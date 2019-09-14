BOOKS: A fall book sale begins at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, and continues during library hours through Sept. 28 at Barboursville Library. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Old, gently used and children's books, DVDs and CDs may be purchased. Hardbacks are $1; paperbacks, DVDs and CDs are 50 cents.
MEET: Dr. Matt Rohrbach, West Virginia House of Delegates, provides information on sober living houses and laws governing them during the Westmoreland Neighborhood Association meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Westmoreland Woman's Club. Capt. Ray Cornwell, Huntington Police Department officer, offers Westmoreland's crime report.
THANKS: A big thanks to Barbara Sheppe for her kind words spoken via email: "It is a pleasure to enjoy your column along with my coffee in the morning. Everyone looks forward to it. You do a wonderful service for Huntington." Barbara, those comments mean so much.
TRIO: Master's Trio - new group with established members based out of Mount Sterling, Kentucky - performs a gospel concert at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Community of Grace United Methodist Church.
GREAT-NEPHEW: Zachary Scott Boling was my firstborn great-nephew, born Sept. 14, 1991, to Chris Boling and Cathy Porter. Zach is now a dad to two wonderful little fellows and remains the sweet and handsome young man as always. May Zach have a special day filled with love, happiness, fond memories and more blessings.
FUNDRAISER: A Vintage Longaberger basket bingo fundraiser begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at HIMG. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Enter in back at Door P. Door prizes, raffle basket and 50/50 are available. Refreshments are sold. The cost is $20 for 20 games, payable at door. Proceeds benefit Honor Flight Huntington. Call Patty Dickey, 304-208-1200.
FRIEND: Although Nadine Cyrus, a precious and longtime friend, has seen bad health this past year, God gave her another year to allow me to say "happy birthday" to one of the kindest Christian ladies with a bright smile. Nadine celebrates her special day Saturday, Sept. 14. May it be an unforgettable one.
KIDS: Art class for kids in grades K-3 featuring fall apples begins at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, South Point Branch.
REMEMBERING: Elisabeth "Libby" Drown read and enjoyed this column every day until she passed Sept. 10, 2018. This special Christian lady who loved the Lord is being remembered during this week by her four-year caregiver, Karen S. Holland Lemaster, and others. She is missed and thought about often.
CLASSES: Ages 18 and older may register for "Wheel Throwing and Hand Building" classes from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 16 through Nov. 18, in Studio 4 and 5 of Huntington Museum of Art. Kathleen Kneafsey is teaching artist. The 10-session event costs $225; $255 nonmembers. The first 25-pound bag of clay is included. Additional clay is $10 per 25 pounds. Contact www.hmoa.org or 304-529-2701.
REUNION: Wayne High School Class of 1959 hosts its 60-year reunion Sept. 21. Contact Joyce Johnson Pauley, 304-416-3941, or on Facebook.
WOMEN: League of Women Voters of the Huntington Area meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Woodlands Retirement Community. The topic is "Foster Care," featuring a joint presentation from Allison Gerlach, CASA volunteer training coordinator, giving an overview of the system and addressing how traumatic experiences affect changes due to opioid crisis, and Mindy Thornton, general manager, NECCO, speaking on Family First Act and adoption in foster care.
SUPPORT: St. Mary's Department of Spiritual Care and Mission presents Families Motivating Recovery support groups at 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month, beginning Sept. 16, at Apostolic Life Cathedral. Leader is Stephen Kuntzman, 304-525-4204. Groups are an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center.
CRAFT: A T-shirt tote bag and duct tape pencil pouch craft for tweens (ages 9-12) begins at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library's Symmes Valley Branch. Bring T-shirt to make bag. Other supplies are provided.
DANCE: Speakeasy Singles offers its "fall" dance from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Columbia Gas Ballroom, Charleston. Membership entry fee is $10. Contact 304-805-4109 or events@speakeasysingles.com.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Pam Blevins, April Crouse, Judy Grass, Valerie McMillion, Ed Mullins, Ben Newhouse, Sept. 2; Jo Bess, Larry Clegg, Sept. 3; Debbie Duespohl, Bobby Greene, Harold Stewart, Dwight "Bill" Nida, Sept. 4; Jennifer Hart, Steve Huggins, Jessica Ray, Jeremy Simms, Marilyn Chapman, Dale Freeman, Chris Heiner, Suzana Gibson, Sept. 5; Wes Hager, Victoria Marsh, Paul Rose, Darlene Smith, Evelyn Warner, Elizabeth Sizemore, Sharyn McDanald, Elizabeth Gould, Sept. 6; Nancy Robertson, Peggy Thurston, Sam Miller, Taryn Queen, Sept. 7; Jennifer Thompson, Karolina Roma, Sept. 8.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Lois Cloke, Wes Alexander, Karen Turman, Jack Steel, Christina Morabito, Gene Weekley, John Knight, Don Cliff, Ruthann Arneson, Charla Hardy, Skylar Mae Meadows turns 2, Bob Dacci nears the mid-60 mark at 64, Gary Goodrich, Carole Williamson, Loma Williamson, Tonya Duvall Chapman is over the double nickels at 56, Heath Scarberry, Kent Willis, Keith Cliff, Brooklyn Adkins, Jax Anderson, Robbie Parsons.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARY: David and Malinda Shanklin.
SUNDAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Mikayla Bentley, Maury Taylor, Bobbi Hillman, Chad Lovejoy, Sandy Damron, Schauna Chambers, Max Noble, Ira Bartram, Joyce Ruth, Eric McComas, Lauren Meadows, Johanna Beckley, Lugene Jarrell, Connie Belcher, Drew Borders, Pete Mastrangelo, Gwen Craddock, Linda Brown, Lezlee Haynie, Christopher Lipinski, Aaron Persinger, Jose Soto, Betty Wilson.
SUNDAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Dave and Winalee Blackwood, Michael and Jenifer Johnson celebrate No. 29, Bob and Shelby Riddle (1956), Heath and Leslie Scarberry (2007).
CHUCKLE: A nurse friend of Mary's took a 104-year-old patient for a walk in the hospital hallway. When she got him back to his room and sat him down, he took a deep breath and announced, "That was great! I don't feel a day over 100!"
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.