SALE: An estate sale continues from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at a home located at 720 3rd St. W. The sale benefits Seventh Avenue Baptist Church.

BAPTISMS: Three individuals were recently baptized and became new members at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. They are Renee Hensley, Bob and Becky Wilkinson. May these new servants of the Lord continue to work for him and lead other souls into the kingdom.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

