CARNIVAL: To kick off the fall season, Spring Valley Freedom Baptist Church presents Freedom Fest Carnival from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. Food, games, entertainment, music and more are available. The event is open to preschoolers to grade 12.
90 CANDLES: Shirley C. Lewis, of Huntington, volunteer at St. Mary’s Medical Center for 20-plus years providing comforting help to families in the surgery waiting area, attempts to blow out candles on her 90th birthday cake Sunday, Sept. 12. The mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to Mike Ward, of Lavalette, and Sandy Solomon, of Spring Valley, their families continue to be extremely blessed in having her each year. Hopefully, more countless candles days can be shared with this wonderful lady, who is deserving of everything.
TIME: Time moves on and Forrest Bailey, of Lesage, adds another year to his life as he wears the birthday hat and makes the world a better place Saturday, Sept. 11. This good man and dad to one of the dearest ladies in the world, Diane Scarberry, turns 92. Here’s hoping this day is filled with surprises and every day continues to have love, happiness, good health, fond memories, family and friends.
PERFORMANCE: Marshall University School of Music presents “Romantic Sonatas” with Solen Dikener, cello, and Johan Botes, piano, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Smith Recital Hall. Admission is free. The concert is also livestreamed on School of Music YouTube page.
CLOSER: Riley Stone is one step closer to the three-digit age of 100. The retired Cabell County circuit clerk with many years’ service becomes 97 years young Sunday, Sept. 12. The brother to my special little 100-year-old-plus friend, Arlene Melton, is being wished God’s many blessings for a fun-filled day and year.
CONCERT: Bruce in the USA begins at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Ironton’s Community Square.
TWO YEARS: Sunday, Sept. 12, marks the second year since Meda “Marie” Lawhorn left her earthly home in Ona for the new heavenly home at age 83. Marie, retired Herald-Dispatch employee for many years and Holland Supply, always had a kind smile and never changed over the years. She was past matron of Barboursville Chapter 95 Order of Eastern Star and a member of Milton Chapter 149 at time of her passing. The mother of one son was a neighbor of mine and sometimes visited as friends do. She continues to be missed and thought about.
LISTED: Thirteen Cabell County residents graduated from Marshall University during the spring semester and were among more than 1,800 students to be named to the dean’s list. They include Derrick James Bowen, Kennedy Marie Carman, Courtney Lee Criswell and Aleesha Marie Bridgett, Bachelor of Arts, cum laude; Alayna Grace Bradley, Jacob Robert Cumm, Daris Donte Hodge and Ngan Hoang Bui, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Amanda Sue Cook and Regina Elizabeth Godfrey, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Kaleigh Georgianna Copley and Yuan Feng, Bachelor of Business Administration, cum laude; and Autumn T. Deem, Bachelor of Arts. To qualify for this list, students must have a 3.3 or above grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Dianna Burton, Patty Harrison, Sandy Brown, Doug Sheils, Melissa Brown is 42, Cindy Green, John Kinder, Jennifer Moore, Richard Summerfield Jr., Gary Palmer of Roanoke, Virginia, Aiden Michael Ball still in the single digits at 6, Renee Ratliff is two from the 50-mark (48), Beth Kilgore, Jonah Cruz, MacKenzie Caldwell, Frances Michelle Hall, Huntington East High School Class of 1985 graduate, Ed Brogan, Drew Harless.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Chris Roy, Freddie Adkins, Katherine Bryant, Jerry Hale leaves the 60s behind to try No. 70, Eddie Jeffers nears the mid-70 mark at 74, Jamie Baugh, Vickie Harbour, Jimmy Kessler, Barbara Martin, Josh Patterson, Mary Arthur, Chris Thomas, Crissie Jones, Kaylie Redman, Madison Vanover, Ariana Hale, Shirley Lewis.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Gavin Bremar, John Browne, Sam Denning, Margaret Madden, Betsy Byus, Brian Casto, Susan Sullivan, Ginger Mundell, Jeffrey Dixon Byrd says goodbye to the 50s to try No. 60, Faye Meeks, Flynn Perry, Joe Wyatt, Dusty Mills, Dalores Massie.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Tim and Jamie Edin (2008).