RETIRED: A retirement reception honoring Nicki LoCascio, dean of Marshall University Honors College, for 22 years of teaching and administration, was conducted Tuesday. Congratulations and thanks for your dedication, service and hard work.
FESTIVAL: Paramount Arts Center hosts its first-ever Foxfire Music and Arts Festival at 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25, at Ashland Riverfront. Presented by Delta Marriott in Downtown Ashland and Winchester Restaurant, the festival features musical entertainment, art vendors and live art exhibitions. Old Crow Medicine Show, Colter Wall, Ona, Buffalo Wabs and The Price Hill Hustle, Eric Bolander, Charlie Woods and Deep Hollow and Patrick Leland McKnight are featured Friday. Whiskey Myers, Blues Traveler, Morgan Wade, John R. Miller, Josh Brown & The Hard Livin Legends, Shelby Lore and Cole Chaney are on the agenda Saturday. Tickets are $39.99 to $149.99, available through the box office, 606-324-0007, or ParamountArtsCenter.com/Foxfire.
CANDLES: Tim Dillon may not be putting out forest or house fires as he is a retired Huntington firefighter, but he faces blowing out “how many candles” on his birthday cake Wednesday. The son-in-law of Marlene and Mike Sheets is a great guy ready and willing to help others. Tim is being wished a happy celebration, with many to follow.
‘BEACHY’: It’s “Fun, Fun, Fun” on Monday, Sept. 27, in Charleston as the surf-infused rock and rollers for five decades make an appearance to the Clay Center. America’s Band — The Beach Boys — performs at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $53 to $102.
DIRECTOR: Ashley Vanderpool is the new director of Career Services at Ashland Community and Technical College. She grew up in Boyd County and has previous experience from working at the college’s career services.
OPENINGS: Kenova United Methodist Church Preschool, also known as The Training Station, has a few remaining spots open to ages 2, 3 and 4 (and 5 before July 1) for the fall season. Contact www.kenovaumc.com, Facebook or 304-453-1112.
CONCERT: A concert featuring Ja Rule, nominated for two American Music Awards and four Grammy awards, Ashanti, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, author and actor, and Plies, rapper, begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets range from $59 to $189.
GROVEFEST: The first-ever Grovefest Music and Arts Festival filled with metal and hard rock music created by Charlies Wilds, vocalist for the band Revision, Revised, continues 11 hours at Paul Porter Park, Coal Grove, Ohio. Bands also include Left To Suffer, VRSTY, Emny, A War Within, Whatdrivestheweak, Curses, I, The Oracle, Fear The Dreamer, Of Serpents, Down in Round Three, Intercession for Imposters, Kuhmora, Valley of Dismay and This Town Has Ghosts. Gates open at noon Saturday, Sept. 25, for VIP-plus and VIP ticketholders and 12:30 p.m. for general admission. Tickets are $17; VIP, $30; and VIP-plus with pit pass are $50-$53. Visit grovefestohio.com.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Richard Horton, Vickie Short, Margie Billups, Lauren Duespohl, Danny Harshbarger, Jean Calhoun, Randy Yoho, Kim Jones, Sara Tschop, Virgil Kelly, Kathy Meadows, Paul Cox, Danny Woolums hits No. 74, Sara Cancel, Hilliary Townsend, Linda Adkins leaves the 50s behind for No. 60, Sarah Lehewe, Anna Phillips.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Mark and Renee Kessinger, Dusty and Debbie Mills (1978).
CHUCKLE: After watching the movie “Cinderella,” 5-year-old Sarah started using her pinwheel as a magic wand, pretending she was a fairy godmother. “Make three wishes,” she told her mother, “and I’ll grant them.” Her mom first asked for world peace. Sarah swung her wand and proclaimed the request fulfilled. Next, her mother requested a cure for all ill children. Again, with a sweep of the pinwheel, Sarah obliged. The mother, with a glance down at her rather ample curves, made her third wish, “I wish to have a trim figure again.” The miniature fairy godmother started waving her wand madly. “I’ll need more power for this one!” she exclaimed.