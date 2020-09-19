Community News
MOVING: Due to COVID-19, Adriaunna Paige Foundation is forced to move from their current location at 540 31st St. A sale, featuring clothing of all sizes $5 a bag, chairs $3, books and more, is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. A concession stand is also available. Proceeds fund a Halloween and Christmas party for the angels. Call April, 304-962-5291.
LECTURE: The last of the 2020 Little Lectures Series hosted by West Virginia Humanities Council to be broadcast virtually begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, on YouTube, Facebook and wvhumanities.org. Cicero Fain’s lecture, “Black Huntington and the Rise of the African American Middle Class,” is featured. Contact Kyle Warmack, 304-346-8500 or warmack@wvhumanities.org.
BROTHER: I never had a brother, but my first cousin played the part throughout my childhood and remains my “big” brother today. Larry Joe Vinson, Guyan Valley High School graduate in the 1960s and now living in Omaha, Nebraska, becomes another year into the 70s on Monday, Sept. 21. A retired U.S. Air Force master sergeant and IT director with Clarkson College, he is husband to Karen, father of three sons and five grandchildren. May this be one of his best birthdays.
POSTPONED: The concert featuring Rick Springfield scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 20, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center has been postponed due to illness. Tickets to the original show date remain valid and automatically transfer to the new show date of April 16. Call 606-324-0007.
MEET: Westmoreland Neighborhood Association hosts an outdoor meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Westmoreland Park, if weather permits. Bring own chair, wear mask and observe social distancing. A discussion of topics for future meetings follows the crime report. Call Cindy Chandler, president, 304-544-1469.
CUT-UP: Dean Bruce has been a little under the weather the past few months or so, but he can still be considered a cut-up and one above most others. He is a longtime meat cutter specializing in his work at the former Big Bear and Milton Foodland. Dean, son of Roberta Holbrook, of South Point, Ohio, celebrates a birthday Monday, Sept. 21. Greetings are being sent for a good day and many healthful and memory-filled ones to follow.
93: 93 is just a number — a rather large number … and that’s the age Norma Lena Clark Adkins becomes Sunday, Sept. 20. As many individuals reach a certain age, they perhaps are in need of a little repair, but they are still classics. The “classy lady” and mom to Marsha McGuffin, of Huntington, remains on my favorites list and is being wished a special day (and year) filled with happiness, love, fond memories and good health.
SWEET “16”: Brooklyn Osburn doesn’t have to become 16 on Monday, Sept. 21, to be sweet because her Nana, Peg Osburn, says she lights up every room that she enters and her smile warms hearts. The Spring Valley High School sophomore is a pitcher for Lady Wolves softball team and a member of the volleyball team. She cheered and played volleyball and softball for C-K Middle. Athletics are a big part of her family as her sister, Bryn, played sports and is a pitcher at Kentucky Christian University. Brooklyn is being wished a fun-filled 16th birthday celebration.
COUPLE: Just like State Farm … Tim and Maureen Effingham are good neighbors celebrating another wedding anniversary Monday, Sept. 21. The Ona couple are members of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church and parents of a couple “furry pets” (dogs). Whether the COVID-19 pandemic keeps them from celebrating big, may their special and memorable day be great, followed with many more years of happiness, love, memories and good health.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kansas Scarberry, Betty Simpkins, Evalee Kyger, R.O. Robertson, Ella Wagner, Nick Elkins, the Rev. Thad Allen, Cade Picklesimer, Shelby Riddle, Emma Mannon, Stephanie Bumgardner, Tom Hill, Lisa Lucas, Elizabeth McGuffey, Jay Patterson, Dan Piaskowski, JoAnn Whitehead, Deborah Stivers-Dzierzak, special caring friend and fan of this column, Dick Hensley, Mary Kathryn Gould, Mara Sutphin, Elizabeth DeRose.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Autumn Frasier, Grace Roberts, Keaton Datson, Ida Wilson, Jill Briggs, Richard Crank, Christie Eastman, Harold Bennett, Linda Hankins, Jeff Rowsey, Mary Russell, Jeff Wise, Cathy Harshbarger, Samantha Kimmey, Albert Jarrell, Billy Rutherford, Ian Tsai, Eric McKinney, Nancy McComas, Linda Hood, Deanna Tarter, Amber Biederman, Anna Stone.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Chris and Amy Howat, Jay and Emilee Stiltner.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jeeson Stephan, Larry Thaxton, Tom Baldwin, Lois Hamrick, Charlotte Ingram, Joshua Eastman, Tom Cleveland, Brayden Hill, Teressa Johnson, Nancy Mitchell, Emily Wallace, Davis Porterfield, Robin Adkins, Ben Wilson, Lauren Blatt, Itza Castaneda, Kathy Yarbrough, Tracie Murphy, Caleb Dean Adams, Greg Sowards, Brooks Rich, Greg Davidson.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Rusty and Joyce Surface, Barry and Judy Armstrong, Scott Stevens and Helen Hatten (2004).
CHUCKLE: At the end of the day, Clint parked his police van in front of the station house. His K-9 partner, Jake, was in the back barking, which caught the attention of a boy who was passing by. “Is that a dog you have back there?” the boy asked. “It sure is,” Clint answered. The boy then asked, “What did he do?”