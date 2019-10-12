Community News
CLUB: Greenbrier Heights Garden Club offers a program with Liz Sizemore speaking on “Landscaping at the Woodlands” at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the retirement community’s Hampton Room.
BIRTH: Matthew and Lauren Cox are parents to a new bouncing boy. Carter Dean Cox was born Sept. 23, weighing in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Carter was 19 1/3 inches long. May this bundle of boy bring much joy and love to his family and church family at Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church.
REVIVAL: Dr. Nelson Perdue is evangelist for revival services beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Grace Wesleyan Church, Culloden. Services also begin at 10:45 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Oct. 14-16. Jay Humphreys Trio is also featured.
STAGE SHOW: Come on down … “The Price is Right Live!” begins at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Charleston Municipal Auditorium. To enter to watch show, a ticket purchase is required. The event is sponsored by Good Games Live Inc.
PREACHER: Benjamin Wells, United Methodist pastor at Marshall University, preaches in the morning service Sunday, Oct. 13, at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church. Students involved in United Methodist Student Fellowship are also included.
DINNER: Westmoreland Woman’s Club hosts a baked steak dinner at noon Sunday, Oct. 13, at the club. The menu also includes salad, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, dessert and drink. The cost is $10 and $5 ages 10 and younger. Proceeds benefit the club’s charitable activities. To-go orders are available. Call Marlene Thacker, 304-360-9823.
OLDER: Psst … tell everyone you know LaVonda Singer, longtime Herald-Dispatch employee, co-worker and friend, celebrates becoming another year older Sunday, Oct. 13. Working side by side with her a number of years was one of many highlights during my H-D tenure as we became very close. May this lovely lady, mother, sister, neighbor and friend be greeted with good health, love, happiness, fond memories and God’s many other blessings for another great year. I miss you, friend!
ANIMALS: A service for the Blessing of Animals begins at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, in the side yard of Kenova United Methodist Church. Bring pets for the brief time of worship and celebrating the gift that animal friends are to owners and their families.
NOTE: Peggy Neal, of Barboursville, always has the kindest and loveliest words, such as were written in her latest note to me. She wrote, “Congratulations on your 47th year at The Herald-Dispatch. We are really blessed with your column and hope you will be with us many more years. Thanks for a great start each day. You are loved.” And Peggy, you are also loved. Thanks for being a reader.
MUSICAL: First Stage Theater Company continues its live onstage “Disney’s Frozen Jr.” musical at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 and 20, at Huntington High School. Tickets are $12 or $8 ages 12 and younger, available at the door or reserved by calling 304-416-5437.
CLASSIC: The cult classic “Beetlejuice” played by Michael Keaton begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Vern Riffe Center for Fine Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth. Tickets are $3. Contact 740-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jon Cain, Brooke Neal, Cody Rohrig, Maxine Brammer, Ernie Thompson, Tina Fulks, Tracy Belcher, Santana Smith, Coby Roland, Trevor Wilson, Megan Hardy, Jessie Hayes, Frances Adams, Frank Chandler, Geoff Mohn, Brian Faulknier, Reg Hart, Annette Black, Terry Turner, Chase Ashworth, Tina Caldwell, Sarah Dial, Daryl Cline, Fred Langille, Todd Caldwell, Devon Hill.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Abel and Meredith Brumfield, Charles and Becky Morris.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kenda Shae Craig nears “sweet 16” at 15, Justin Long is over 40 at 41, Vera Waggoner, Avaleen Cain, Autumn Pittman, Jeff Moore, Myles Brown, Ron Caviani, Ray Spencer, Reagan Waugh, Nancy Palmer, Robert Reynolds, Bill Warner, Cameron Cornwell, Matthew Brown, Garrett Dilley, Freda Sommerville, Will Lester, Blakely Stender, Deborah K. Smith, Denise Juan, Steve Howerton.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: John and Brittany Bruce, Clarence and Jo Bess, Eli and Katie Hensel.
CHUCKLE: Two hunters were in the woods in deer season. The morning hunt over, they headed back to camp together. As they made their way along the path, they heard a loud crashing noise and looked up to see a very large bear charging down a hillside. Realizing simultaneously that they are the bear’s intended targets, not to mention lunch, one hunter immediately took off his backpack, dropped to the ground and began to change from his hunting boots to tennis shoes. The other hunter, bewildered, asked, “You don’t really think you can outrun that bear, do you?” The first hunter replied, “No, but I can outrun you.”