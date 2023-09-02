DOCENTS: “Docent Open House,” a free informational meeting for people interested in becoming volunteer docents, takes place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Huntington Museum of Art. Refreshments are served. Contact Cindy Dearborn, director of education, 304-529-2701 or cdearborn@hmoa.org.
GOODBYE: Although hard to believe, but it’s been said that Helen Hage-Freeman recently said goodbye to her 17-year teaching and theater career. Helen was theater director at Capital and Huntington High schools, where she achieved high points in state and national recognition. This smiling, happy and unforgettable community figure will be greatly missed, but is being wished well in the next chapter of her life.
CLASSES: Alchemy Theatre Academy of Fine Arts and Gene Anthony offer a 10-week course of adult classes beginning Sept. 14. The classes, “Learning and Applying the Stanislavski Method of Acting,” is available from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at the theatre’s Geneva Kent Center for the Arts, 68 Holley Ave. The cost is $100 per person. (Anthony is a retired professor emeritus at Marshall University Theatre, where he served 17 years, and adjunct professor at NYU.) Contact nora@alchemytheatretrouipe.org.
NO COLUMN: Due to unforeseen circumstances, “Community News” was not included in the Thursday, Aug. 31, Herald-Dispatch, of which I apologize. The Thursday and Friday birthdays and anniversaries are included in this column. I spent nearly six hours Wednesday in the hall of a local hospital’s emergency room (never in an actual ER room) with my 91-year-old mother who was taken in for possible stroke but turned out to be something else. Normally, columns are prepared in advance, but things have been a little more hectic and I lost track of the days. (I’ll try to not let this happen again.)
PERFORMANCE: An encore performance of “Heritage: A Celebration of Historical Leagues,” written and directed by Belinda Brown of Ironton, begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Ohio University Southern. One character highlighted in the performance is Harriett Tubman.
SPEAKER: The Rev. Ron Stoner speaks during the morning worship service Sunday, Sept. 3, at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.
TRUNK SHOW: The Blue Ewe hosts a trunk show from Araucania Yarns featuring the full Huasco yard and including the new Jaspeada yarn now through Sept. 21 at 5964 U.S. 60 E., Barboursville. Sample knitted products, including sweaters, shawls, hats and other accessories are featured.
LASTING: Although it has been said the marriage of Mickey Martin and Dr. Elizabeth Martin of Westmoreland Chiropractic Center would never last, it has as they celebrate another anniversary Sunday, Sept. 3, two days after the beautiful Mrs. Martin, born in 1955, turned another year older. Here’s sending wishes to this wonderful couple for a happy anniversary with many more to follow.
90: Peggy Neal, retired from Cabell County Circuit Clerk’s office with many years of service and member of Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church, bids farewell to the 80s as she looks forward to starting the 90s. Her celebration is Monday, Sept. 4. A wonderful lady and friend who means a lot to many folks, including me. May this day be an unforgettable one with many happy ones to follow.
SPECIAL: Sept. 1 was the anniversary for a special couple, Steve and Jessica Hensley, who were married in 2015. The Hensleys, parents to two wonderful and intelligent boys, are my relatives (nephew-in-law and niece). Here’s hoping their special day was as special as this couple and they will have many enjoyable days ahead.
GREETINGS: Andrea Copley Smith, former Herald-Dispatch editor in various positions, gets the birthday song sang Monday as she becomes another year older. The mother of three children was one of my greatest bosses in my working years. She always took time to critique and discuss how to make it better. May this year be one of the best ever.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Hunter Blake, grandson of Raymond Blake of Barboursville and the late Rosetta Blake, is still in the 20s and his mom, Donna Turner, celebrates on the same day, Christian Stark, Jenny Clark, Stephanie Killengsworth, Tristan Vaughan Ratliff is 23 and his dad, Matthew Ratliff is 43, Kenneth D. and Mathew W. Ratliff, twin brothers, share same birthday and age at 43, Fern Allred, Ramona Wright, Michele Blake, Asia Marchum is five into the teens at 17, Madison Ann McDaniel remains a teenager at 18, Benjy Keyser, Christy Carr, Susan Little, Monica Jackson, Chad Booth, Nina Boso, Wylie Jeffrey Jr., Darlene Kendrick.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Rod and Jane Jones, Don and Celia Vargo, Chris and Krystal Gibson celebrate number 8, Robert and Patti Bruce, Bill and Sue Lucas celebrate 37 years.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Thomas Gardner, Caleb Mitchell, Liz Martin, Bernard McGinnis, Sheri Brown, Reese Kauffman, Ryen Fraley, Ryan and Isabel Long, Clinton Burley, Cara Adams, Ava Blake Meadows hits the ‘double toothpick’ at 11, Sara Adkins, Michal Ginn, Lucia Soltis.
SATURDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kyra Khumbah, Pam Blevins, April Crouse, Ruth Curry, Valerie McMillion, Ed Mullins, Thomas Rogowski, Andrew Colvin, Erin E. Goodwin, Tanner McDaniel hits the quarter at 25, Braden Wilks becomes a teenager at 13, Peggyann Pratt crosses number 40 to 41,
SATURDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Jim and Joan West (1961).
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jo Bess, Larry Clegg, Toni Davis Rose from Huntington East High School Class of 1965, Alan Atteberry leaves the 30s for number 40, Shawn Hawks.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Ed and Ethel Clark celebrate their 45th, Charles and Pat Markin make it to number 58.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Terri Reger, Zionna Blue, Nekhia Blue, Missy Morgan, John Dial, Ethel Howard Clark, graduate from Huntington East High School Class of 1965, Dewey Shepard is still in early 50s at 53, Amanda Day.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bill and Barb Melvin (2000), Peggy and Bittner Ballard.
CHUCKLE: A police car pulled up in front of Grandma Bessie’s house and Grandpa got out. The polite policeman explained the elderly gentleman said he was lost in the park and couldn’t find his way home. “Morris,” said Grandma, “You’ve been going to that park for over 30 years, how come you get lost today?” Leaning close to her, so the policeman couldn’t hear, Grandpa whispered, “I wasn’t lost. I was just too tired to walk home.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
