DOCENTS: “Docent Open House,” a free informational meeting for people interested in becoming volunteer docents, takes place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Huntington Museum of Art. Refreshments are served. Contact Cindy Dearborn, director of education, 304-529-2701 or cdearborn@hmoa.org.

GOODBYE: Although hard to believe, but it’s been said that Helen Hage-Freeman recently said goodbye to her 17-year teaching and theater career. Helen was theater director at Capital and Huntington High schools, where she achieved high points in state and national recognition. This smiling, happy and unforgettable community figure will be greatly missed, but is being wished well in the next chapter of her life.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

