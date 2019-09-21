MUSIC: Sister Lena Mae Perry, member of Branchettes of Johnston County, North Carolina, performs at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Clay Center, Charleston. The event is free with museum admission.
AWARDED: The envelope please ... Leslie Baylous, registered nurse and clinical reimbursement coordinator for Putnam Center - Genesis HealthCare in Hurricane, was honored recently as a recipient of West Virginia Health Care Association's Distinguished Service Award. She was recognized for commitment to care of residents at the center, where she began in 1991 as a licensed practical nurse.
CONFERENCE: "Finishing Well" is the title of the fall conference with Dr. Glenn Mathews at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Sept. 23-25, at Antioch Baptist Church, Ona. Child care and kids' service are available.
BROTHER: I never had an actual brother, but Larry Joe Vinson comes as close as there is. The Omaha, Nebraska, resident, formerly of Lincoln County and a Guyan Valley High School graduate, is my first cousin celebrating his 71st birthday Saturday, Sept. 21. Even as a young girl spending time with Larry, he was my hero and continues to be today. May this retired Air Force master sergeant and IT director at Clarkson College be blessed with good health, happiness, fond memories and more birthdays.
ARTS/CRAFTS: Applications are available for Pea Ridge United Methodist Church Women's 2019 holiday arts and crafts show in November. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at the church. Call 304-962-0546.
CUT-UP: Dean Bruce, of Coal Grove, Ohio, has been a cut-up in more than one way in his lifetime. Not only has he been somewhat of a prankster, but he's also a longtime cut-up of meat at local grocery stores. And no matter how Saturday, Sept. 21, is cut, he celebrates becoming another year older. May it be a fun-filled one with many more to follow.
QUARTET: Brighterside Quartet presents the gospel in song at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Crossroads Baptist Church. If this is the same group that I think it is, it features one or more of Squire Parsons' brothers and/or relatives.
15: Brooklyn Osburn, second athletic daughter of Mick and Tammy Osburn, begins the third of her teen years Saturday, Sept. 21, as she turns 15. The Spring Valley High freshman with a huge heart, willingness to help others and make people laugh and a smile that could glow in the dark also is a softball pitcher for Lady Wolves. This intelligent sister to Bryn Osburn, who attends Kentucky Christian University, is granddaughter of Don and Peggy Osburn, of Kenova, and sister to dog Ted. May Brooklyn's year be a successful, fun time with many to follow.
ANOTHER: Oh no, it can't be another wedding anniversary for Tim and Maureen Effingham, of Ona. It seems anniversary wishes were just sent their way, but Saturday, Sept. 21, it's possibly dinner for two celebrating the same event a year later. Tim, retired employee of State Electric Co., and Maureen, lead credentialing coordinator at Cabell Huntington Hospital, and members of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, remain at the top of my favorites list. Here's praying their day will be as special as they are.
JAZZ: Jazz Alley presents Bob Thompson, pianist and regularly featured artist on Mountain Stage and member of West Virginia Music Hall of Fame, and The Unit at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Tickets are $35 and $15.
ARTS: More than 18 juried artisans from Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia sell paintings, photographs, pottery and more during Tri-State Arts Association's Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Ritter Park, 13th Avenue and 8th Street.
ORGANIST: PipeSounds presents the Premier Concert of the new season with David Briggs, organist emeritus, Gloucester Cathedral, UK artist-in-residence, The Cathedral of St. John the Divine, New York, as organist on the Harrah Symphonic Organ at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane.
HORSES: Whoa! Cabell County Fair Horse Show No. 3 begins at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Barboursville Park.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Sharon McCoy, Todd Wilson, Amy Browning Hatfield, Elijah Harden, Loy McGuire, Raven Baire, Kathy Yarbrough, Tracie Murphy, Greg Sowards, Jared Turley is five into the teens at 17, Caleb Dean Adams, Father Jeeson, Itza Castaneda, Lois Hamrick, Charlotte Ingram, Joshua Eastman, Lauren Blatt, Greg Davidson, Bud Dingess, Annette DuVall, Brooks Rich, Julianne Coffman, Tom Cleveland, Brayden Hill, Teressa Johnson, Ben Wilson.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Scott Stevens and Helen Hatten (2004), Barry and Judy Armstrong, Rusty and Joyce Surface.
SUNDAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Richard Horton, Carolyn Brown, Sara Tschop, Jean Calhoun, Virgil Kelly, Kathy Meadows, Tim Dillon, Kim Jones, Garry Ramey crosses the double nickels to 56, Linda Adkins is short of No. 60 by 2 (58), Sara Cancel, Danny Woolums is 72, Hilliary Townsend, Sarah Lehewes, Margie Billups, Lauren Duespohl, Danny Harshbarger, Anna Phillips, Paul Cox, Josh Clark, Ernie Anderson Gorgia, Stephanie Campbell with Marshall University Bookstore, Terry "Sport" Stubblefield of Ohio River Road.
SUNDAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Dusty and Debbie Mills (1978), Mark and Renee Kessinger.
CHUCKLE: Whatever happened to "First do no harm?" While Tracy was paying her bill at the doctor's office, she noticed blood trickling down her leg. The Band-Aid they had put on her after a procedure had come loose. "I'm bleeding all over your floor," she said to the receptionist. She looked up immediately, alarmed. "Thanks for telling me. I'll call housekeeping."
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.