NOODLES: It’s an “oodles of noodles” event Friday, April 14, at Southside Elementary School. The dinner featuring spaghetti (meat or marinara sauce, gluten-free noodles option available), salad, bread and drink is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. Proceeds go toward the fifth-grade field trip fund. To-go orders are also available. Tickets are available at door or call 304-528-5168.

WINNERS: First- through third-place winners in kindergarten through grade 12 were chosen for the recent 2023 Creative Writing Contest sponsored by Cabell County Reading Council and Cabell County Schools. Winners in the kindergarten prose category included Trinity Williams, Meadows Elementary, first; Aspen Holley, Our Lady of Fatima, second; and Teagan Combs, Our Lady of Fatima, third. Kindergarten poetry category winners were Stella Ward and Emily Johnson, both of Meadows Elementary, placing first and second respectively.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

