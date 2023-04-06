The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

TALENTED: The retired Herald-Dispatch editor with 40-plus years of service blows out birthday candles Friday, April 7. James “Jim” Casto of Huntington continues to write about the city’s nearly forgotten things and author of several books. The member of Friends of Cabell County Public Library has also portrayed Collis P. Huntington throughout the area. Jim is being wished the best of days with many to follow.

COLOR TIME: Barboursville Branch Library offers an Easter Egg coloring time at 2 p.m. Friday, April 7. Those attending may bring three to four hardboiled eggs to decorate.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

