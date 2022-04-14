“BABY SHARK”: The Pinkfong “Baby Shark Live! 2022 Splash Tour” begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Doors open at 1 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $65. The Baby Shark Live! Photo Experience follows at 3:30 p.m. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $50.
LISTED: Ezra Blain, of Crown City, Ohio; Aaron Bundy II, of Ironton, Ohio; and Carolyn Rhodes, of Proctorville, Ohio, were among the 5,000 students qualifying for the dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, for the fall semester. The three attend Russ College of Engineering and Technology.
CONFIRMANDS: Four confirmands affirm their faith Sunday morning, April 17, at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church. These young individuals — Logan, Maxwell, Myrrandah and Mallorey Harris — are the confirmation class of 2022 and mentored by Paul Ford, Harlan Smith, Elizabeth Hanrahan and Betty “Bebe” Legg. Others assisting in the process are Marcia Daoust, Mary Ann Ramsey, Linda Brewster, Rod and Jane Jones, Ann Harris, Jeannie Evans, Marilyn Lilly, Susan Fabry, Michelly Frizao, Rodrigo Almeida and Pastor John Yeager.
EGG HUNT: First Guyandotte Baptist Church offers an Easter egg hunt for ages up to 12 at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16. Cupcakes, drinks, prizes, giveaways and face painting are also available.
CONGRATS: Congratulations to Jacob Lee, Cabell Midland High School senior. The son of Darla Davis of Ona and David Lee was one of three seniors named National Merit Scholarship finalists.
GOOD FRIDAY SERVICES: A service observing Good Friday begins at 7 p.m. April 15 at Fellowship Baptist Church. The service is led by Pastor Jacob Eastman; River Cities Community Church, 7 p.m.; Tenebrae service at 7 p.m., Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane; 7 p.m. April 15, Pea Ridge United Methodist Church; 6:30 p.m, Good Friday Communion service, New Baptist Church; 7 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church; the Rev. Sharon Bell from Highlawn Presbyterian Church speaks and Cayce Murphy sings, noon, Enslow Park Presbyterian Church; community Good Friday service with downtown Huntington churches, the Rev. Dr. Parrish Bridges from First Presbyterian Church preaching, noon, Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church; 7 p.m., St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Ona; 6:30 p.m., Steele Memorial United Methodist Church; 4 to 6 p.m., time of prayer and reflection, Bethesda United Methodist Church, Ona; noon, Stations of the Cross, St. John’s Episcopal Church; joint service with St. John’s and Trinity Episcopal churches, 7 p.m., Trinity; 6:30 p.m., Crossroads United Methodist Church.
DINNER: VFW Post 6878 conducts its annual ramp dinner from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at the post, 32 Township Road 1225, Proctorville, Ohio. The cost is $8; $4 ages 10 and younger. Menu includes ramps, fried potatoes, brown and white beans, cornbread, assorted desserts and soft drink. Take-out is available.
REMEMBRANCES: David and Sheila Byrd, relatives of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, would have celebrated 54 years of marriage April 15, but David passed away Sept. 26, 2021, and wife followed Dec. 6, 2021. Jay Michael Pratt, brother-in-law to Carolyn, would have been 64 years young April 15, but passed away unexpectedly June 1, 2017. These folks continue to be missed.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Brittany Clagg, Adalyn Hill, Carol Rowsey, Tammy Damron, Lauren Smith, Debbie McCartney with Hammers Industries, Teresa Oney, Wilma Jean Adkins, Lisa Browell, Judy Dumke, Tom Kisling, Bob Tucker, Susan Fabry, Kenny Tschop, Andrew Gooding, Brad Lochlear, Kyle Burner, Layla Maynard, Matthew Price, David Withers, Hugh Ruble, Ryann Rist, Lou Ann Blake leaves the 50s behind to try her hand at No. 60.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: David and Donna Dunn, Sandy White and Don Williams.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mayme Chapman, Becky Collins, Austin Allen, Reid Painter, Jeremy Rogers, Joanne Sovine, Sandy Dyer, Cassie Miller, Claude Hurst, Donna Griffith, Jody Eddins, Natalie Hemann, Bradley Shane Ratliff remains under the quarter at 23, Andrew Holtzaphel, Lynn Thompson, Kelly Cunningham, Denise Houvoris.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Obie and Helen Tomblin celebrate No. 31, Larry and Patti Bias.
CHUCKLE: The teacher said to Tommy, “Really, your handwriting is terrible! You must learn to write better.” Tommy replied, “Well, if I did, you’d be finding fault with my spelling.”