SERVICE: Gideon Sunday is observed at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church, Howell’s Mill Road, Ona.

NEW MEMBERS: Enslow Park Presbyterian Church welcomed three individuals into its church family Aug. 21. New members are Rebekah and Bradley Franks and their son, Teddy. May they continue to feel the congregation’s love and do his work as they feel led.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

