TALENTED: The retired Herald-Dispatch editor with 40-plus years of service blows out birthday candles Friday, April 7. James “Jim” Casto of Huntington continues to write about the city’s nearly forgotten things and author of several books. The member of Friends of Cabell County Public Library has also portrayed Collis P. Huntington throughout the area. Jim is being wished the best of days with many to follow.
COLOR TIME: Barboursville Branch Library offers an Easter Egg coloring time at 2 p.m. Friday, April 7. Those attending may bring three to four hardboiled eggs to decorate.
HONORED: Four senior recipients recently won the Presidential Services Award and were honored for volunteering for 500 at Boyd County Senior Center. They are Tom and Theresa Spencer, Glen Romans and Wanda Salmons.
CONCERT: “A Night at the Movies” presented by Portsmouth Wind Symphony begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $10; $5 ages 18 and younger; and free ages 12 and younger. Contact 740-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.
ADDITION: Chris Brent is the newest addition to Barboursville Police Department after completing training at the police academy. He and his wife, Meagan, live in Barboursville.
SERVICES: “He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay.” — Matthew 28:6. Good Friday services conducted April 7 at local churches include a nail driving service, 6:30 p.m., Kenova United Methodist; 6 p.m., Westmoreland Baptist; “Journey to the Cross,” interactive walkthrough taking participants through 10 stations depicting parts; 7 p.m., Pea Ridge United Methodist; Stations of the Cross, noon, Woodmere Cemetery (weather permitting), 6:30 p.m., Liturgy of the Passion and Veneration of the Cross, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic; annual cross walk, noon, Sharon Baptist Church, Ironton, and proceed to Woodland Cemetery; community Good Friday service and luncheon sponsored by Ironton Area Ministerial Association, noon, Ironton First Methodist.
LISTED: Bryce Seabolt, Samantha Shaw, Jacob Shirley, Kaden Short, Emily Shrewsbury, Catherine Simpson, Justin Sloan, Brianna Slone, Jesilynn Smith, Lauren Smith, Noah Smith, William Smith, Melanie Spaun and Katherine Spencer were among the 200-plus students to be named to the dean’s list at Mountwest Community and Technical College for the fall semester. To qualify, students must have been registered for 12 or more hours of courses for which they are receiving letter grades and have a grade point average of 3.3 or above at semester’s end.
RECITAL: Marshall University School of Music presents “Evocaciones,” a classical guitar faculty recital featuring Julio Ribeiro Alves, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Jomie Jazz Center and Performing Arts Center. Admission is free.
CELEBRATION: The Bunny Brunch and Easter Celebration, hosted by West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice, is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at West Virginia Culture Center, State Capitol Complex, Charleston. Activities include a petting zoo, bicycle giveaways, princess storytelling, games, prizes, crafts, food and Easter bunny.
EGGS: Children make stained glass eggs, paint eggs and more during the “Egg Art” activity at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Cabell County Public Library. An egg hunt begins at 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, on the library’s fourth floor. Bring a bucket for gathering eggs.
MUSICAL: Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church presents Dan Forrest’s “Requiem for the Living” at 7 p.m. Friday, April 7. The musical work is sung by the sanctuary choir and accompanied by a group of chamber musicians from Marshall University, Charleston, and an oboist, Richard Kravchak, from Las Vegas, NV. Bruce Rous is the church’s director of music.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jerry McClellan, Zach Mitchell, Derek Neal, Mark Akers, Michael Fruth, Carl Proffitt, Logan Phipps, Dan Maloney, Bill Weekly, Amy Jarvis, Jamie Baumgardner, Angela Willey, Jessica Clark, Janice Chandler Gold, local Huntington and one of the best musicians.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: John and Debbie Yeager, Bill and Diana Allen.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jean Casey becomes one over 90 (91), Ginny Adkins, Mckenzie Myers, Amy Nitzel, Stephen Riggs, Gina Davis, Nathan Edmonds, Emma Lee Morrison, David Shanklin, Charles Heiner, Charlene Nicely Adkins, retired cook from Hite Saunders Elementary with many years’ service, turns 71, Karen Davidson, Doddle Michals crosses the ‘double nickel’ to 56, Carolee E. Rahal, Mackenzie Galli, Thomas Hysell, Josh Kearns, Gina Davis, Michael Norton, Drexel Brandon Mathis begins the second of his teens at 14.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Bob and Carol Wilcox.
CHUCKLE: A little old lady was stopped to pull into a parking space when a young man in his new red Mercedes went around her and parked in that space. She was so upset she went up to the man and said, “I was going to park there!” The man — a real smart aleck — said, “That’s what you can do when you’re young and bright.” This really upset the lady, even more. She got in her car, backed it up, stomped on the gas and plowed straight into his Mercedes. The young man ran back to his car and asked, “What did you do that for?” The little old lady smiled and told him, “That’s what you can do when you’re old and rich!”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
