SPEAKER: The Rev. Shannon Bloss, pastor of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, speaks at Key Ministry’s Inclusion Fusion live National Disability Conference Friday-Saturday, April 29-30, in Cleveland, Ohio. He leads a workshop on resourcing the small church to provide access and understanding for children on the autism spectrum. DINNER: Greater Barboursville Community Outreach hosts a free community dinner from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Barboursville Senior Center. The menu includes chicken and noodle casserole, rolls, fruit, cookies and assorted drinks. This month’s dinner is sponsored by Pea Ridge United Methodist Church and Christ the King Lutheran Church. Call 304-736-4583.
CONCERT: Kentucky Just-Us performs bluegrass music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Mountaineer Opry at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Booton Creek Road, Barboursville. Admission is $15 and $5 ages 12 and younger. 92: Much can be said — and all true — about Lillian Estep, long-time family friend and sister to Burgess Eplin, as she turns 92 years young Friday, April 29. Lillian, wife to the late Rev. Bill Estep, remains active and loves watching “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy” each evening. Not only is this wonderful Christian individual loved by her family, but wonderful neighbors look after her.
Burgess plans to take his sister to the restaurant of her choice and incorporate the celebration with a relative, Leigh Eplin, whose birthday is Thursday, April 28. Lillian would no doubt love to get a phone call or card from those knowing and loving her. May this be the happiest celebration of her 92 years with God’s many blessings continuing to flood her life after this special day.
CONFERENCE: The Dogwood Writing Conference, featuring S.G. Redling and Tobi Doyle is Saturday, April 30, at Holiday Inn Express, Ashland. The $50 registration fee includes lunch. Mark Shaffer, Ironton Tribune reporter, leads a session on photography for freelancers. Dave Lucas and Pam Hall feature a session on marketing and marketing materials. Email mizcathie@yahoo.com. AUTHOR: Eliot Parker, formerly with Mountwest staff and currently teaching writing at University of Mississippi, visits at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Cabell County Public Library. The remote event is hosted on the Facebook page. STINKFEST: The Wild Ramp’s signature annual event celebrating the market’s namesake, Allium tricoccum, commonly known as a ramp or wild leek, features ramp dishes from its Harvest Kitchen and other local food businesses from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30. Artisan vendors, kid’s activities and musical entertainment by Of the Dell, Corduroy Brown, Mark Smith, Ally Fletcher, Maggie and The Farmcats and Carter Miller are also offered. Participating food vendors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. include Lisa’s Jars of Love, Southside Sliders, Snowville Creamery and others. Admission is free.
OVER 50: Kimberlea Denise Byrd Poston with the float pool department/pediatrics ICU at Cabell Huntington Hospital for many years goes over the 50-mark by one (51) Friday, April 29. She is the daughter of Carolyn Byrd Williamson. May this be a great and fulfilling year with many more of God’s blessings added to your life. BASH IT: The third annual Yes Chevrolet/Yes Ford cabin fever bash featuring nine divisions competing is offered Friday-Saturday, April 29-30, at Ona Speedway. Friday’s race begins at 7 p.m. General admission is $10 ages 15 and older; $5 ages 11-14; and free ages 10 and younger. Access pit passes are $30 ages 15 and older; $15 ages 11-14; and free ages 10 and younger. The season opening race for the Midwest Modifieds Tour in its second appearance at Ona is offered at 6 p.m. Saturday. Admission is the same. GUNS: Cabell County Fraternal Order of Police sponsors a gun show this weekend in Milton. The event is from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, April 29, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Milton Fire Department. Call 304-654-9680 or 304-972-1885. SALE: Adriaunna Paige Foundation hosts a hot dog/bake sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Foodfair, U.S. 60 East, Barboursville. Hot dogs, pork barbecues and burgers are made to order, along with baked goods. A this ‘n that bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Cox Landing Library. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for the first pack and $5 additional. A concession stand and a quarter raffle are offered. A rummage sale is offered rain or shine from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Cox Landing Library, along with a spaghetti dinner from 3 to 7 p.m. For call-in orders, call 304-962-5291. Proceeds benefit the special needs prom May 14. STAR: Twinkle, twinkle little star ... there’s no wonder where you are. A star was born April 29, 1927, when Martha Ellen Davis (and later Karlet), affectionately known as “Aunt Mart” to many family members, friends and church goers, came into the world and her glow never diminished until her passing June 25, 2019, at age 92. Aunt Mart was an angel of a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and whatever position she held. The longtime member of First Baptist Church in South Point, Ohio, was a great cook and loved to make people laugh. DELIVERER: Janelle Coleman, Ohio University graduate and American Electric Power vice president, Community Engagement & Diversity, Inclusion and president, AEP Foundation, delivers Ohio University’s undergraduate spring commencement address Saturday, April 30. Coleman earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from OU’s E.W. Scripps School of Journalism in 1995.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Faith Bonyak, Nell M. Brumfield, Jeff Taylor, Rylah Lynn Woodall turns 1. Erin Collins, Kyle Cook, Gloria Holmes, John Muncey is still in the 50s at 58, Helen Hatten, Lakin Short Adams is 25, Sophia Grace Veazey is 6, Becky Smith, Joan Starkey, Deloris Arthur, Jonathan Edwards, Bobby Mullins, Diana Harkins, Becky Chenoweth, Aaron Gallion, Rachel Painter, Kasey Murphy, Sarah Howard. TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Lou and Mary Fischer, Jeff and Natalie Elkins. FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Irene Faller, Raymond Aliff, Patti Rollins, Tyler Dawson, Evelyn Rutherford, Becky Davis, Taylor Hazelett, Earl Trawick, Waylon Vanover, Destiny Harless is a tween at 12, Dennie Cremeans spins the last of the teens at 19, Jacob Hale, Brynlee Grace Barrett turns 7, Kezia Clark, Mary Dalynn Kelley of Louisa, Ky., turns 51, Josue Martinez, Jeannie Adams, Priscilla Deskins, Emma Ferguson, Taylor Hazelette, Sherrie Shaver, Emma Holley, Grace Holley, Brian McCann, Sam Robson, Linda Swan, Greg Perry, Connie Rutherford. FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Richie and Amy Brumfield (2000), Fox and Debbie Heaberlin (1988), “Boots” and Nancy McComas, Matthew and April Walker. CHUCKLE: A farmer walked into a lawyer’s office and said: “I’d like to get one of them-thar day-vorce-ees.” “Yes sir, I believe I can help you” replied the lawyer. “Do you have any grounds?” “Oh, shore do!”, exclaimed the farmer, “Got me bout 140 acres out back the house thar.” “No no…, I mean do you have a case?” asked the lawyer. “No sur,” replied the farmer, “I drive one of them John Deere’s.” “You don’t understand,” said the lawyer, “You need something like a grudge.” “Oh!!” said the farmer, “I got me one of those! That’s what I park muh Deere in!” The lawyer, a bit frustrated responded, “Sir, you’ve got to have a reason to divorce your wife. Does she beat you up or anything?” “No sur”, replied the farmer, “I purt near get outta bed afore her ever mornin.” Finally the exasperated lawyer shouted, “Why do you want a divorce?” “Oh, well…” replied the farmer, “She says we jus can’t communicate!”
