DINNER: Huntington Post 16 of American Legion celebrates its 100th birthday with a dinner Saturday, Oct. 19, at the post, 1421 6th Ave. Social time begins at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $5. The post was chartered by Congress on Oct. 19, 1919, and has been in continuous operation for the past 100 years. Happy birthday, Post 16.
MEET: Westmoreland Neighborhood Association meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Westmoreland Woman’s Club. Capt. Ray Cornwell, Huntington Police Department, offers crime report for Westmoreland. Jason Fry, Wayne County assistant prosecutor and attorney for Wayne County Commission, speaks. Members to bring nonperishable food items for Spring Valley Presbyterian Church Food Pantry.
VENDORS: Applications are available for the Pea Ridge United Methodist Women’s 2019 holiday arts and crafts show to be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2 in the church fellowship hall. For applications, contact 304-962-0546 or redgirl905@aol.com.
DINNER: The Woman’s Club of Huntington presents a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at New Baptist Church, 610 28th St. The menu also includes coleslaw, bread, dessert and a beverage for $10. Tickets are available from club members or at the door. Proceeds benefit the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.
LECTURE: Marshall University School of Music continues the lecture series MUsic Mondays at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at The Cellar Door. The topic is “Dreams, Witches and a Macabre Obsession: Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique.” Seating is limited. Donations of $10 are payable at door. Call 304-696-3117.
VISITOR: I wouldn’t call Karen A. Becker a visitor at St. Paul Lutheran Church, but she returns from Nebraska for a performance with Henning Vauth at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Becker is a professor of cello in Glen Korff School of Music at University of Nebraska-Lincoln teaching cello chamber music and directing University of Nebraska/Lincoln Public Schools String Project. The daughter of Carolyn Becker and the late David Becker is also principal cellist of Lincoln Symphony.
FOOD DRIVE: Beltone Hearing Aid Center participates in the annual Beltone National Food Drive through October. People may bring in a nonperishable food item to the center, 600 6th Ave., to be distributed to Huntington City Mission. Donors may choose to make an appointment for a free hearing screening in appreciation of their contribution or a free pack of batteries (for those already having an aid).
CLASS: Larry Rees teaches “Creative Darkroom Techniques” to ages 18 and older from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 24 through Dec. 19, at Huntington Museum of Art, Studio 3. There will be no class Nov. 28 due to Thanksgiving holiday. The cost is $160 or $190 nonmembers. Materials are provided; however, participants must use and provide own 35 mm film camera for the class. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
GET WELL: It was brought to my attention that Diane Scarberry, wonderful friend to my niece, Cathy Porter, whom I met in May, hasn’t been feeling well. She is a swell individual and one I enjoy being around. Here’s wishing Diane hears good news from her tests and will be “back in the saddle” and like new again really soon.
MUSIC: Marshall University School of Music presents H.I.P. Trio consisting of Stephen Lawson, horn; Richard Kravchak, oboe; and Kay Lawson, bassoon, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. Admission is free.
GLASS: Glass Club of Huntington conducts a meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Huntington Museum of Art. An extended show-and-tell and a presentation featuring glass nest eggs are featured. Admission is free.
BELATED ANNIVERSARIES: R.O. and Nancy Robertson celebrated No. 71, Oct. 2; Fred and Vickie Delp, Oct. 5; Ted and Jamie Henry, Patrick and Sarah Wagoner, Oct. 6; Steven and Gretchen Burton, Oct. 7 (1989); April and Jesse Stevens, Oct 9.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Gaye Fearing, Rachel Hill, Jo Collinsworth, Carolyn Waggoner, Maria Bronosky, Kayden Cox, Tammy Lucas, Jini Mattam, Martina Johnson, Phil Simpson, Carolyn Spurlock, Savana Robertson, Corey Lee and Caleb Garrett Wilks, twin brothers, are two from ending the teens at 18, Ava Gallion, Cecilia Ferguson.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Donna and Ronnie Lewis, Jim and Mauna Dailey, Andrew and Brittany Kinch, Garrett and Sarah Mamie White (1985).
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kent Stutler, Rob Greenleaf, Sidney Peal, Billie Jo Rowsey, Jack Yeager, C.J. Adkins, Barbara Simmons, L.D. Bentley, Rolla Wagner, Jackson Rowsey, Adriana Bakley, Linda McLain, Eric Thomas, Adam Thomas, Jacob Ramey, Brenda Cory, Phyllis Ross, Danica Haig, Barb Finley, Teresa Waggoner, Judy Burton, Bonnie Adkins, Joan McPherson, Makali Mae Meadows becomes a teen at 13, Davida Brooks, Grant Sergent.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jason and Brittany Hicks, Halsey and Angela Cory.
CHUCKLE: A drunk phoned police to report that thieves had been in his car. “They’ve stolen the dashboard, steering wheel, brake pedal, even the accelerator!” he cried out. However, before the police investigation could start, the phone rang a second time, with the same voice coming over the line. “Never mind,” he said with a hiccup, “I got in the back seat by mistake.”
