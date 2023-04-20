The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PERFORMANCE: Marshall University School of Music presents 3rd Avenue, a contemporary a cappella ensemble, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Smith Recital Hall. The event is free and open to the public.

LISTED: Cameron Jarvis of Barboursville was among the more than 1,825 undergraduate students at University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences qualifying for the dean’s list for the fall semester. To be eligible, students must have earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 grade point average for the semester.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

