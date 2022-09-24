BOOKS: The fall book sale takes place Monday through Friday, Sept. 26-30, at Gallaher Village Branch Library. The sale is offered during library hours. Call 304-528-5696.
HONORED: Ruth Hopkins, who teaches upper-level math at Symmes Valley High School in Willow Wood, Ohio, was recently honored for her work by Ohio School Boards Association. With the district more than a decade, Ruth has been named an Outstanding Faculty Member for the Southeast Region. She even takes her normal teaching one step further — she often tutors after hours and regularly takes phone calls from SVHS graduates who have gone to college needing advice on math classes and is an adviser for the school’s book club. Previously a teacher at St. Joe High School, she is honored at the OSBA banquet Saturday, Sept. 24, in Nelsonville.
CUZ: She’s a cousin, and a fine one at that. Debbie Adkins, wife to my first cousin, Joey, becomes 60-plus years of age Monday, Sept. 26. This wonderful Christian wife, mother and grandmother is a great cook, housekeeper and listener. I’ve always said their marriage was “one made in heaven” as they’ve been together since the early 1970s. May Debbie’s day be full of surprises, birthday cake, candles and family and the year bring countless blessings only given by the Lord.
LUNCH: The Wyngate Senior Living Community offers a complimentary lunch from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the facility, 750 Peyton St., Barboursville. The menu includes chili, Mexican cornbread, coleslaw and cobbler.
CLASSES: During the “Family Fairs” cooking class at Huntington’s Kitchen, Chicken Saltimbocca, or chicken wrapped in prosciutto and topped with a tomato bruschetta, is being prepared at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. The class, limited to eight pairs (one parent/guardian and one child, age 8 or older), costs $45 per couple. Contact huntingtons-kitchen.org or 304-522-0887.
LISTED: Four Kentucky residents were named to the dean’s list at the University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky, for the summer semester. They are Aisian Lucas and Andrea Mayo, both of Grayson; Robyn Terry of Catlettsburg; and Bonnie Moore of Ashland. To achieve this distinction, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 and be in good academic standing.
CONCERT: “Glad You’re Here Tour” with Walker Hayes, singer/songwriter originally from Mobile, Alabama, begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Mountain Health Arena. Tickets begin at $35.
82: That’s the age Bill Shafer Sr. would have been if he survived; however, he unexpectedly passed away Oct. 30, 2021. Sunday, Sept. 25, is the first birthday celebration since he left family and friends for a new home.
RIVER RUN: The second annual Ironton River Run, scheduled Saturday, Sept. 24, begins at the riverfront, around Moulton’s field, through central Ironton, along scenic river path and floodwall, ending at riverfront murals. The cost is $30. Proceeds benefit Third and Center, arts-based nonprofit dedicated to sustainably building collaborative communities by facilitating conversation, connection and collaboration amongst those desiring to positively impact the community. In-person or virtual race registration is available at TriStateRacer.com/IrontonRiverRun5K.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Dreama Smith Ward, retired C-K Middle School teacher, Paul Prunty, Robert Jones, Bill Ransbottom, Kate Justice, Kathyrn Harris, Tenny Crockett, Jean Mays, Toni Collins, Eliza Mae Hughes turns 5, Isaac Herndon, Joe Kenaston, Rachel Horn, Kelvin Loren Bell becomes “double toothpicks” at 11, Charlie Fletcher, Abby Chaffins, Lisa Hibbard-Fraley, Tom Knopp, Sharon Phlegar, Julie Armstead, Rylie Jackson, Twenda Foster, Cindy Jackson.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jeremy and Kelsey Spears, Bob and Dorothy Long (1983).
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Debbie Bradley, Waverly Hughes, Amy Herrenkohl, Amy Reiter, Tammy Fenerty, Amy Garinger, Brenda Hanson, Michael Hinshaw, Tara Fullen, Lee Starkey, Naomi Goodrich, Trevor Johnson, Robert O’Dell, Louis Mae Conner, Dewey Maynard, Laura Blackman, Patty Meadows, Jeannie Zatter, Dakota Edwards, Caitlin Null, Brittany Bartrum, Melinda Allen, Gail Stapleton, B.B. Brown, Nickie Adkins, Sarah Adkins.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Joshua Crum, Debbie Yeager, Diana Allen, Sephra Faulknier, Aly Fearing, Judy Hatfield, Violet Cornwell, Kevin Pack, Mason Watts, Zac Andrew Chapman with Huntington Hose and Hydraulics in South Point, Ohio, is still young at 34, Debbie McCoy, Deron McMullen, Helen Arigan, Carrie Adkins, Mike Grieco, brother-in-law of mine, Lee Ann Hill.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Randy and Georgina Doss, Brian and Lacie Casto, Gage and Taylor Ross, Jonathan and Courtney Sparks (2015).
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.