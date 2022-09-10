HOMECOMING/REVIVAL: Homecoming services begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Milton’s Lighthouse Baptist Church. Dinner follows at noon, with church and singing featured in the afternoon service. Revival services are scheduled at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Sept. 12-16, with Paul Michael Booth preaching. Singers include New Christian Lights, Monday; Billie Linville, Tuesday; Lighthouse choir, Wednesday; Rick Nida, Thursday; and Jay Humphreys Trio, Friday.
REALLY: Golly gee! Forrest Robert Bailey continues to mow and trim the lawn as he clocks in at 93 years young Sunday, Sept. 11. This birthday gentleman is grandfather of eight and father of four, which includes one of the sweetest and dedicated friends one could ever ask for (Diane Scarberry). May this special day of birthday cake be an extra-super celebration, bringing the start of another year of love, good health, fond memories, sound mind and happiness.
BELATED: Darla Lyons, forever friend of Michael Meadows, celebrated a birthday Sept. 6. Here’s hoping her fun-filled day overflows into the next year and thereafter.
PICNIC: Members and families of the local unit of U.S. Navy Seabee Veterans of America conduct their annual fall picnic at noon Saturday, Sept. 10, in Harveytown Park Shelter. Attendees are asked to bring one or more covered dishes. The provided main meat dish — fried chicken — is from Camden Corner. Fun and games follow. To join the unit or share in future fellowship, contact John Turner, secretary, 304-453-1474.
WISHES: Riley Stone, retired Cabell County circuit clerk with many years’ service, can attest that 98 years is a year of abundance of grace and mercy in life as he becomes that age Monday, Sept. 12. Riley is a member of Highlawn Presbyterian Church and brother to one of my most favorite and sweetest women I knew — the late Arlene Melton. May it be a super day of celebration and a year of peace of mind, laughter with lots of happy moments, fond memories, good health, happiness and, above all, love.
MEETING: People for the Point meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at village community center at the park.
SUNSHINE: Libby Black, who celebrates a birthday Saturday, Sept. 10, adds rays of sunshine to many lives. Not only is she the pianist at Olive Baptist Church, but she also leads “The Sunshine Ladies” widows’ group. Keep spreading that sunshine and have a happy birthday.
PARTICIPANTS: Sponsors and participants are being sought by the Epilepsy Foundation of West Virginia’s Walk to End Epilepsy Sunday, Oct. 2, at Ritter Park. Four levels of sponsorship begin at $500. Individuals may walk for free or form a fundraising team. Participants donating $50 or more and those with epilepsy receive a free T-shirt. To register, visit www.walktoendepilepsy.org/westvirginia. Children’s activities, food and information about epilepsy are also provided. Organizations interested in sponsoring the walk may contact Kira Eyring, regional director, keyring@efa.org or 410-454-0917.
LISTED: Elizabeth Shieler, of Huntington, was named to the dean’s list for the summer term at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are eligible for this list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.
REUNION: Ashland Blazer Class of 1971 offers its reunion Friday through Sunday, Sept. 16-18. Activities include a picnic at 5 p.m. Friday at Armco Park Shelter 7; dinner dance, 7 p.m. Saturday, Elks Lodge; and celebration, 10 a.m. Sunday, riverfront park and train station in Ashland. Call Carol Hellard, 606-324-6562.
THOUGHTS: Marie Lawhorn is in my daily thoughts as I pass what was her earthly home in Ona most every day (she was my neighbor) before she switched to her heavenly address at age 83 Sept. 12, 2019. The retired Herald-Dispatch employee with many years’ service also worked for Holland Supply and was past matron of Barboursville Chapter 95 Order of Eastern Star, but a member of Milton Chapter 149 at time of her move. This mother of one son was always smiling and had a kind heart. Although missed in her family, friends and community, she continues to live in their hearts and minds.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mark Cooper, Connie Stewart, Zeke Brownfield, Bethany Cox, Meredith Hufford, Sandy Pemberton, Jessica Pennington, Dave Traube, Marla Tolley, Luke Porterfield, Renee Dunfee, Jennifer Murray, Brad Bell, Courtney Willis, Amy Slone, Jake Chapman crosses No. 30 to 31, Ariel Lashell reaches the double digits at 10, Tiffany Chapman, Angela Bradley, Karen Delph, Scott Moore, Emily Stewart, Sara Thomas, Maggie Tincher, Sam Warner, Kate Weiss, Leo Fredeking, Sarah M. White, Terry Bentley, Betty Sellards.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Richard and Debbie Weston, Eddie and Krista Marcum (1994).
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Patricia Harrison, Trudy Hesse, Jonah Cruz, Aiden Michael Ball still in the single digits at 7, Gary Palmer, of Roanoke, Virginia, Cindy Green, John Kinder, Jennifer Moore, Melissa Brown is 43, Beth Kilgore, Renee Ratliff spins the last of the 40s (49), Brett Russell, Aniekan Udoh, Matthew White, MacKenzie Caldwell, Frances Mitchell, Huntington East High School Class of 1985 graduate, Ed Brogan, Drew Harless.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Freddy G. Adkins, Jamie Baugh, Jerry Hale is one over 70 (71), Kaylie Redman, Madison Vanover, Shirley Lewis, Katherine Bryant, Eddie Jeffers hits the mid-70 mark (75), Josh Long, Crissie Jones, Ariana Hale, Vickie Harbour, Jimmy Kessler, Barbara Martin, Josh Patterson.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.