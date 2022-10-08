HOMECOMING: Susannah Missionary Baptist Church, 4335 Cavill Creek Road, Barboursville, celebrates its homecoming Sunday, Oct. 9. Tracy Call, former pastor of the church, preaches and Theresa Jeffries shares the gospel through song.
80: Janet Nicol, member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, prepares to begin another age bracket Monday, Oct. 10, as she says goodbye to the 70s. May her 80th birthday bring great joy, good health, love, happiness and contentment to her life.
MUSICAL: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and Huntington Area Regional Theatre sponsor “Spookley the Square Pumpkin: The Musical” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Ritter Park Amphitheater. Tickets, available at gate, are $5. Special merchandise and concessions are also available for purchase. Contact Lauren Patrick, GHPRD recreation superintendent, lpatrick@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954.
GREETINGS: What could be better than pizza for a birthday celebration? For Coach Brian Karr, it’s having his Vinson D-Team football players celebrate with him. Coach Karr’s “blowing out candles” day is Saturday, Oct. 8. May it be an exciting, enjoyable and super day without coaching for a day (or at least part of a day).
CAR SHOW: Classics, trucks, cars, rods and import are featured in the car show from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, in parking lot at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Ona. Entry fee is $10. Trophies are also awarded for various categories. The event is co-sponsored by Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. Proceeds benefit OLAF School. Call 304-955-5215.
BIRTHDAY: After an earlier trip to Europe, his mother’s 70th birthday celebration, a half-day river cruise on Weser and his mother’s visit to Huntington, Dr. Henning Vauth settles down to possibly enjoy a birthday Saturday, Oct. 8. The music director at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Huntington also plays the organ. The German pianist serves at Marshall University as professor of piano and co-director of the Center for Wellness in the Arts. Here’s hoping for a well-deserved enjoyable day of God’s many blessings.
CATTLE: Lawrence County Farm Bureau hosts Lawrence County Ring on the River, market feeder and prospect heifer show, at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Lawrence County Fairgrounds. Weigh-in is from 8 to 10 a.m. with a $30 entry fee and $5 for showmanship competition. Cattle must be in place by 10 a.m. Generators are required. Showmanship age divisions are Junior, 8-14, and Senior 15-21. The event is a donation drive for those undergoing chemo. Attendees may bring items for care bags, such as lip balm, lotion, snacks, small blankets, socks, word puzzles, magazines and other comfort donations. Visit AthensMeigsGalliaLawrencFarm Bureau on Facebook.
TWO: It probably feels like a lifetime for Carolyn Byrd Williamson as she lost her husband two years ago — Oct. 8, 2020. Alan O. Williamson graduated with Carolyn in 1965 from Huntington East High School and met at their 35th school reunion. Death is no respecter of persons and can happen at any time to any age. Prayers and thoughts are with Carolyn on this day of remembrance.
DISPLAY: A reception and book talk/signing of “Calling All Angels” by Kathleen Davies is from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at French Art Colony, Gallipolis, Ohio. Reservations are necessary. Contact info@frenchartcolony.org or 740-446-3834. The photography exhibit is Sunday, Oct. 9, through Oct. 31.
CONCERT: Marshall University School of Music sponsors the MU Jazz Ensemble in concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, in Smith Recital Hall. Admission is free.
SWEETHEART: After battling illness following her retirement from Marshall Health, Debbie Conley lives to give God praise for healing her body. This sweetheart and member of First United Methodist Church of Huntington celebrates a birthday Monday, Oct. 10. May it be an enjoyable, relaxing day with family and friends.
BAND: Ironton Council for the Arts opens its subscription concert series with Saxton’s Cornet Band from Frankfort, Ky., at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at First Presbyterian Church, Ironton, Ohio. Tickets are $15, available at the performance, and free to students.
PUMPKINS: The annual West Virginia Pumpkin Festival featuring Mobile Glass Studios handblown glass, apple-butter making, chainsaw carver, quilting exhibit, antique tractors, gospel singing and more continues from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Pumpkin Park, Milton. Admission is $10.
FESTIVAL: A Harvest Festival and bean dinner begin at noon Saturday, Oct. 8, at Lawrence County Historical Museum, 506 S. 6th St., Ironton. The event is free.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Tyler Halstead, Eleanor Mortimer, Kim Neville, W.T. Bradley IV, D.J. Black, Joey Lynd of Huntington Hose and Hydraulics in South Point, Ohio, hits the double nickel (55), Kara Gibson, Sierra Journell nears the end of teens at 18, Nancy Carter, Josh Dierdorff, Ethan Kelly, Charles Morris, John Stinespring, Annaleese Waugh, Ben Butler, Roxanne Fixer, Luna Tennant, Carlous Adams, Russ Lingenfelter.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Morgan and Kelli Ferguson (2016), Mitchell and Kaylie Redman, Garry and Carol Woody of Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church in Ona celebrate 57 years of marriage, Morgan and Kelli Ferguson of Kenova celebrate their sixth year as husband and wife.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mark Davis, Ruel Elliott, Claudia Fizer, Katelyn Sette, Charlotte Blair, Phillip Lee Smith heads up the 60s to number 62, Makali Mae Meadows and Konnor Ray Walls, both become “sweet 16”, Clyde Maynard, Marjorie Stickler, Brenda Cope, Lilli Belle Hawks is six into the teens at 18, William Flere, Jewell R. Matthews, Ron Jarvis, Emma Kelly, Asher Roy, David R. Woodward, Linda Zban, Micah O’Connor, Bonnie Herrold, Tammy Owens, Lynette Call.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Kevin and Diana Ash.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Benjamin Oxley, Andrew Wellman, Shawn Persinger, Kristin Holley, Parker Gawthrop becomes double digits at 10, Alice M. Jones, David W. Robinson, Artemis McKenna, Kennedi McCormick, Till Curry, Ronald Cyrus, Dan Beirne, Sylvia Opimo, Mike Muth, Heather Brent, Tim Combs, Rebecca Powers, Otto McKenna, Savannah Smith. Glenn Bailey.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Chris and Jessica Chaney, Mike and Kathy Via, Scott and Courtney McLean (2015), Jason and Nancy Toy.
CHUCKLE: Mom took her young daughter to the doctor’s office to get a shot. As soon as the little girl saw the nurse pick up the needle, she broke into a loud wail. “No! No! No! she screamed at the top of her lungs. “Now, now,” cajoled her mother, “that’s not what we say, is it?” With barely a pause, the girl shrieked, “No, thank you! No, thank you! No, thank you!”