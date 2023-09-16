The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

MEET: Westmoreland Neighborhood Association meets at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, at Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road. Jeff Maddox, president of Wayne County Commission, provides information on projects in Wayne County, including those funded by FEMA; Cares Act; American Rescue Projects Act; infrastructure developments; and more affecting residents of both the City of Huntington and Wayne County. Contact Cindy Chandler, president, 304-544-1469.

READER: Mary Rosetta Maynard mailed this note, along with a couple requests, “I read your column daily and really enjoy it. You keep the public laughing with the chuckles.” Thanks for being a reader, enjoying the chuckles, and letting me know you enjoy the column.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you