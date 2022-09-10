The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HOMECOMING/REVIVAL: Homecoming services begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Milton’s Lighthouse Baptist Church. Dinner follows at noon, with church and singing featured in the afternoon service. Revival services are scheduled at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Sept. 12-16, with Paul Michael Booth preaching. Singers include New Christian Lights, Monday; Billie Linville, Tuesday; Lighthouse choir, Wednesday; Rick Nida, Thursday; and Jay Humphreys Trio, Friday.

REALLY: Golly gee! Forrest Robert Bailey continues to mow and trim the lawn as he clocks in at 93 years young Sunday, Sept. 11. This birthday gentleman is grandfather of eight and father of four, which includes one of the sweetest and dedicated friends one could ever ask for (Diane Scarberry). May this special day of birthday cake be an extra-super celebration, bringing the start of another year of love, good health, fond memories, sound mind and happiness.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

