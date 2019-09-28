Community News
REVIVAL: Derek Baker preaches for revival services Sunday through Wednesday, Sept. 29-Oct. 2, at Huntington Christian Church, 3209 Auburn Road. Kirk Hacker provides musical intro.
CELEBRATION: Being married soon 58 years (in December), Karen Ransbottom, of Huntington, has assisted Earl with a lot of birthdays together. And this year is no different as he turns the “double 7” (77) on Saturday, Sept. 28. May Earl have as special a day as he is special to Karen and others.
STEM: Ages 7-10 and their parents may attend STEM activities (science, technology, engineering and math) at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, South Point Branch.
FAVORITE: She was always one of my favorites when she came into The Herald-Dispatch newsroom with a smile to bring news to be printed when I worked in the office nearly 15 years ago. Carolyn Becker, celebrating the eating of birthday cake, blowing horns and wearing the hat Sunday, Sept. 29, always kept me up on her “musical” family including her husband and five daughters. May Carolyn have an enjoyable day as she becomes another year younger.
BIG BAND: Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band, directed by Bill Galloway, presents its annual “Big Band” concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Kenova Towne Square’s Gazebo. Tiffney Lopez with WOWK-Channel 13 is guest master of ceremonies. Bring lawn chairs. Contact Nancy Price, 304-453-6814 or nprice1212@gmail.com.
69TH: Life is so precious, but death is a thief, making words so feeble trying to tell the message of unexpectedly and suddenly losing a sibling. Linda Adkins Hoover, oldest of my sisters, would have celebrated her 69th birthday Saturday, Sept. 28, but an angel came and took her to a new home in late August 2002 at a young age. The longing to talk with her and living life without her some days are hard, but thinking of the times we were blessed with having her beside us helps ease the loss. We miss you, Sis!
RUN: Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital and Firm Fitness present the 35th annual 5K Greenup Old-Fashioned Days Race at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Greenup County Courthouse as part of the 54th annual Greenup Old-Fashioned Days. Race registration begins at 5 p.m. at Greenup Christian Church Family Life Center. Entry fee is $20; $25 day of event; or $18 each for pre-registered groups of eight or more. Trophies are awarded to first two overall male and female finishers, with awards to first three finishers in each male and female age group. Contact 606-369-4403 or www.tristateracer.com.
DRAWING: Ages 18 and older may attend “Drawing Basics” classes with Brandy Jefferys, teaching artist, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 5 through Nov. 2, at Huntington Museum of Art, Studio 3. The five-session class is $100, or $130 nonmembers. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
FARM: The Noble Family Farm, 11210 Ohio Route 335 in Minford, is open through Nov. 3. Two mazes, picking pumpkins or launching apples into the sky and other activities are available from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 to 7 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $8.
STOPOVER: The Most Reverend Mark E. Brennan, former auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Baltimore recently installed as fifth bishop of Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston and Boston native, stopped in Huntington in early September as part of his statewide tour. He visited and talked at four Catholic locations — St. Peter Claver, Sacred Heart, Our Lady of Fatima Parish School and St. Joseph. Here’s hoping 72-year-old Bishop Brennan had an enjoyable time in the Mountain State and will visit Huntington again.
CONCERT: Steel Wheels, Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert and more on Mountain Stage are featured at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Charleston Culture Center. Tickets are $35 day of show.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Blaine Hay, Scott Fullen, Devin Scott Dunfee spins the last of teens at 19, Andrew Stapleton, Brenda Stevenson, Riley Walker, June Ashworth, Chase Thomas, Charlotte Crandall, Shelby Naegele, Gail Lumapas, Charles Ramey, Sandy Hanning, Mandy Spurlock, Teygan Kauffer, Pete Schurman, Jared King, Dorthy Rowsey, Lacy McKinney.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Gary and Janet Sumpter, Freddy and Pam Crossen (1974), Jerry and Jill Briggs, Libby and Roger Adkins, Sean and Allison Singleton.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Becki Chaffins, Ann Boyll, Sarah Izquierdo, Megan Webster, Tiffany Evans, Kimmy Michelle Lewis is still in the teens at 17, Janet Donohoe, Jeff Jackson, Genaro Quodala, Bruce Powers with Hammers Industries holds at 39, Kelli Floyd, Jake Maue, Samantha McKinney, Bob Alexander, Carly Cunningham, Holley Johnson, Trish Burns left the 40s behind to try the halfway to 100 (50), David Cooper, Diane Chandler.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bill and Patty Roof (1984), Chaz and Heather Hall, Bryan and Mikki Larch, Renee and Steve Neal.
CHUCKLE: Jennifer was on line in the cafeteria of the hospital where she worked when she overheard a doctor ask an anesthesiologist how his day was. “Good,” came the response. “Everyone’s woken up so far.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.