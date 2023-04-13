NOODLES: It’s an “oodles of noodles” event Friday, April 14, at Southside Elementary School. The dinner featuring spaghetti (meat or marinara sauce, gluten-free noodles option available), salad, bread and drink is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. Proceeds go toward the fifth-grade field trip fund. To-go orders are also available. Tickets are available at door or call 304-528-5168.
WINNERS: First- through third-place winners in kindergarten through grade 12 were chosen for the recent 2023 Creative Writing Contest sponsored by Cabell County Reading Council and Cabell County Schools. Winners in the kindergarten prose category included Trinity Williams, Meadows Elementary, first; Aspen Holley, Our Lady of Fatima, second; and Teagan Combs, Our Lady of Fatima, third. Kindergarten poetry category winners were Stella Ward and Emily Johnson, both of Meadows Elementary, placing first and second respectively.
CHOIRS: Marshall University School of Music presents The Marshall University Chamber Choir with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra Chorus in “Music of Celebration and Remembrance: An Evening of English Anthems” at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. David Castleberry is conductor. Admission is free.
DANCE: Huntington Old Time Dance and Music sponsors a dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Trinity Episcopal Church. Taylor Runner of Morgantown is the caller. A donation of $7 is requested for adults and $5 for students.
CONCERT: Ohio Valley Symphony presents the fourth of its five-concert series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at The Ariel-Ann Carson Dater Performing Arts Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. “Around the Campfire” features Luke Frazier, American Pops Orchestra founder and conductor, along with Hilary Morrow, vocalist, Jacqueline Schwab, pianist, and David Sanders, guitarist. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25; $15 students; $23 seniors.
RAMPS: VFW Post 6878 hosts the annual ramp dinner from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Proctorville, Ohio, post. The menu includes ramps, potatoes, brown and white beans, onions, cornbread, dessert and drink. The cost is $10; $5 ages 10 and younger. To-go orders are also available.
ON THE BILLBOARD: Andrew Conley, 22, son of Mike and Michelle Conley of South Point, Ohio, was recently named as a Heart Hero by Lamar Advertising and his photo was shown on a rotating display on the company’s signs this spring. When he was born March 21, 2001, at Good Samaritan Hospital, he had a hypoplastic heart and underwent a heart transplant April 4, 2001, at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. He is also autistic and underwent surgery in 2004 for a cancerous tumor in his stomach. But he is alive and well today.
BLUEGRASS: Mountaineer Opry hosts a concert featuring Williamson Branch at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Barboursville. Tickets are $15; $5 ages 12 and younger. Concessions are available. Call 304-743-5749.
PANCAKES: Stack ‘em high and eat ‘em all. Barboursville Lions Club hosts a spring pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at Barboursville Senior Center. Tickets are $8; $5 ages 5-12; free ages 4 and younger. Patrons are encouraged to bring in eyeglasses no longer being used. Take-out orders are available. A 50/50 raffle is featured. Proceeds support scholarship awards, Christmas baskets and other various community service projects. Call Lib Ciccolella, 304-972-7587.
COIN SHOW: Coins, foreign and domestic currency, coal scripts, tokens and more are available at the River City Coin Show Saturday, April 15, in Milton. The show is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Milton VFW Post.
MUSIC: As part of Sound Checks Live Music Series, King Calaway performs at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Charleston’s Clay Center. Tickets are $23.50.
LIVE PROGRAM: “Mountain Stage” presents its live program at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Culture Center Theater, Charleston. Featured are Robbie Fulks, The Gibson Brothers, Jaimee Harris, Anna Tivel and Nicholas Jamerson. Tickets are $25.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Addison Bird, Marsha Harvey, Blake Harrison, Caroline Kemper, Abigail Sheets, Doug Korstanje, Caleb Starkey, Judi Korstanje, April Adkins, Andy Burns, Alisha Dierdorff, Michael Turner, Gracie Morgan.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Corey and Chrystal Powers celebrates number 9.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Hugh Ruble, Kenny Tschop, Andrew Gooding, Judy Dumke, Tom Kisling, Bob Tucker, Tammy Damron, Lisa Browell, Susan Fabry, Carol Rowsey, Kyle Burner, Layla Maynard, Matthew Price, John Cummings, Brittany Clagg, Lauren Smith, Teresa Oney, Debbie McCartney with Hammers Industries, Wilma Jean Adkins, Ryann Rist, John Green with Lube Equipment.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Sandy White and Don Williams.
CHUCKLE: Three neighbor men were discussing the proper position and attitude for prayer. One said, “You should be on your knees with your head bowed in reverence to the Almighty.” The second spoke up and said, “Remember you were created in God’s image. The position in which to pray is to stand up looking into the heavens into the face of God and talk to Him as a child to his father.” The third man spoke up and said, “I know nothing about those positions, but the finest praying I ever did was upside down in a well.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
