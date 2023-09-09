The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

90-PLUS: A father of four and grandfather of eight is blessed with another birthday — possibly 94 — Monday, Sept. 11. Forrest Robert Bailey was treated to a recent get-together for this occasion. As of last year, this gentleman was able to mow and trim the lawn but unsure of that ability now. Greetings of love, good health, sound mind, happiness and continued mobility are being sent to the dad of a special and dear friend, Diane Scarberry, who is loved and appreciated by my family.

CELEBRATION SUNDAY: Christ Presbyterian Church, pastored by the Rev. Dr. John C. Minihan, offers a Celebration Sunday service Sept. 10 at Barboursville Park, Shelter 9 by the lake. The service is for worship and celebration formally recognizing the seventh anniversary as a congregation (July 3) and kick off to the annual church program year. The main course is provided; however, those attending may bring a side dish to share.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

