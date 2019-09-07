150th: Bishop Mike Klusmeyer, bishop of Diocese of West Virginia, is guest at the 150th anniversary celebration of Trinity Episcopal Church at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. A reception follows. The first recorded service for this church was Aug. 22, 1869, at Cabell County Courthouse, Barboursville.
MOVIE: Seventh Avenue Baptist Church shows a double feature movie about the late evangelist Billy Graham at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. The movie shows excerpts of his 99-year life and ministry and his funeral service, occurring March 2, 2018. Popcorn, soft drinks and ice water are available. Admission is free.
RADIO: "HAM Radio - From Across the Street to Outer Space" takes place at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library's Southern Branch, South Point, Ohio. Presenters are Southern Ohio Amateur Radio Association and Lawrence County, Ohio, Amateur Radio Emergency Service members. Admission is free. Brochures and handouts are also available.
NAMED: Emily Rhodes of Putnam County was named to the dean's list and president's list for the spring semester at Alderson Broaddus University, Philippi, West Virginia. To be eligible for the dean's list, students must be full time and earning a 3.60 or above. To be named to the president's list, students must be on the dean's list for five semesters.
SALE: Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church offers a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7, at the church, 4th Avenue and 31st Street.
FISHERMAN: Brayden McCormill recently displayed his fishing skills when he managed to reel in a 49-inch, 60-pound flathead catfish by himself at Beech Fork Lake. After a 30-minute struggle to get him from the water, the 9-year-old boy reaped the benefits, nearly beating the state record for flatheads, which is 52 inches and 70 pounds.
CEREMONIES: Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams, members of Ramsdell family, local pastors and community leaders are expected to attend the grand reopening of Ramsdell House Civil War Home Museum and Dedication of the Ramsdell Ceredo Settlers Memorial ceremonies at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. Tours are also available throughout the day.
CLASSES: Brandy Jefferys is the monitor for "Figure Drawing" classes open to ages 18 and older every second Tuesday in September through February at Huntington Museum of Art. The first class from 6 to 8:30 p.m. begins Sept. 10, followed by Oct. 8, Nov. 12, Dec. 10, Jan. 14 and Feb. 11 in Studio 1. The cost is $10 per session, including nude model fee. Contact www.hmoa.org or 304-529-2701.
SECOND: My second-born niece was premature at 7 1/2 months nearly 45 years ago on Sept. 8 and was told by doctors she would be slower than her normal age, but that proved wrong in her situation. Jessica Adkins Hensley was always above others and became one of the most intelligent RNs of all time. The mother of two sons is being wished a great day with a quiet and less hectic day as she blows out birthday candles before the fire department gets there. Her mother, the late Linda Adkins Hoover, would be very proud of her accomplishments, as many of the family are.
BREAKFAST: VFW Post 9738 Ladies Auxiliary hosts a breakfast buffet from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the post, 227 Main St. Homemade gravy, biscuits, sausage, fried potatoes, bacon, fried apples, scrambled eggs, juice, milk and coffee are available for $8.
MUSIC: Music in Motion, open to ages 1 to 5, begins Monday, Sept. 9, at three locations of Briggs Lawrence County Public Library. The five-week session is 4 p.m. Mondays at Chesapeake Branch; 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Ironton Branch; and 11 a.m. Thursdays, South Point Branch.
GOSPEL: Greater Vision, the most awarded trio in the history of gospel music, communicates the message in song from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Milton Performing Arts Center. Contact www.miltonpac.com or 304-743-8774.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Nancy Robertson, Ann Spurlock, Mekhia McFarland, Atyvia Johnson, J.C. Kelley, Wes Bullington, Everlee Smith, Stephanie Woolfolk, Jeremy Shaffer, Ray Scarberry turns 82, Connie Maynard-Walker, Crystal Robinson, Elizabeth Mayes, Angela Price, Carolyn Dilcher, David McCane, Melanie Miller, Bailey Young.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Duane and Myrna Eastman, Ed and Carolee Rahal.
SUNDAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Connie Boggess, Sidney Cooper, Martha Newby, Trey Bedway, Noah Chongswatdi, Bob Carpenter, Rabbi Wucher, Lynn Barcus, Jason Roland, Caitlin Wilson, Zakare Garnett, Greg Willoughby, Glen Allen Young still a youngster at 72, Alexcia Rose Chandler begins the second of teen years at 14, Hannah Burns is 17, Russell Prichard, Reba Swann, Janel Aldridge, Atha Mills, Kaci Picklesimer, Mary Laruen Weimer, Gary Sumpter, Paul Cooper, David Tyson, David Norris, Faith Mauk, Todd Bacon, Zealand Wylie, Kelly Huffman, Jennifer Woodward.
CHUCKLE: As several filled balloons with helium at the local gift shop, a customer asked the price. "It's a quarter per balloon," a co-worker answered. "It used to be 10 cents," she complained. Another customer concluded, "Well, that's inflation."
