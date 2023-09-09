90-PLUS: A father of four and grandfather of eight is blessed with another birthday — possibly 94 — Monday, Sept. 11. Forrest Robert Bailey was treated to a recent get-together for this occasion. As of last year, this gentleman was able to mow and trim the lawn but unsure of that ability now. Greetings of love, good health, sound mind, happiness and continued mobility are being sent to the dad of a special and dear friend, Diane Scarberry, who is loved and appreciated by my family.
CELEBRATION SUNDAY: Christ Presbyterian Church, pastored by the Rev. Dr. John C. Minihan, offers a Celebration Sunday service Sept. 10 at Barboursville Park, Shelter 9 by the lake. The service is for worship and celebration formally recognizing the seventh anniversary as a congregation (July 3) and kick off to the annual church program year. The main course is provided; however, those attending may bring a side dish to share.
MEMORIES: Glenna Akers was like a member of my family — we often talked well into the nights, sharing family stories, past memories and such. Labor Day always means so much to me as that is the time I met her, Betty Hampton and Dru Shrewsbury as they sang as The Beulah Trio for festivities at the Bowen State Park and I attended each year until the events concluded. We followed the trio from church to church and enjoyed every moment. This mother of two daughters and grandmother to four has joined her late husband, Donald, at her new heavenly address, where she can ‘pick and grin the Christian way’ after suffering health issues four years or so. Glenna will always live in my mind and heart for her kind, loving and caring heart and inspiring words to lead me back to the Lord several years ago.
SERVICE: Milton Bethesda Charge (combination of Milton and Bethesda United Methodist churches) join for a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Barboursville Park Shelter 8, near the lake. A picnic and activities follow.
CONCERT: “A triple threat” — American singer/songwriter, actress and dancer with a mezzo-soprano vocal range — readies to thrill the Ashland community with a concert Saturday, Sept. 9. The award-winner with a pop culture genre — Mya — performs at 8 p.m. at Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. Holly Forbes, recent winner in The Voice competition, is the guest. Tickets are $35, $40, $45 and $50.
APPOINTED: Laura Patrick, director of the King’s Daughters Health Foundation and team recognition, was recently appointed to the Ashland Community and Technical College board of directors for the first time. The 2004 Russell High School graduate has been with King’s Daughters Medical Center 15 years. She obtained a B.A. in communication studies from University of North Carolina and has a master’s in managerial communication and business from Bellvue University.
MEET: The Board of Directors of the Neighborhood Institute of Huntington will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, in the mayor’s conference room at Huntington City Hall. The agenda includes reports from the Huntington Police Department; the Department of Planning and Development; and the Cabell County health department. The Board will also review applications for funding received from city neighborhood groups and consider the application for membership to the board from the Crossroads Community Neighborhood Association. For more information, contact Carole Boster, president, at boster436@comcast.net.
SPEAKER: Dr. Bob Baker of Lexington, Ky., who has accepted the invitation to become interim pastor of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, speaks during the morning worship service Sunday, Sept. 10. Welcome Dr. Baker and trust the Lord in crossing the bridge with FAB during this time.
MUSIC: Jason Mays performs live music from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Schooner’s Waterfront Grille, 92 Buffington St., Mile Marker 305.1 Ohio River. Call 304-529-FOOD (3663).
BENEFIT: Kylie’s Kids Foundation Benefit Concert featuring Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry, Kentucky Opry Jr. Pros and New Again begins at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg, Ky. Tickets are $32, including $7 service charge. Contact www.macarts.com.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Gina Finley, Ron Adkins, Karli Brubeck, one of several family members of Jayna Karr celebrating in September, Andy Conner, Crissy Jackson, Joshlyn Jackson, Eleanor Bonner, Rob Stinnett, Garrin Simpson, Steve Johnson, Alison Stender, Harrison Tufts, Chris Bogan, Carol Midkiff, Teresa Lowrey, Mason Spurlock, Rosemary Gooderham, Maci Hanley, Lonnie Meadows spins the last of the 50s at 59, Timothy Bonyak, Adam Fleckenstein, Jane Hatfield becomes 81 years young, Barry Taylor, HD Cory.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bill and Eleanor Miller (1961), Bill and Joyce Ryder celebrate their 68th.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jennifer Murray, Brad Bell, Angela Bradley, Karen Delph, Scott Moore, Emily Stewart, Sara Thomas, Maggie Tincher, Sam Warner, Kate Weiss, Sarah M. White, Mark Cooper, Leo Fredeking, Courtney Willis, Amy Slone, Ariel Lashell becomes ‘double toothpicks’ at 11, Tiffany Chapman, Renee Dunfee reaches the mid-30 mark at 35, Jake Chapman is two over 30 (32), Scott Dunfee, Meredith Hufford, Betty Sellards, Marla Tolley, Zeke Brownfield, Bethany Cox, Joe Dierdorff, Meredith Hufford, Sandy Pemberton, Jessica Pennington, Dave Traube.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Eddie and Krista Marcum (1994), Richard and Debbie Weston.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Dan Ritchey, Renee Ratliff begins a new era at 50, Richard Manis, Alejandro Puga, Trudy Hesse, Beth Kilgore, MacKenzie Caldwell, Ed Brogan, Drew Harless, Aiden Michael Ball still in the single digits at 8, Gary Palmer of Roanoke, Va., Melissa Brown is ‘double 4’ at 44, Jennifer Moore, Sandy Brown, Doug Sheils, John Kinder, Cindy Green, Frances Mitchell from Huntington East High School Class of 1985, Jonah Cruz, Brett Russell, Matthew White.
CHUCKLE: A defendant wasn’t happy with how things were going in court, so he gave the judge a hard time. The judge asked, “Where do you work?” The defendant answered, “Here and there.” “What do you do for a living?” the judge questioned. The defendant said, “This and that.” The judge said, “Take him away.” The defendant said, “Wait! When will I get out?” The judge responded, “Sooner or later.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
