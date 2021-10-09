20TH: Charlie and Sandy Bellomy celebrated 20 years of marriage Thursday. May the next one be submitted earlier as the shout-out won’t be late, but praying it was a grand event.
JAZZY: Marshall University School of Music in the College of Arts and Media presents a concert featuring the MU Jazz Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, in Smith Recital Hall. The concert is also livestreamed on the School of Music YouTube channel.
DOUBLE: Parker Gawthrop is one year behind the double digits as he turns 9 years old Sunday, Oct. 10. His mother, Jessica Burton Gawthrop, turns 34 on Monday, Oct. 11. May these celebrations be super and the year awesome.
BAND: A concert featuring Weekend Grass Bluegrass Band begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Mountaineer Opry, Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Admission is $15 and $5 ages 12 and younger.
90TH: Leo Shannon is 10 years under the three-digit number of 100, or will be Monday, Oct. 11. His 90th birthday will be celebrated with a dinner given by his children. He is father of eight children, 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one expected in February. May his day be an awesome one, with many of the same to follow.
MOVIE: A Halloween kids movie is offered at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Barboursville Public Library. Popcorn is provided.
GOLDEN: Paul and Charlene Farrell of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church recently celebrated their golden wedding anniversary. May their lives and marriage continue to be blessed with God’s love and riches.
TRAIL: Barboursville Haunted Trail opens at dusk Fridays and Saturdays through October. It is located next to the skate park and old city pool at the dead end of Central Avenue. Admission is $6.
NEARING 70: Dave Wellman, former sports editor and writer for The Herald-Dispatch for many years and retired Marshall University public relations employee, nears the high mark of 70 on Monday, Oct. 11. May his near year be filled with surprises, better health, happiness, love and fond memories.
SELLING: Adriaunna Paige Foundation sells antiquity photo coupons Saturday, Oct. 9, through Nov. 15. The cost is $10. The 10-inch by 13-inch picture is taken Nov. 19-20 at Tri-State Fire Academy, 4300 Ohio River Road. Proceeds help the group get into a building for the angels and provide Christmas. Call April Craft, 304-962-5291.
68TH: Congratulations to Bill and Katena Karnes, of Huntington — they celebrate their 68th wedding anniversary this month. They are parents of three daughters, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Here’s hoping the 68th celebration was great and the 69th will be even better.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Phillip Lee Smith crosses the 60-mark to 61, Makali Mae Meadows and Konnor Ray Walls turn 15, Clyde Maynard, Marjorie Stickler, Lilli Hawks turns 17, Brenda Cope, Mark Davis, Ruel Elliott, Claudia Fizer, Ron Jarvis, Emma Kelly, Kathelyn Sette, Jimmie D. Hysell, David Woodward, Donnie Black.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Ash, Mike and Linda Boshell (1966).
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Shawn Persinger, Dan Beirne, Austin Mayer, Rebecca Powers, Mona Plants, Benjamin Oxley, Kennedi McCormick, Till Curry, Ronald Cyrus, Glenn Bailey, Artemis McKenna, Otto McKenna, Savannah Smith, Debbie Conley, Kristin Holley, Carter Capehart.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Scott and Courtney McLean (2015), Chris and Jessica Chaney, Ramona and Carl Walker, Mike and Kathy Via.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Scott Revely, Kraig Hunter, Vince Addair, Ginger Lewis, Campbell Bartkowski, Rick Estep, Seth Napier nears the mid-20 mark at 24, Tori Nesmith, Jackie Ballard, Mike Giles, Michelle Heiner, Skylar Reizman.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jim and Deborah Kahre, Carla and John Traxler, Rob and Becky Millne (2000).