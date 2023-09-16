MEET: Westmoreland Neighborhood Association meets at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, at Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road. Jeff Maddox, president of Wayne County Commission, provides information on projects in Wayne County, including those funded by FEMA; Cares Act; American Rescue Projects Act; infrastructure developments; and more affecting residents of both the City of Huntington and Wayne County. Contact Cindy Chandler, president, 304-544-1469.
READER: Mary Rosetta Maynard mailed this note, along with a couple requests, “I read your column daily and really enjoy it. You keep the public laughing with the chuckles.” Thanks for being a reader, enjoying the chuckles, and letting me know you enjoy the column.
‘AROUND THE CAMPFIRE’: Ohio Valley Symphony presents “Around the Campfire” concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Ariel Theater, Gallipolis, Ohio. Featured are Luke Frazier, American Pops Orchestra founder/conductor; Hilary Morrow, vocalist; Jacqueline Schwab, pianist; and Garrett Gleason, guitarist. The five-concert season costs $125; $115 seniors; $60 students; and $350 family; or individual tickets at $26, $24 seniors; or $15 students.
CONCERT: Marshall University School of Music in the College of Arts and Media presents “American Music for Trombone and Piano,” a concert featuring faculty members Michael Stroeher, trombone, and Johan Botes, pianist, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, in Smith Recital. Admission is free.
CHEERLEADERS: Eighth-grade students at Barboursville Middle School chosen as cheerleaders for the new year include Braelynn Adkins, Ryan Ball, Sydney Blake, Chloe Courts, Cami Johnson, Sunee Mastrangelo and Kenneth Wagoner. Seventh graders are Myleigh McCormick, Amiyah Roberts and Addi Westcott; Sixth graders included Josie Adams, Abby Brammer, Campbell Hettlinger, Hallie McElwain and Josie Nicely. The cheer coach is Shelley Stewart.
DINNER: Westmoreland Woman’s Club hosts a to-go-only baked steak dinner from noon until sold out Sunday, Sept. 17, at the clubhouse. The menu includes salad, baked steak, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, and dessert. The cost is $10; and $5 ages 10 and under. Proceeds benefit the club’s charitable activities, including two annual college scholarships for seniors at Spring Valley High School. To place advance orders, contact Marlene Thacker, 304-360-9823.
SUCCESSFUL: Pilot Club of Huntington’s recent 69th annual antiques show and sale was successful. According to a note from Christine Maniskas, club’s president-elect, “We are sure this was due to the support of outlets like your column. We realize how many readers you reach through The Herald-Dispatch.” Profits from each sale help support local agencies. A grant purchased a new car, which is delivered this month, to Safety Town. Bike helmets are also donated.
PERFORMANCE: The last remaining encore performance of “Heritage: A Celebration of Historical Leagues,” written and directed by Belinda Brown of Ironton, begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at University of Rio Grande, as part of its annual Emancipation Day celebration. Ohio University Southern. One character highlighted in the performance is Harriett Tubman.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mason Brubeck, math teacher at Vinson Middle School, Brendi Nibert hanging on to her last birthday in the 30s, Larry E. Barnhill, Patricia S. Pinkerton, Bob Spradling, Larry Tweel, Richard Finley, Patricia Pinkerton, Jim Leach, Joyce Mannon, Courtney Beter, Scott Lance, Jo Kendall, Betty Bailey, Kara Hughes, Carol Proffitt, Cindy Rouse, Mark Chaffins, Brynleigh Mosley, Doug Wilson, Barb Melvin, Jesse Simmons, Arch Phlegar, Tracy Komorowski, Sunny Patton.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Brooks Boso, Max Roy, Wilma Fetty, Brittany Davis, Kevin Lawhon, Rosalie Spiker, Nathan Brown, Lesley Shumaker, Laila Clarkson, Taylor Davis, Nikolas Maynard still in the early 20s at 23, Kennedy Faith Persinger is “sweet 16,” Rocky Harris, Sue Subik, Raven Baire, Allan Chamberlain.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Scott and Beth Krall, Jason and Christie Robbins (2005).
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Meredith Hanshaw, Patty Carper, Carmen Boso, Jase Casto, Daniel Kist, Sheila Andrews, Gary Beckett, Sarah Logan, Mike Edwards, Kristin Hayes, Claire Shumaker, Edna Journell Palmer, aunt of Carolyn Byrd Williamson and residing in Roanoke, Va., turns 83, Larry Bias, Huntington East High School Class of 1965 graduate, Luke Adkins, Sophia Aya-ay, Lisa Dandalet.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Roy and Marie Ellis, Larry and Elaine Blackaby, Casey and Rachel Amis (2021).
CHUCKLE: Two donkeys were talking about their owners when the first one said, “My owner is so harassing, he beats me often.” The second donkey commented, “Why don’t you leave your owner?” The first one then said, “I was thinking about it, but he has a very good-looking daughter and whenever she does something mischievous, he says he would get her married to some donkey, and I am just waiting for that to happen.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
