FUNDRAISER: Marshall University ceramics students, instructed by Allora McCullough, professor, have handcrafted bowls displayed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Pullman Square for the annual Empty Bowls event. Bowls are $20 each, with proceeds benefiting Facing Hunger Foodbank. Bowls not sold at this event are listed for sale at https://www.thepotteryplace.biz.
LISTED: Eight Ironton, Ohio, residents were among the 5,000 students qualifying for the dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, for the fall semester. They are Halley Booth, Emileigh Bryant, Derek McCallister, Kye Robinson, Brea Spurlock, Isaac Whaley, Madeline Whaley and Camryn Zornes, all from College of Health Sciences and Professions.
ROCK: Paramount Arts Center in Ashland rocks Friday, April 22, as .38 Special, American rock band, performs at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $60.
JOINED: Anna I. Caldwell Wetherholt, of Milton, lived 100 years on this Earth before moving to her new address in heaven April 21, 2020. This faithful Baptist Christian had the look of an angel with her sweet smile and happy look. Wife to Virgil Wetherholt 67 years before his passing, she retired from Perry-Norvell Shoe Factory. As she awaits the arrival of her loved ones and friends, may God’s comforting hand continue to surround those missing and loving her as the loss sometimes doesn’t get much easier.
SINATRA AND ELVIS: From Frank Sinatra to Elvis Presley, Lee Dean, local minister/inspirational speaker and gospel singer, performs at 6 p.m. Friday, April 22, at The Venetian Estate, Milton.
WRITERS: Not just any writer, but young writers from Putnam County Schools. Ivy Ware, second-grader from West Teays Elementary, won the recent West Virginia Young Writers Contest. Her extraordinary story, “A Magical Day,” was chosen as the 2022 West Virginia Young Writers winner at the Grade 1-2 level and recognized by Putnam County Board of Education. Other winners included Maddie Beckett, fourth grade, Scott Teays Elementary, “The Fourth of July Mystery”; Aubree Williams, fifth grade, Poca Elementary, “What I Want to be in Life”; Braylie Smolder, Winfield Middle, eighth grade, “Yet They Played On”; Allie Ferrell, Teays Valley Christian, ninth grade, “The Beauty of One’s Capacity”; and Elainna Scarlato, Hurricane High, 11th grade, “The Last Time I Saw John McKannon.” Ivy’s story is recognized at the state level at the Young Writers Day celebration May 13 at the University of Charleston, along with other Putnam County Schools county-level winners. Congratulations to these winners on the big accomplishment.
BREAKFAST: Alpha Xi Delta Chapter of Marshall University hosts its 69th annual strawberry breakfast fundraiser from 7 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, at the Delta house, 1645 5th Ave. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, chocolate-covered strawberries and biscuits with strawberry butter. Tickets are $5 or $4 students. Proceeds benefit Facing Hunger Foodbank. Contact Kaylie Pauley, philanthropy vice president for the chapter, 304-415-9135; chapter members; or through social media pages.
SHOW: Don those blue suede shoes and listen to the female talent performing the songs of famous male artists as The Good Time Mountain Mamas do Elvis Presley from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Foundry Theater, Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium, Huntington City Hall. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Visit foundrytheater.org.
RAPPER: “Jeezy,” American rapper, performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets range from $30 to $200.
CHUCKLE: Pam was helping her daughter scrub her pet pig — 250 pounds of squealing indignation — in preparation for an upcoming state fair. The phone in the barn rang and she grabbed it. “Hello!” she screamed above the earsplitting din. No answer. “Hello!” she tried again. “I can hear you,” came the amused reply of Jean, the mother of three active preschool boys. “I just thought I’d never hear anybody whose kids made more noise than mine when their mother got on the phone.”