PARTY: A character dance party is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 13, at Nancy’s School of Dance, Proctorville, Ohio. The cost is $25. Come dressed in costume of choice. To register, call 304-697-2840.
SALES: The Hurricane citywide yard sale is from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. United Methodist Women of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church also sponsors a hot dog sale during the citywide event.
RECIPIENTS: Three recent high school graduates attending Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church received the 2022 Reverend Charles S. and Alma Thompson Memorial Scholarship. Congratulations to Sam Clark, Reed Houston and Katy Limanen for being presented the scholarship in late July.
ANTIQUES: The Pilot Club of Huntington, part of The Pilot International, conducts its 68th annual antiques show and sale Friday through Sunday, Aug. 19-21, at Mountain Health Arena. Hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Professional dealers from multiple states offer antiques, collectibles, vintage and modern. Admission is $6 per person, which covers all three days. Advance tickets are available for $5 by contacting a Pilot member or calling 304-736-3513 or 304-697-2082.
CERTIFIED: Kay Cole, city clerk of Catlettsburg, became the first city clerk in Catlettsburg to become certified as she was recently awarded the Certified Kentucky Municipal Clerk certificate at Kentucky Municipal Clerks Institute in Lexington. She successfully completed 120 hours of the required courses of study outlined by KMCA, The Martin School of Public Policy and Administration, University of Kentucky. Thumbs up, Kay, on this accomplishment.
LISTED: Savannah Snead, of Ironton, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Tallahassee Community College in Florida. Congratulations, Savannah, on this accomplishment.
BREAKFAST: VFW Post 6878 offers breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the post, 32 Township Road 1225, Proctorville, Ohio. The menu includes fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice. The cost is $7; $4 ages 10 and younger.
HAMFEST: Tri-State Amateur Radio Association conducts its 59th annual Hamfest from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at New Baptist Church, 610 28th St. The gathering is open to amateur (ham) radio and others interested in amateur radio. Radio equipment vendors, flea market and door prizes are also available. Testing for amateur radio licensing is available at 11:30 a.m. Contact https://QSL.net/w8va/events or Fred Herr, 304-736-2057.
FRIEND: Balmaine Hatfield, who lived to be 103 years old before leaving to her heavenly mansion Dec. 14, 2020, was one of the greatest Christian friends my family was ever blessed with. This angel would have celebrated another birthday Friday, Aug. 12. Not only sporty in her attire, she loved tennis, swimming, bridge (played until she reached 100), and loved to golf (played until in her 90s). Balmaine, a seamstress, embroiderer and baker, was active at Barboursville Baptist Church. She lived in Timberlake until she turned 96 and moved to Sugar Land, Texas, to live with a son, Bart, and his wife, Marit. What a true friend she was to my mother throughout the years we knew her, and for that we feel honored.
GRADUATES: Four Barboursville residents were among more than 1,300 students awarded degrees from Marshall University in May. Graduating with Doctor of Medicine degrees were Taylor Grace Adkins, Jacob Andrew Hesson and Mason Eric Dial. Receiving a Doctor of Pharmacy degree was Katherine Ann Watson. Congratulations to these future doctors and pharmacists.
MEMBERS: Three youngsters are the newest members at Westmoreland Baptist Church. Recently joining were Genevieve Bishop, Alesha and Austin Bowen. May these youngsters grow up loving the Lord, walking with him and doing his work and lead many others into the kingdom.
BOOK FAIR: Hilltop Book Fair, fundraiser for Huntington Museum of Art and sponsored by West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History through its West Virginia Fairs and Festivals, takes place Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21, at the Museum of Art. The event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and costs $5 and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, when admission is free. Used books are $2 each paperback and $3 each hardcover on Aug. 20. Used books are $10 per box Aug. 21, with boxes provided by the museum. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
AUTHOR: Joy Callaway, historical fiction author with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and public relations from Marshall University, offers a reading, signing and Q&A period from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Cicada Books and Coffee, 604 14th St. W. Her latest book is “The Grand Design: A Novel of Dorothy Draper.” Themed snacks and beverages are also available.
