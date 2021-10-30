THANKS: An appreciation day honoring Pastor C.J. Adkins for his longtime service and dedication is Sunday, Oct. 31, at Westmoreland Baptist Church. A fifth Sunday fellowship dinner follows the morning service. A song and praise service with The Crown Quartet begins at 6 p.m.
90TH: A lady of love, support, dedication, inspiration, strong morals, leadership, Christianity and survivor of several close calls leaves the 80s behind Monday, Nov. 1, for No. 90. That’s my mother, Retha “Nada” Lucas, one-of-a-kind individual who came up hard and often made a smidgen feed a family. Despite a bout of progressing dementia and other serious health issues, she remains the blessed joy God placed in the lives of her daughters and other family members. May she enjoy her many cards already received (and others to come) and make it to age 91.
GRANDMOTHER: Congratulations to April Williamson on the birth of a new granddaughter, Hazel Grace Faith. Shania Shockey, April’s oldest daughter, gave birth at 4:18 p.m. Sept. 27. The baby girl weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 19 1/2 inches long. May this little princess bring joy and happiness to all.
DINNER: The 21st annual Sunday dinner with Rocco Muriale, popular restaurateur, takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department, 700 B St. The menu consists of Rocco’s spaghetti, bread and dessert. The cost is $5. Drive-thru, take-out and delivery are offered. Proceeds benefit the fire department’s improved emergency services.
MEMORIES: I always counted Bill Gillespie as my special uncle as he was married to my dad’s sister, Deloris. Uncle Bill, Herald-Dispatch employee after many years of service, is being remembered Monday, Nov. 1, as he would have celebrated an 80-plus birthday. Uncle Bill, dad to two sons, passed away several years ago but is being thought of today for that special day.
“BOO”TIFUL: Although Brynlee Hart was only 20 minutes from being a Halloween baby eight years ago, she remains “boo”tiful as she blows out the candles Saturday, Oct. 30. The second-grader at Davis Elementary School has become a new hitter on her softball team and enjoys the fact she is a “lefty” like her papaw. Brynlee, granddaughter of Larry and Gena Hart, is being wished a surprise-filled day with lots of hugs, gifts and happy wishes.
BAND: Mountaineer Opry presents Fast Track Bluegrass Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Cabell County 4-H Camp, Booton Creek Road, Barboursville. Admission is $15; $5 ages 12 and younger.
GREATEST: Meeting Carolyn Endicott, of Huntington, 15 years ago is one of the best blessings I have known. Always willing to lend a helping hand, share love and friendship and offer prayers and inspiration help in making her the greatest friend a person could ever want. This precious angel blows out birthday candles Saturday, Oct. 30, and is being wished a super day, with many more to follow.
SPOOKY: Come dressed in costumes and masks to the spooky brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at LeBisto. A costume contest, photo booth, games and more are featured.
SCOTTISH: Pipes, drums and Scottish Highland Tartans open the 18th annual “Kirkin’ of the Tartans” service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church. The service including Scottish prayers, liturgy and hymns is led by Pastor John Yeager and the Rev. David Richards.
TASTY READS: Cicada Books and Coffee is the location for this month’s Tasty Reads Book Club. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1. A discussion of “Notes from a Young Black Chef” by Kwame Onwuachi is offered. Copies of the book are also available at the store, bookshop.org/shop/cicada or Cabell County Public Library. Individual small bites and complimentary coffee/water are provided.
100TH: Kellogg Holiness Independent Church of God, pastored by the Rev. Roger Mooney on Piedmont Road, began its 100-year celebration earlier this month with a homecoming featuring The Yates Family and a church history video. Other events include a viewing of history tables of pictures and memorabilia of past events in the Sunday, Oct. 31, morning service. A movie night featuring movies made long ago of church events begins at 7 p.m. Nov. 12.
CELEBRATION: A Halloween and Day of the Dead celebration is from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at 14th Street West. Activities include artisan pop-up shops, kids cookie decorating, costume contest, community trick-or-treating, performance by Huntington Symphony Orchestra Brass Ensemble and more. The event is free.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Emily Chapman, Mike McClung, Patricia Cline, Hazel McGlothlin, Robyn Murphy, Marianna Linz, Dwayne Templeton, Chassee Burcham, Phillip Rutherford, Eli Addair, Lisa Fawcett, Benny Canterbury, Scott Blake, Leigh McCreery, Michael Johnson, Wesley Neal, Janet Howard, Matthew Klim, Lisa Dudley, Maddie Sheils.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Dolly Oshel, Brooklynn Utley, Brittany Booth, Abigail Howat, Jennifer Johnson, Sally Mankins, Doug Black, Megan Evans, Lisa Dudley, Jim Mitchell.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Michael and Debi Campbell, Chris and Cassie Clatworthy, Pastor Tracy and Olisa Mills celebrate No. 35.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Izack Massie, Aaron Tufts, Alex Tufts, Matt Reed, Payden Oney, Olivia Goodenough, Chris Callicoat.