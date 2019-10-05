Community News
WALK: Greater Barboursville Community Outreach hosts the Barboursville Hunger Walk at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, beginning at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church gymnasium. The non-competitive one-mile and 5K routes are a communitywide walk/run raising funds to end hunger, with 100% of funding going to programs providing food assistance to Eastern Cabell County Humanities Organization, Facing Hunger Foodbank, GBCO and Church World Service. Registration and group photos begin at 1:30 p.m. Donations are accepted. Contact 304-736-6251 or greaterbarboursvilleoutreach@gmail.com.
50TH: River Cities Community Church presents a major milestone Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6, as it celebrates its 50th anniversary. The theme is “Magnify and Exalt the Lord.” A choir consisting of former and current choir members celebrate the past five decades at 6 p.m. Saturday. A fellowship reception begins at 5 p.m. in the gym. while Sunday’s services (9:30 and 11:15 a.m.) emphasize a look forward to the upcoming 50 years.
FIBER ARTS: A gathering of fiber enthusiasts takes place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Sip Wine & Whiskey Bar, Heritage Station. All skill levels are invited. Fiber arts include knitting, crocheting, spinning, weaving, needlepoint, quilting and more.
WINNERS: Tracy Walters, breast center specialist in St. Mary’s Breast Center, was named a winner of the center’s spirit award at St. Mary’s Medical Center, while Tom Salyer, maintenance mechanic and electrician in the facility operations department, also was a winner. The award recognizes employees demonstrating exceptional service and care to patients, their families, fellow co-workers and community by living values illustrating the spirit of the center.
PETS: A pet blessing takes place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, in rear under the picnic shelter. In honor of St. Francis of Assisi, bring a food item for a cat or dog to be donated to a local shelter.
DIRECTOR: Andy Hess joins Village Caregiving as executive director of Ohio operations. He has handled legal issues as a practicing defense attorney in Ohio and West Virginia. Founded by Jeff Stevens, Andrew Maass and Matt Walker, the non-medical home health agency is in Barboursville but serves families in Ohio under Ohio’s Passport Program.
MUSICAL: The Baxter Series of Marshall Artists Series presents the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Tickets range from $54 to $70. Contact 304-696-6656 or www.ticketmaster.com.
STUDENTS: Three local students at the University of Findlay were recently welcomed to campus for the fall semester. They include Bojena Gross of Barboursville, graduate of St. Joseph Central High School, pursuing a degree in biology; Ruth Paholsky of Ashland, graduate of Paul G. Blazer Senior High School, pursuing a degree in forensic chemistry; and Timothy Stollings of Prichard, pursuing a degree in sport and event management.
GHOSTLY: Paranormal Investigation Team leads haunt and ghost tours every Saturday through October from 7 to 11:30 p.m. at Chesapeake Community Center. Tickets are $4. Real ghost tours begin at midnight through 3:30 a.m. for $5. Proceeds benefit the center.
REVIVAL: Billy Sampson speaks and his family provides music during the fall revival Sunday through Wednesday, Oct. 6-9, at First Independent Missionary Baptist Church, Kenova. Services begin at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
PROMOTED: Will Skaggs, 2018 graduate of Johnson Central High School in Kentucky, was recently promoted to funeral director and embalmer apprentice at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Kentucky, after being approved by the Kentucky State Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers. He has been an attendant at the facility since August 2018.
MASS: An evening Mass featuring contemporary music begins at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
MOVIE: The “Hocus Pocus” movie night begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Ritter Park Amphitheater. Admission is $5. Concessions are available.
BREAKFAST: VFW Post 9738 Auxiliary hosts a breakfast buffet from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the post, 227 Main St. The menu includes homemade gravy, biscuits, sausage, fried potatoes, bacon, fried apples, scrambled eggs, juice, milk and coffee. The cost is $9. Proceeds support veterans’ programs.
SHOW: Mountain Stage presents Shovels and Rope, American folk duo; Kelsey Waldon of Kentucky; Cris Jacobs with soulful sounds; Wayne Graham Band; and Tyler Grant and Robin Kessinger, champion flatpicking guitarists and singers, Sunday, Oct. 6, at Charleston’s Culture Center Theater. Tickets are $20 in advance online or at Taylor Books or $30 at door.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lindsay Conley, Betty Abshire, Dwayne Castle, Charles Woolcock, Joe Preece, Kathy Jackson, John Goodson, Judy Norris, Kendra Woolard celebrates No. 26, Will Simms, Donna Overfield spins the last of the 60s at 69, Emily Gay, Chris St. Clair, Arthur Thomas, Ron Musick.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Kimbo and Pauletta Lewis celebrate No. 26, Cledus and Amanda Judd celebrate No. 2.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Taylor Jaros, Elijah Dorey, Skyler Ratcliff, Jack Bishop, Sherry Walden, Pat Vickers, Susie McDaniel, Melanie McSweeney, Nash Morgan Beach, Johanna Dempsey, Shannon Gartin, Elsa Mangiarua, Fran Jenkins-Cade, Mariela Tassone, Shantel Adams crosses over No. 30 to 31, Shannon Cox, Kathy Rea, Wilma Chadwick, Audra Gerlach, Julie Harris, Hannah Spiker, Jason Jordan.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Mike and Gloria Sumner (1984), C.R. and Carrie Brown, Bill and Oleta Dolen celebrate No. 35, Trent and Christie Eastman.
CHUCKLE: To celebrate Lawrence’s retirement, he and his wife dined with a friend they hadn’t seen in years. The next day he sent an email that included an honest — hopefully — mistake: “How wonderful it was to see you both aging.”