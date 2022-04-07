FESTIVAL: United Methodist Women of Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church in Hurricane, West Virginia, sponsor the spring crafts and Easter eggs festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9. Crafters and vendors with a variety of merchandise, jewelry, wood items, hand-crafted bags, unique fabric gifts and more are sold. Handmade chocolate-dipped Easter eggs in vanilla, coconut, cherry nut, maple nut and peanut butter, constructed by at least two generations of ladies of the church beginning in 1969, are available. Baked goods, candies, hot dogs, barbecues and drinks are also sold.
WINNER: Rylee Gould, Proctorville, Ohio, high school junior, was winner of National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation’s nationwide essay contest. Rylee was flown to Arlington, Texas, for National Medal of Honor Day in late March to read her winning project as part of the groundbreaking ceremony for the museum being built to recognize the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest award for valor in combat. Her topic was brought on by the loss of a beloved cousin, Army Sgt. 1st Class Matthew McClintock, who died in the line of duty in January 2016. Congratulations, Rylee, on this winning essay.
BAKE SALE: St. George Greek Orthodox Church offers its spring bake sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 9, downstairs in the church hall. Ten varieties of pastries are available, which may be frozen and enjoyed at later dates. Masks are encouraged but not required.
SPEAKER: The Rev. Jim Shepherd was the speaker Sunday at Beverly Hills United Methodist Church. His sermon title was “Is There No Hope?” Becky Sturm was chancel choir leader and Janice Chandler Gold provided gathering music.
CONCERT: Marshall University School of Music presents University Chorus Concert, “Elements,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, in Smith Recital Hall. Admission is free.
BAPTIZED: Homer Blankenship Jr. was baptized March 8 at Rome Church of Christ, as the baptistry at Ceredo Church of Christ, where he attends, was not in working order.
EGG HUNT: A teen flashlight Easter egg hunt featuring more than 4,000 eggs, sponsored by Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, begins at 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, at St. Cloud Commons Park. The free event is open to ages 10-17. Participants must bring own flashlight.
RETIRING: The credentialing career for Mary Thomas is ending, as she is retiring from Cabell Huntington Hospital’s Medical Affairs Department Thursday, April 7. She began in 2002 at King’s Daughters Medical Center and moved to CHH in 2013. Mary was a great asset to the hospital and a great person to work with. She will be sorely missed, but is being wished a relaxing, restful and enjoyable time with family and grandchildren.
LISTED: Three Willow Wood, Ohio, residents were among the 5,000 students qualifying for the dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, for the fall semester. They are Ellie Johnson, Ryan Wheeler and Susan Wheeler, all from Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education.
MASTER: A man with many talents is perhaps the best way to describe James “Jim” Casto, of Huntington, and of the talents I know about … he is a master. Jim is a historian of sorts … retired Herald-Dispatch editor with 40-plus years of service and continuing writing about the history of nearly forgotten things in the city, author of several books and member of Friends of the Cabell County Public Library. This good friend also was seen traveling throughout the area in his Collis P. Huntington outfit as he portrayed him several years. Jim blows out birthday candles Thursday, April 7, before eating his slice of cake. But before that happens, please allow me to say a “happy birthday” and many more.
NEW ERA: Charlene Nicely Adkins has cooked herself into a new era as she leaves the 60s behind to try No. 70 Thursday, April 7. This wonderful lady is a retired cook from Hite-Saunders Elementary School after serving many years. Greetings for a happy, blessed day.
SALES: Adriaunna Paige Foundation offers a hot dog/bake sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Advance Auto, U.S. 60. Hot dogs, barbecues, burgers, nachos and baked goods are sold. Another sale is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Tower FoodFair, U.S. 60 East, Barboursville. Easter baskets are accepted for underprivileged kids at fundraisers. Proceeds go toward the special-needs prom May 14.
SHOW: Ironton Council for the Arts Series concludes Saturday, April 9, with the Dave and Daphne Show performed at First Presbyterian Church, Ironton. Tickets are $15. Contact Mary Jo Graham, 304-617-1977 or mjgraham@zoominternet.net, or Pat McCoy, 740-547-6446 or pmccoy73@hotmail.com.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Josh Kearns, Dakota Barnes celebrates the big 21st birthday, Heidi Holley begins the slide into the 40s at 41, Ginny Adkins, Chuck Heiner, Billy Keck, Carolee E. Rahal, Stephen Riggs, Gina Davis, Nathan Edmonds, Emma Lou Morrison, Karen Davidson, Drexel Branden Mathis becomes a teenager at 13, Doddle Michaels becomes “double nickels” at 55, Milton Miller spins the last of the 60s at 69, Thomas Hysell, Gary Rea, Michael Norton, Ann Hinshaw, Mckenzie Myers, Amy Nitzel, David Shanklin.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Sam and Charlene Anderson celebrate No. 60, Brian and Crissie Jones, Bob and Carol Wilcox, Barbara Ladner and David Castleberry.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Faye Lesher, Mark Shaver, David Tolley, Kendall Gesner, Fletcher Miller, Joel Price, Jackson McComas, Donnalee Hinson, Analee Maeland, Barbara Deskins holding at 39, Jennifer Weiss Blower, Chris Brown, Morgan Brown, Karen Campbell, Karlee Edwards, Gail Samson, Kristin Smith, Trent Surface, Clarence Woodworth.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Robin and Becky Crouch.
CHUCKLE: Two old ladies were discussing their husbands. One said, “I do wish George would stop biting his nails. It’s such a horrible habit.” Her friend said, “My Arnold used to do the same. But I eventually cured him of it.” “How did you do that?” “I hid his teeth!”