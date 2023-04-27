The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SALE: An indoor community yard sale is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2015 Adams Ave. Participants do not need to be a church member. Tables are $20 to display and sell. Ten spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 304-429-4318 from 9 am. to 2 p.m. for table reservations.

WINNERS: First- through third-place winners in kindergarten through grade 12 were chosen for the recent 2023 Creative Writing Contest sponsored by Cabell County Reading Council and Cabell County Schools. Winners in the fifth-grade poetry category included Colton Baisden, Nichols Elementary, first; Katie Chongswatdi and Lexi Clark, both Nichols Elementary, second and third, respectively.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

