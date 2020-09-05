Community News
PROGRAM: Marshall’s Lifelong Learning Program Zoom “Tuesday Talk” is from 10:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 8. “The rEVolution of Electric Vehicles” is by Dr. Frederick Walker, surgeon who is knowledgeable about and a fan of EVs and has made a movie about them. The link to Zoom is free for LLP members. Membership fees are reduced to $50 for 18 months due to the pandemic. Contact Elizabeth Appell Sheets, 304-696-2285 or appell1@marshall.edu. Marshall’s Lifelong Learning may also be followed on Facebook.
GRADS: Two residents from Putnam County, one from Cabell County and one from Lawrence County, Ohio, recently graduated from and were recognized at West Virginia University. Matthew Hines, of Buffalo, aerospace engineering, mechanical engineering; Amal Khan, of Scott Depot, psychology; and Chase Jenkins, of Ironton, energy land management, were named to the president’s list. To be named to this list, students must maintain a 4.0 grade point average in the semester. Bethann Flint, of Milton, chemistry, made the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. To be named to this list, students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or better in the semester.
HOURS: Heritage Farm Museum and Village resumes fall hours beginning in September and continuing through October. The farm is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday each month, with educational programming offered on Wednesdays. Admission is $15; $12 ages 65 and older; $8 ages 17 and younger; and free to ages 2 and younger.
OVER 70: Many people may say 71 is a big celebration, while others, such as Gary Dingess, may not. The Ceredo resident and husband of Trudy Dingess begins the second of his 70s on Sunday, Sept. 6. May his 71st be filled with good health, happiness and God’s many other blessings.
CLINICS: Sports medicine screening clinics, hosted by Marshall Health, are from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturdays from Sept. 5 through May 8, 2021, at Marshall Sports Medicine Institute, 2211 3rd Ave. Clinics are open to athletes and active people of all ages. Appointments are not necessary as patients are seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Masks are required. The institute also offers walk-in availability for standard appointments from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Contact 304-691-1880 or www.marshallsportsmedicine.org.
BAPTIZED: Jameson Parker Murrell, son of Jerrad Casey and Lauren Murrell, was welcomed to the faith community through a recent baptism at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. He is the godson of Andrea Sanders.
ENROLLED: Jordan Hedge, of Huntington, has enrolled for the fall semester at James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Virginia. He plans to major in psychology.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Chelcie Adkins, Kelli Estep, Spencer Moore starts the 90s, Delaney Waugh, Laura Talbert, Sharon Denning, Sue Yocke, Bev Edwards, Benjy Mosley, Sara Clayborne, Stephanie Hysell, Nannie Sizemore, Braeden Armstead, Kaylee Jackson, Debbie Clark, Chris Heiner, Suzana Gibson, Cruze Smith, Anabella Godfrey.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Randy and Pat Hall (1970), Mike and Sherry Kennedy (1987), Robert and Mary Ellen Ball, Tim and Amanda Knopp (2003).
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Betty Blankenship, Natalie Saunders, Brianna Morabito, Dan Norton, Debra Bogard, Daniel Norton, Emily Schaffer, Roger Waugh, Tim Brown begins his 60s, Judi Vickers, Jane McKee, Jack Broce, Elizabeth Sizemore, Patrick Grace, Sheryn McDanald, Elizabeth Gould, Marshall Walker, Liz Sizemore, Gary Taylor.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Frank and Tiny Hatten (1958), Tim and Denise Blair, Jim and Marcella O’Lynn celebrate 66 years of marriage.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ann Spurlock, Elizabeth Mayes, Wes Bullington, Everlee Smith, Stephanie Woolfolk, Atyvia Johnson, Mekhia McQuaid, J.C. Kelley, Mekhia McFarland, Jeremy Shaffer, Nancy Robertson, Peggy Thurston, Samuel Miller, Taryn Queen, Ray Scarberry celebrates No. 83, Willis Chaney, Nancy Robertson, Carolyn Dilcher.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Duane and Myrna Eastman.
CHUCKLE: When Jill was lost as a child, she asked a policeman to help her find her parents. Jill said to the police officer, “Do you think we’ll ever find them?” He answered, “I don’t know, kid. There are so many places they can hide.”