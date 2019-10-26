Community News
DIWALI: Tri-State Indian Association celebrates the Festival of Lights Saturday, Oct. 26, at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. A social hour and silent auction begin at 5 p.m., followed by a cultural program from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and catered dinner of all-gourmet Indian food to those with meal tickets, which cost $25 advance or $35 at door; $15 students; and free ages 10 and younger. Contact tristateia@gmail.com or text Joseph, 405-971-4603.
TEACHER: Amy Dillon, absolute great and well-liked teacher at Vinson Middle School, becomes another year older Sunday, Oct. 27. May her special day be as special as she is to her students and others.
TRUNK-TREAT: Fifth Avenue Baptist Church hosts a safe trunk-or-treat event from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct 28, at the church, 1135 5th Ave. A prize drawing, photo booth and hot dogs are available.
SEMI-FINALISTS: Three Hurricane High School seniors recently were named a semi-finalist in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Congratulations to Jacob Braun, Katelyn Keen and Manan Parikh. Grace Hutchinson, Winfield High School senior, was also named a semi-finalist. These seniors have an opportunity to continue in more competition in the spring.
HOMECOMING: Kenova United Methodist Church offers one combined Sunday morning service Oct. 27 as it celebrates its 125th homecoming. The theme is “Celebrating 125 Years … of Walking with God.” The service, beginning at 10:30 a.m., features a joint choir of the Golden Chords and Chancel Choir. Bishop Sandra Steiner Ball speaks. A “burning” of the mortgage is also offered.
CHAMP: John Boylin of Huntington recently placed first in the annual Junior (21 and under) West Virginia Chess Association championship in Clarksburg, West Virginia. The 11-year-old sixth-grader at Huntington Middle School won four out of four matches. Now, that is good chess playing. Thumbs up on a great championship, young man.
CONCERT: As part of C-K AutumnFest, the first annual concert series is from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Ward-Craycraft Stadium. Kyote Band is featured at 6 p.m., followed by Traci Ann Stanley, 7 p.m., and YesterYear Rock & Roll Oldies Show, 8 p.m. Admission is by donation. Proceeds benefit the purchase and installation of new stadium lighting.
SCIENTIST: Dr. David G. Simpson, NASA scientist, speaks on “Exploring Space Through the Eyes of the Hubble and Webb Telescopes” at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at New Baptist Church.
TOURS: The Pumpkin House and Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets (ASAP) sponsor tours of the Kenova house from 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday-Monday, Oct. 27-28. Tours are not haunted. Reserved times are made to avoid waiting in line. Tickets are $15, available at Griffith and Feil Drug or Pumpkin House. Proceeds benefit ASAP for veterinary expenses, emergency treatments, foster care, rescue placement, food and supplies.
ENSEMBLE: United States Air Force Heritage of America Band presents Heritage Brass Band at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Charleston’s Clay Center. Free tickets are available by contacting the center.
MUSICAL: “The Color Purple,” winner of 2016 Tony Award for Best Musical Revival adapted for the stage by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Marsha Norman, is presented from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Vern Riffe Center for Fine Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $65; $60 seniors; $32 ages 18 and younger. Contact 740-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.
NAMED: Patty Dickey, director of physician and community services at HIMG, was recently honored by Barboursville Rotary Club as Rotarian of the Year. No one is more deserving of this title than Patty, as she untiringly dedicates her attitude and energy to the cause.
‘KIRKIN’: Enslow Park Presbyterian Church celebrates its 16th annual “Kirkin’ o’ the Tartans” during the Reformation Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. Oct. 27. David Richards is speaker. A reception follows in the parlor.
FUN FEST: Christ Presbyterian Church, Bethel Temple and Phil Cline YMCA host the second annual family fun fest from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at 917 9th St. The fest, conducted rain or shine, features Batman, Batgirl and Bat Mobile, as well as a fire truck, police car, trunk-or-treat and inflatables.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mary Fischer, Betty Barrett, Cathy Ellison, Rylee Harrison, ten, Lori Crabtree, Warren Dumke, Betty Barrett, Derik Legg, Jaidyee Vance, Tom Pauley, Logan Givner, Charles Withrow, Peggy Blatt, Pino Yemba, Bernice Vickers, Jacob Kirby spins the last of the teens at 19, Jeff McComas, Frank Hatten, Levi Reed, Marisa Main, Jordan Moss, David Edmonds is still in the 50s at 58.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Randy and Georgina Doss.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Bill Schaefer, Mary Lou Frum, Kelsey Gay, Scott Krall, Eric Noble, Amy Dillon, Scott Archer, Buddy Geswein, Deanie Samosky, Roy White, Sherry Grimes, Tim Zima, Maddie Clark, Kimberly Adkins, Luke Jones.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Stu Gore and Robin Yearout.
CHUCKLE: A big mouth college student challenged a senior citizen he was sitting next to on a bus. He claimed it was impossible for the older generation to understand his world. “You grew up in a different world,” the student said. “Today we have television, jet planes, space travel, nuclear energy, computers, the internet…” Taking advantage of a pause in the student’s litany, the senior said, “You are right sonny. We didn’t have those things when we were young… so we invented them!”
