SCHOLAR: Donnell Reed, of Huntington, was named to the dean’s list for the summer 2021 season at West Virginia University at Parkersburg. Students named to this list must maintain a 3.5 grade point average while earning six or more hours of college credit.
BLUEGRASS: Mountaineer Opry hosts a bluegrass concert featuring Bobby Maynard and Breakdown at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Cabell County 4-H Camp, Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Tickets, available at door, are $15; $5 ages 12 and younger.
SYMPATHY: Another great Cabell County educator leaves behind a legacy for her interest in preparing boys and girls for tomorrow’s living in the education world. Linda Warren Giles passed away Aug. 10 at age 81. The Marshall University graduate and lifelong supporter of Marshall athletics was a retired teacher for Cabell County Board of Education. She also was a member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. Condolences to the family in this time of grief.
MEET: Cabell County Democratic Executive Committee meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Cabell County Courthouse, Commission Chambers. Attendees are asked to wear a mask.
GRADS: Eight Huntington residents were among others graduating from the spring semester at Marshall University and named to the president’s list. They are Khalid Abdullah M. Alshaalan, Bachelor of Science in Engineering, cum laude; Brooklynn Lea Ash, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, cum laude; Holly Jordan Bails, Bachelor of Science; Kelly Rae Begil, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Nakiya Alexis Bell and Emma Jean Berry, Bachelor of Arts; Haley Marie Black, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; and Malik DiShawn Boddy, Bachelor of Business Administration. To qualify for this list, students must have a 4.0 grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
CLOSER: Peggy Neal hasn’t “smacked” the 90 mark, but time is rapidly flying in that direction, which doesn’t seem real. The retired Cabell County Courthouse employee with several years’ service turns the “double snowman” (88) Saturday, Sept. 4. An active participant in church attendance and other activities, she is being wished a blessed day of celebration, with many more to follow. Come on, friend, let’s strive for No. 90.
PAWS: Dog-friendly vendors, homemade treats, farmers market and other activities are available at the monthly Paws at Pullman event co-sponsored by iHeartMedia from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 4, at Pullman Square. Proceeds benefit Little Victories Animal Rescue.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kevin Ash, Barbara Anderson, Judy Blevins, Todd Dudley, Kyle Grimes, Missy Morgan, John Dial, Howard Aulick, David Meadows, Oliver Fearing, Zionna Blue, Nekhia Blue, Ethel Howard Clark, Huntington East High School Class of 1965 graduate, moves close to the mid-70 mark at 74, Charlie Buell.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Peggy and Bittner Ballard, Bill and Barb Melvin (2000).
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Debbie Clark, Caroline Cain, Chelcie Adkins, Kelli Estep, Stephanie Hysell, Spencer Moore, Nannie Sizemore, Delaney Waugh, Sara Clayborne, Braeden Armstead, Kaylee Jackson, Bev Edwards, Benjy Mosley, Cruze Smith.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Chester and Lisa Nutter celebrate 40 years of marriage, Mary Ellen and Robert Ball, Randy and Pat Hall (1970), Mike and Sherry Kennedy (1987), Tim and Amanda Knopp (2003).
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Judi Vickers, Betty Blankenship, Roger Waugh, Daniel Norton, Tim Brown crosses No. 60 to 61, Jane McKee, Gary Taylor.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Tim and Denise Blair, Frank and Tiny Hatten (1958).
CHUCKLE: A little girl in first grade was doing well, especially in spelling. One day she came home with new words to study for an upcoming test and she asked her mother to help. They came to the word “knit” and her mother asked her to spell it. She said, “N-i-t.” Her mother said, “No, try again.” She said, very slowly, “N-i-t.” Her mother said, “Now, honey, I know you know how to spell this word. Try again.” Very aggravated and very slowly, as if her mother was just not getting the whole picture, she spelled, “N-I-T!” Finally, her mother told her that the correct spelling was k-n-i-t. The little girl looked at her mother, put her hands on her hips and said, “The ‘K’ is silent!”