SALE: An indoor community yard sale is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2015 Adams Ave. Participants do not need to be a church member. Tables are $20 to display and sell. Ten spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 304-429-4318 from 9 am. to 2 p.m. for table reservations.
WINNERS: First- through third-place winners in kindergarten through grade 12 were chosen for the recent 2023 Creative Writing Contest sponsored by Cabell County Reading Council and Cabell County Schools. Winners in the fifth-grade poetry category included Colton Baisden, Nichols Elementary, first; Katie Chongswatdi and Lexi Clark, both Nichols Elementary, second and third, respectively.
BASH: The 60th anniversary season of Ona Speedway opens Friday-Saturday, April 28-29, with the fourth annual Yes Chevrolet/Yes Ford Cabin Fever Bash. Pit gates open at 11 a.m. Friday with general admission gates opening at 5 p.m., followed by racing at 7 p.m. General admission is $10 ages 13 and older and free to ages 12 and younger. Pit gates open at noon Saturday with general admission gates opening at 4:30 p.m., and racing following at 6:30 p.m. General admission is $20 ages 13 ages 13 and older and free to ages 12 and younger. Pit passes are $35 for ages 13 and older and free to ages 12 and younger.
NEW HIRES: Six new probationary firefighters were recently welcomed to Huntington Fire Department. Hannah Giammarino, Simon Vaugh, Christian McNeely, Michael Stoler, Shaphan Parsons and Nathan Thomas passed the physical and mental tests required to begin further training. Congratulations to these candidates.
REVIVAL: Dave Frazee is evangelist for revival services beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Jeffersonville Missionary Baptist Church, Coal Grove, Ohio.
NAMED: Denise Paulus is the new dog warden in Lawrence County, Ohio. She replaces Ronnie Hatfield, who has resigned that position.
FREE MEAL: Greater Barboursville Community Outreach hosts a free community meal from 3 to 4:15 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Barboursville Senior Center. The meal includes chicken casserole, mashed potatoes, carrots, salad, assorted desserts and beverages. The meal is sponsored by Vida Sexton/Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Call 304-736-5092.
HONORED: Brody Nash, sales associate with Century 21 Homes and Land Real Estate Inc., was recently recognized for his sales production and commitment to quality service. He received the 2022 Century 21 President’s Producer Award, which is given annually to sales affiliates earning the Century 21 Centurion and Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer awards in the same calendar year.
MUSICAL: Charleston Light Opera Guild presents the musical, “Kinky Boots,” Friday-Sunday, April 28-30, at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center’s Theater. Performances begin at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30 and $25.
SCHOLAR: Brandon Anderson of West Portsmouth, Ohio, is one of eight students chosen as members of Marshall University’s 37th class of Yeager Scholars. He is a four-year member of Portsmouth West High School’s football team and plans to major in computer science.
CONCERT: Rodney Carrington, multi-talented comedian, actor, singer and writer is featured at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets range from $49.50 to $199.50.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Alice Roma, Jacob Wallace, Barry Armstrong, Blake Brown, Chad Johnson, Erika Mendoza, Ryan Pemberton, Jon McCoy, Conner Adkins, Georgette B. Connelly, Linda Hedrick, Katie Bazell, Michael Campbell, Doris Crabtree, Sabrina Ellis, Emmett Ely, Hannah Edgar, Madeline Showalter, Sabrina Moore, Don Vance, Hailey Eldridge becomes of legal age at 21, Scott Niece still in the 40s at 46.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Michael and Morgan Sword, Gary and Donna Norris, Justin and Amelya Harmon, Jamie and Erin Goodwin (2014).
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kasey Murphy, Deloris Arthur, Jonathan Edwards, Faith Bonyak, Becky Smith, Joan Starkey, Nell Brumfield, Erin Collins, Helen Hatten, Kyle Cook, Gloria Holmes, Becky Chenoweth, Lakin Short Adams is over the mid-20 mark at 26, Rachel Painter, Jeff Taylor, Ryan Woodall, Kyle Cook, John Muncey spins the last of the 50s at 59, Greg Perry with Huntington Hose and Hydraulics South Point, Ohio, location, Edward Sparks, Sophia Grace Veasey turns 7.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Jeff and Natalie Elkins.
CHUCKLE: A woman ran a red traffic light and crashed into a man’s car. Both cars were demolished, but amazingly neither was hurt. After they crawled out of their cars, the woman said, “Wow, just look at our cars! There’s nothing left, but fortunately, we are unhurt. This must be a sign from God that we should meet and be friends and live together in peace for the rest of our days.” The man replied, “I agree with you completely. This must be a sign from God!” The woman continued, “And look at this, here’s another miracle. My car is completely demolished, but my bottle of 75-year-old scotch didn’t break. Surely God meant for us to drink this vintage delicacy and celebrate our good fortune.” Then she handed the bottle to the man. The man nodded his head in agreement, opened it, drank half the bottle, and then handed it back to the woman. The woman took the bottle, immediately put the cap back on, and handed it back to the man. The man asked, “Aren’t you having any?” She replied, “Nah. I think I’ll just wait for the police.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
