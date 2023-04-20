PERFORMANCE: Marshall University School of Music presents 3rd Avenue, a contemporary a cappella ensemble, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Smith Recital Hall. The event is free and open to the public.
LISTED: Cameron Jarvis of Barboursville was among the more than 1,825 undergraduate students at University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences qualifying for the dean’s list for the fall semester. To be eligible, students must have earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 grade point average for the semester.
CONCERT: Gary Allan, American country music singer, presents a concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $45 to $75.
WINNERS: First- through third-place winners in kindergarten through grade 12 were chosen for the recent 2023 Creative Writing Contest sponsored by Cabell County Reading Council and Cabell County Schools. Winners in the third-grade prose category included Ava Thomas, Hite-Saunders Elementary, first; Deandre Bell, Explorer Academy, second; and Shauna Smith, Our Lady of Fatima, third.
DEDICATION: The Woman’s Club of Huntington offers a dedication ceremony for a red sunset maple tree at 1 p.m. Friday, April 21, in Ritter Park. The club has purchased and dedicated a tree in the park every year since 2008. The trees add beauty all year round, with a special display in the fall, when their leaves turn a brilliant orange red. The club’s mission is to help charities and promote local civic improvements. Call Judith Short, president, 304-617-3367.
NURSING DIRECTOR: Marshall University has a new School of Nursing director. Annette Ferguson, a registered nurse for more than 25 years with a focus in critical care and a nurse educator for more than 18 years. Dr. Ferguson also has been an associate professor of nursing at MU since 2017 and served as director of the pre-licensure BSN program from 2019 until she was appointed interim chair for School of Nursing in 2022. She has a Master of Science degree in nursing with a focus in nursing education from Regis University in Denver, Colorado. Congratulations on the new position.
CONFERENCE: Tri-State Bible College’s Appalachian Ministry Institute hosts the second annual Appalachian Ministry Conference Tuesday, April 25. at 506 Margaret St., South Point, Ohio. The theme is “Fulfilling Your Ministry with Hope in the Darkness of Appalachia,” featuring Dean Fulks, lead pastor at Lifepoint Church in Columbus. as keynote speaker. Special music is provided by Chosen Road, who has garnered six Top 10 bluegrass radio singles. Four breakout sessions led by 14 pastors and guests are offered based on a variety of pertinent topics to address the needs of pastors and church leaders ministering in Appalachia. Wayne Walker, founder of OurCalling in Dallas, Texas, talks about hope for the homeless in our community. Desmond Barrett, pastor of Summit Nazarene Church, discusses church revitalization. Church planting is discussed with Keith Menshouse, pastor of LifeSong Church. Registration for senior pastors is $15. To register, contact www.tsbc.edu or 740-377-2520.
LONG TIME: It may seem like a long time since Anna Caldwell Wetherholt answered God’s call to leave family and friends to live in her heavenly mansion, but Friday, April 21, marks two years since she departed this life. This little faithful Baptist Christian had a smile and look of humbleness to win the hearts of many. She was married 67 years to Virgil Wetherhold and retired from Perry-Norvell Shoe Factory. Free from pain, suffering and worries of this life, she now invites and awaits her family and friends to meet her on the streets of gold and walls of jasper.
GOSPEL: A spring gospel concert featuring the Primitive Quartet’s farewell show begins at 6:45 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg, Ky. Also featured is Chuckwagon Gang. Tickets are $22 and $27. Contact www.macarts.com or 888-MAC-ARTS.
ACCEPTED: Two Dawson-Bryant Local Schools teachers — Adam Jenkins and Derek Parson — have been accepted to participate in the Ball State University Department of History workshop sponsored by the National Endowment for the Humanities. “The Democratization for the Automobile Industry: Construction, Culture and Preservation” teaches educators about the historical and cultural significance of cars and the Midwest automobile car parts industry. Each receives a $1,300 stipend to cover travel and lodging costs.
STINKY? The Wild Ramp’s fourth annual Stink Fest is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Old Central City location, 555 14th St. W. Local foods, specialty vendors and artisans, live music, food and more are featured. An appearance by Stinky, the mascot, is also offered, as are face painting and other kids’ activities. A traditional ramp dinner including ham, pinto beans, fried potatoes, ramps and cornbread is available. Ramp pretzels, focaccia, breakfast rampage ice cream are also available.
EXPANSION: A ribbon cutting for the third expansion of Lily’s Place takes place Friday, April 21. The ribbon cutting for its Children’s Center begins at 11 a.m. at 1312 7th Ave. The open house, refreshments and distinguished guests, including Sen. Shelley Moore Capito as speaker, are featured.
JOINED: Josh Taylor became a member of Cross Roads United Methodist Church April 10. At his membership celebration, he had a pretty big support system in attendance. Welcome to the church family.
SWEET EVENT: A kid-friendly Cupcakes and Cocktails or Mocktails making class with Paula Vega takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Sip Downtown Brasserie. Each participant learns how to make two cocktails/mocktails and decorate three cupcakes. Tickets are $56 and $42 for children.
BAND: Greater Huntington Symphonic Band, conducted by Matt Chaffins, hosts its spring concert Sunday, April 23, at Spring Valley High School Auditorium. The Jazz Band, directed by Tom Chaffin, opens the concert at 3 p.m., followed by the symphonic band.
