LUNCH: A drive-by complimentary lunch is from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at The Wyngate Senior Living Community, Barboursville. The menu includes salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn and peach cobbler. Door prizes are also available. Call 304-563-4433.
ATTENDING: Celia Weiler, of Huntington, attends the Honors College at the College of Charleston in South Carolina starting this fall. The Huntington High School graduate is undecided of her major.
PETS: A pet blessing with Pastor Nancy White begins at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Milton United Methodist Church. Pets must be safely in cage/carrier or on a leash.
BIRTH: Matthew and Clara Edmunds became parents of a new daughter, Everly Grace, on Sept. 9. The beautiful and healthy princess weighed in at 8 pounds and measured 21 inches long. This family attends Antioch Missionary Bapsit Church in Ona.
MASH-UP: Live music by Shelem and Of The Dell and comedy by Nate Cesco are presented by Foundry Theater at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Huntington City Hall, Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium. Tickets are $12.
LISTED: Congratulations to three Huntingtonians named to the dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire, for the summer 2021 semester. They are Elizabeth Shieler, Blayre Hamlet and Andrea Robertson. Full-time students earning a minimum grade point average of 3.5 to 3.699 are named to this list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 and EW2, EW3 and EW4, or EW5 and EW6.
DOUBLE SIX: Debbie Adkins, Barboursville High School graduate from the early 1970s and retired Walmart employee, hits the “double six” (66) in age Sunday, Sept. 26. She is also the wife to my first cousin, Joey Adkins. May Debbie be blessed with a great day and many more birthday celebrations.
DEDICATION: First Presbyterian Church of Ashland dedicates its Bethesda Community Hall on Sunday, Sept. 26, at the church, 1600 Winchester Ave. A worship service begins at 10:50 a.m. A reception follows.
HOMECOMING: Church in the Valley at Milton, which began 33 years ago with Jim Franklin as its first pastor, celebrates its 33rd homecoming Sunday, Sept. 26.
MEMORIES: A longtime Barboursville resident is being remembered as she would have celebrated her 80th birthday Saturday, Sept. 25. Mollie Hollene O’Connor Hinchman, employee of Imperial Bedding Co. until 1991, passed away April 17, 2021. She was a kind and gentle person who adored her children and grandchildren. She continues to be missed and loved by many.
BOOKS: A $3 storewide book sale is offered from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25-26, at Cicada Books and Coffee, 14th Street West.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Amy Reiter, Amy Herrenkohl, Laura Blackman, Patty Meadows, Tammy Fenerty, Amy Garinger, Brenda Hanson, Michael Hinshaw, Trevor Johnson, Robert O’Dell, Debbie Bradley, Waverly Hughes, Virginia Lawrence, Jeannie Zatter, Naomi Goodrich, Lee Starkey of Glenwood, West Virginia, Bill Shafer Sr. is over 80 at 81, Brittany Bartrum, Tara Fullen, Dakota Edwards, Caitlin Null, Sara Beth Adkins, Nickie Adkins, Melinda Allen, B.B. Brown.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Carrie Adkins, Deron McMullen, Joshua Crum, Judy Hatfield, Zac Andrew Chapman with Huntington Hose and Hydraulics, South Point, Ohio, location, turns 32, Violet Cornwell, Kevin Pack, Helen Arigan, Mason Watts, Diana Allen, Sephra Faulknier, Aly Fearing, Debbie McCoy, Mike Grieco.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Brian and Lacie Casto, Gage and Taylor Ross celebrate No. 1, Randy and Georgina Doss, Jonathan and Courtney Sparks (2015).
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jaedon Prentice, Norma Bartley, Jim Rife, Lisa Daniels, Hope Elizabeth Gunter is 23, Lori Ann Hawks spins the last of the 20s at 29, Lois Merritt, Denny Woolfolk, Pam Mayes, Fanny Keyser, Lexie Ratcliff, Monika Jackson, Gary Ross, Andy Johnson, Angela Lipinski.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Chuck and Stephanie Parson Adkins celebrate No. 8, Libby and Roger Adkins.
CHUCKLE: A guy told all his friends about the great steak he’d eaten downtown the day before. A group decided to head down and see if it was really as large and delicious as he was making it out to be. The group was seated in the back of the restaurant. After looking over the menu, they ordered and waited, hungrily, for their large, delicious pieces of gigantic steaks. To their collective disappointment, the waiter brought out some of the smallest steaks they’d ever seen. “Now see here,” the embarrassed guy said to the waiter. “Yesterday when I came down here, you served me a big, juicy steak. Today, though, when I have my friends invited, you serve small, miniature steaks! What is the meaning of this?” “Yes, sir,” replied the waiter, “yesterday you were sitting by the window.”