Community News
WISHES: Mary Lee “Myrt” Leichner was wished a very happy day Sept. 8 by the entire neighborhood. Cathy Leichner, daughter-in-law, made cupcakes for everyone to enjoy, as daughter, Elisa Demyan, son, Fritz Jr., and husband, Fritz Sr., celebrated the occasion. Here’s hoping her year will be a great one.
ONE YEAR: I’m reminded of Marie Lawhorn most every day as I pass where she lived to get to my humble abode. Marie, retired from The Herald-Dispatch and Holland Supply, was always as beautiful inside as she was out. She passed away one year ago (Sept. 12, 2019) at age 83. “To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.”
ARRIVAL: Huntington’s First United Methodist Church family welcomed Miles Joseph Brown, son of Andrew and Cameron Brown. This bundle of joy was born July 25. May he bring much joy, love and happiness to everyone he meets.
95: It must run in the chemistry of the “Stone” family as Riley Stone, retired circuit clerk of Cabell County, will be 95 years old Saturday, Sept. 12. His sister and my dearest precious friend, Arlene Melton, will be 105 in 2021. Is he trying to pass Mrs. Melton in the survival age? May this friend have a blessed day, with many more to follow.
GREAT-NEPHEW: As said before, Zachary Scott Boling made me a “great” aunt nearly 30 years ago, and I’m still trying to live up to the honor. A good dad to his two sons, Zach is the only son of Chris Boling, of Huntington, and Cathy Porter, of Barboursville, celebrating the last of his 20s on Monday, Sept. 14. As Zach becomes a year older, may his special day be filled with surprises, love, happiness, family and wonderful memories to carry through the year.
MEMORIES: If Charlotte Nadine “Nickie” Cyrus, of Barboursville, didn’t receive the call to move to her heavenly address earlier this year, she would have celebrated her 78th birthday Monday, Sept. 14. What a lovely and precious Christian lady, mother, grandmother, sister and friend I found her to be. Many times I couldn’t move past her sweet, beautiful, true and friendly smile. She continues to live in my heart and mind.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Crissie Jones, Chris Roy, Mary Arthur, Chris Thomas, Ariana Hale, Freddy Adkins, David Bell, Rebecca Wallace, Leo Gibson, Madison Vanover, Josh Long, Shirley Lewis, Katherine Bryant, Eddie Jeffers is still in the 70s at 73, Jamie Baugh, Jerry Hale spins the last of the 60s at 69, Ginger Mundell, Bonnie Adams, Vickie Harbour, Jimmy Kessler, Barbara Martin, Josh Patterson.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sam Denning, Margaret Madden, Brian Casto, Kalab Puskas, Susan Sullivan, Richard Eichberger, Joe Mueller, Beverley Mueller, Jeffrey Dixon Byrd spins the last of the 50s at 59, Brittany Meli, Dusty Mills, Dalores Williamson Massie, John Browne, Betsy Byus, Faye Meeks, Flytnn Perry, Joe Wyatt.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Tim and Jami Edin (2008).
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Gene Weekley, John Knight, Lois Cloke, Wes Alexander, Don Cliff, Charla Hardy, Jack Steel, Christina Morabito, Heath Scarberry, Kent Willis, Carole Williamson, Loma Williamson, Tanya Morton is still in the 50s at 52, Skylar Mae Meadows turns 3, Bob Dacci hits the mid-60 mark at 65, Tonya Duvall Chapman is 57, Karen Turman, Jax Anderson, Robbie Parsons.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: David and Malinda Shanklin.
CHUCKLE: As a court clerk, Barb was well-versed in the jury-selection process. A computer randomly selected a few hundred citizens from the entire county to report for jury duty on a particular day. Another computer assigned 40 of those present to a courtroom. The 40 names were placed in a drum, and names were pulled. During jury selection for one trial, the judge asked potential Juror No. 1 if there was any reason he could not be a fair and impartial juror. “There may be,” he replied. “Juror No. 12 is my ex-wife, and if we were on the same jury, I guarantee we would not be able to agree on anything.” Both were excused.