Smith, Jeanine Price, Carl Miller, Patty Bostic, Arthur Thomas, Whitney Gesner, Kathy Jackson, Lindsay Conley, Margret and Stephen Williams.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Kimbo and Pauletta Lewis celebrate No. 27, Cledus and Amanda Judd celebrate No. 3.
CHUCKLE: Bill said to a friend, “My wife is getting forgetful so she changed all her passwords to ‘incorrect.’” Looking confused but saying nothing, his friend looked away. “Now,” Bill went on to say, “when she logs on, her computer will reply, ‘Sorry, your password is incorrect’ and she’s good to go.”