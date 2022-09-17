SERVICE: Gideon Sunday is observed at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church, Howell’s Mill Road, Ona.
NEW MEMBERS: Enslow Park Presbyterian Church welcomed three individuals into its church family Aug. 21. New members are Rebekah and Bradley Franks and their son, Teddy. May they continue to feel the congregation’s love and do his work as they feel led.
HOMECOMING: Getaway Community Church begins its annual homecoming service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at 12383 State Route 243, Chesapeake, Ohio. Singers are Cousins for Christ and Ann Higgins. Guest Pastor Lee Dean delivers the message. A fellowship meal follows.
GUEST: Dr. Guy Sayles is being welcomed back to Fifth Avenue Baptist Church Sunday, Sept. 18, to lead a combined adult Sunday school class in the fellowship hall and preach for the worship service as part of FAB’s sesquicentennial celebration. In the interim season of 2015-16, Dr. Ayles traveled from Asheville, North Carolina, weekly to fill in at FAB. It will be good to have him return to the midst.
TEENY MISS FLAME: During Labor Day weekend’s “flaming hot temperatures” in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, the Teeny Miss Flame Pageant was conducted at Boyd County Senior Center. Kasyn Smith, daughter of Katelyn Smith and Josh Waulk, of Ironton, was named the winner. Alivia Grace Bowling, daughter of Sam Bowling and Abigail Parcell, of Ashland, was named first runner-up and most photogenic, followed by Madilyn Elswick, daughter of Amanda Elswick, of Ashland, second runner-up.
BAND: Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band presents its annual Big Band concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Jeremy Shoemaker Amphitheater, Paul T. Billups Park, Ceredo. The Jazz Band presents a series of selections at 2 p.m., followed by the full orchestra’s memorable tunes of the “big band” era. Bring lawn chair. Admission is free.
IN 90S: If Charles Rader Jr., known as Charlie to those he worked with as promotion sales manager for The Herald-Dispatch before his retirement, lived one more year, he would have seen No. 90 in age. Sunday, Sept. 18, this U.S. Marine Corps vet serving during Korean War would celebrate his 92nd birthday. Charlie, a lifetime member of Huntington Detachment 340 of Marine Corps League, was also a member of Westmoreland United Methodist Church and past president and charter member of Huntington West End Lions Club and Kentucky Colonel. He was considered a great friend to many, including me, and continues to be missed.
NINE: Nine years — Sunday, Sept. 18 — after she heard God’s call, LaDonna Adkins, of Barboursville, suffers no more from the cancer that had taken over much of her body. Only child of Emma Jean Adkins and the late Hollis Adkins, LaDonna was the mother of one daughter. She never lost her beautiful smile and expressed a strong will to defeat this disease. She continues to be missed by family and friends.
TWO: It’s always tough to remember the anniversary of a loved one’s death, but when it’s two sons on the same day two years apart, it must bring much unwanted grief and open old wounds as the memories are rekindled. Sunday, Sept. 18, marks the second anniversary of the passing of two brothers at young ages (sons to Mike Grieco, of Huntington) — Scott Marion Grieco passed away in 2013, and his brother, Charles Michael “Bub” Grieco II, died in 2015. The memories of Scott and Bub help in fighting the continued grief as they are thought about much more than just this day.
RECITAL: Marshall University School of Music presents “Music with a Touch of Jazz!” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in Smith Music Hall. The faculty recital features Michael Stroeher, trombone professor; Martin Saunders, trumpet professor; and Johan Botes, piano professor. The recital is sponsored by School of Music in the College of Arts and Media. Admission is free.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Abigail Turner, Rockie Harris, Allan Chamberlain, Dean Wright, David Moore, Laila Clarkson, Taylor Davis, Ashley Duncan, Brittany Davis, Kevin Lawhon, Connie Musgrave, Nikolas Maynard is double 2 (22), Nathan Brown, Lesley Shumaker, Kennedy Faith Persinger is one before “sweet 16” (15), Rosalie Spiker, Brooks Boso, Max Roy, Lisa Bailey, Sue Subik, Wilma Fetty.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Scott and Beth Krall, Jason and Christie Robbins (2005).
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Stacy Morgan, Daniel Kist, Andrew Johnson, Larry Bias, Huntington East High School Class of 1965, Edna Journell Palmer, aunt of Carolyn Byrd Williamson residing in Roanoke, Virginia, Carmen Boso, Jase Casto, Sheila Andrews, Luke Adkins, Gary Beckett, Mike Edwards, Kristin Haye, Claire Shumaker, Sarah Logan, Karen Fragale, Patricia J. Carper, Sophia Aya-ay, Lisa Dandelet, Molly Robertson.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Larry and Elaine Blackaby celebrate No. 12, Casey and Rachel Amis (2021).
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Deborah “Deb” Stivers-Dzierzak, dear friend whom I have never met in person but would love to, Evalee Kyger, Tom Hill, Reps O. Robertson Jr., Ella B. Wagner, Tevin Gillette, Lisa Lucas, Elizabeth McGuffey, Emma Mannon, Stephanie Bumgardner, Joann Whitehead, Betty Simpkins, Nick Elkins, Cade Picklesimer, Shelby Riddle, Mary Gould, Mara Sutphin.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Rick and Prema Ray, of Hurricane, West Virginia, celebrate their 47th anniversary.