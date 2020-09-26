Community News
APPLE BUTTER: Milton VFW Post 9796 makes a kettle of apple butter Saturday, Sept. 26. The apple butter is available to sell at 2 p.m. Saturday and during the Pumpkin Festival reverse parade Sunday, Sept. 27.
ONE: Jackson Kenneth Hann, youngest grandson of Ron Jackson and Kenny and Cathrine Hann, turns 1 on Monday, Sept. 28. He is son of Dustin and Kristen Jackson-Hann and baby brother to two sisters, Ikira and McKinley. May this little one enjoy his first birthday.
STUDENT: Skye Metzer, a Marshall University junior double majoring in international relations and political science, is one of five students receiving a $5,000 Gilman-McCain Scholarship to study with the Spanish Language and Culture Program in Madrid, Spain. She is minoring in Spanish, economics and constitutional democracy. The member of the Honors College, Pre-Law Club and Anthropology Club hopes to attend law school after graduation, with a concentration in international law.
BB&B: That stands for the first-ever Bluegrass, Brats and Brew Oktoberfest event to be conducted at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Turning Ground, The Coal Cave Hollow Boys and String Therapy provide bluegrass music. Seating is limited and distanced. Tickets are $20 and increase the day of the show.
ANNIVERSARIES: Two couples from Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church recently celebrated wedding anniversaries. Congratulations to Bill and Cathy Treacy on their 55th year and Ed and Margie Montgomery on the 60th. May each couple find many more happy years together.
COUSIN: She’s married to my first cousin, which makes her my first cousin. Debbie Adkins, wife to Truman Dale “Joey” Adkins, becomes another year into the 60s on Saturday, Sept. 26. This Christian mother to one son is an inspiration and blessing to many knowing and loving her. May she have a great day of surprise followed with more filled with God’s many blessings.
AWARDED: Riley Imlay, of Huntington, is one of three West Virginia University alumni teaching English abroad next year after being awarded the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship. The 2018 WVU grad with an English major and biology minor and an Honors College student travels to the Canary Islands to develop his Spanish-speaking skills while teaching English to elementary school students.
SISTER: Face-to-face happy birthday wishes can’t be spoken to Linda Adkins Hoover, my oldest sister, Monday, Sept. 28, because her home has been in heaven since Aug. 25, 2002. This year, she would be 70 years young. She continues to be loved, thought about and missed.
DENTIST: Dr. Judy Woodruff has been my dentist for several years now, and the only change with her is she keeps gettin’ better and better. She becomes another year older Monday, Sept. 28, and here’s wishing her a special and great day.
CO-WORKER: Jennifer Hulett, one of the sweetest Christian ladies anyone would want to call a friend, blows out birthday candles Monday, Sept. 28. Always willing to help in any way, she is an awesome person. May her day be as special and sweet as she is.
BELATED ANNIVERSARIES: Joe and Lori Bailey, Sept. 2; Billy and Judy Grass, Sept. 4; Dave and Winalee Blackwood, Sept. 15; Gary and Trudy Dingess celebrated No. 49, Sept. 24.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Carrie Adkins, Violet Cornwell, Kevin Pack, Mason Watts, Joshua Crum, Helen Arigan, Zac Andrew Chapman with Huntington Hose and Hydraulics of South Point, Ohio, turns 32, Judy Hatfield, Deron McMullen, Diana Allen, Sephra Falknier, Aly Fearing, Debbie McCoy, Mike Grieco, Annabell Dunfee.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Brian and Lacie Casto, Randy and Georgina Doss.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Bob Theuring, Diane Chandler, Michael Broce, Jaedon Prentice, Jim Rife, Norma Bartley, Lisa Daniels, Lois Merritt, Monika Jackson, Chris Linsenmeyer, Lori Ann Hawks, Hope Elizabeth Gunter is the “double 2” at 22, Fanny Keyser, Lexie Ratcliff, Denny Woolfolk, Pam Mayes, Gary Ross, Micheal Miller, Andy Johnson, Angela Lipinski, Brenda Armstrong, Terry Davis.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Chuck and Stephanie Parson Adkins celebrate No. 7.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Blaine Hay, Charlotte Crandall, Chase Thomas, Scott Fullen, Devin Scott Dunfee leaves the teens behind for No. 20, Shelby Naegele, Dorthy Rowsey, Lacy McKinney, Andrew Stapleton, Gail Lumapas, Charles Ramey, June Ashworth, Brenda Stevenson, Earl Ransbottom is two behind the No. 80 mark (78), Sandy Hanning, Mandy Spurlock, Jared King.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Libby and Roger Adkins, Jerry and Jill Briggs celebrate No. 35, Freddy and Pam Crossen (1974), Gary and Janet Sumpter, Jay and Emilee Stiltner.
CHUCKLE: A caller phoned the dispatcher. When he answered “911,” the caller said, “Yeah, I’m having trouble breathing. I’m all out of breath and I think I’m going to pass out.” The dispatcher said, “Sir, where are you calling from?” The caller said, “I’m at a pay phone at North and Foster.” The dispatcher said, “Sir, an ambulance is on the way. What were you doing before you started having trouble breathing?” The caller answered, “Running from the police.”