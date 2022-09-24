The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BOOKS: The fall book sale takes place Monday through Friday, Sept. 26-30, at Gallaher Village Branch Library. The sale is offered during library hours. Call 304-528-5696.

HONORED: Ruth Hopkins, who teaches upper-level math at Symmes Valley High School in Willow Wood, Ohio, was recently honored for her work by Ohio School Boards Association. With the district more than a decade, Ruth has been named an Outstanding Faculty Member for the Southeast Region. She even takes her normal teaching one step further — she often tutors after hours and regularly takes phone calls from SVHS graduates who have gone to college needing advice on math classes and is an adviser for the school’s book club. Previously a teacher at St. Joe High School, she is honored at the OSBA banquet Saturday, Sept. 24, in Nelsonville.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

