FEST: Rain or shine, Rails and Ales Festival featuring sampling of craft beer and ciders, live music, food trucks and artisan market is from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Harris Riverfront Park. Attendees must be age 21 to enter.
MEMORIES: My best memory of John Lowe is shouting praises to the Lord while running around the sanctuary at Fifth Avenue Freewill Baptist Church. This U.S. Army veteran and former riverboat employee was a deacon, director of youth, Sunday school teacher, choir director and singer/guitarist with the Lowe Family. He also was a retired blacksmith from ACF Industries with nearly 30 years’ service. He passed away Aug. 13, 2018, at age 79.
BLUEGRASS: Mountaineer Opry hosts Twistville in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Tickets, sold at door, are $15; $5 ages 12 and younger.
SHOW: The Good Time Show presents “Mountain Mamas do Willie Nelson!” from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Jean Carlo Stephen Auditorium, Huntington City Hall. Mandi Hurley, Angel Davilla, Local Honeys, Senora May Childers, Molly Lynn Page, Sasha Colette and Teresa Prince sing two popular songs by Willie Nelson, backed by Rod Elkins, James Barker, Craig Burletic, The Woodard Brothers, Alan Hatten and Elijah Miller. Tickets are $15; free to ages 6 and younger. Doors open at 6 p.m. Dress as Willie and get a chance to win a prize.
CO-WORKER: Time flies by … it’s been 50 years since I met Patty Keesee (then Ferris and later Clay) when we began employment at The Herald-Dispatch in early October in the early 1970s. Not only did we start a couple days apart, but also retired a couple months apart. Plus, she is a few days older than me. In fact, this great friend and co-worker becomes a year older Friday, Aug. 13. May her day be filled with happy thoughts, love, happiness, good health and birthday cake.
LISTED: Alaina Thornburg, of Ashland, was among more than 7,800 students qualifying for the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University, Athens. To receive this distinction, students must earn 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved. Alaina graduated with a bachelor of science in health, majoring in health services administration from College of Health Sciences and Professions.
MUSIC: 9th Street Live! Concert Series hosted by Kindred Communications continues at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, on 9th Street, between 3rd and 4th avenues, with music by Ona with Corduroy Brown. Presented by Yes Ford and Yes Chevrolet and others, sponsors include The Herald-Dispatch, Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe and others.
104: If Balmaine Hatfield, formerly of Barboursville, would have lived, she would have turned 104 years old Thursday, Aug. 12. Balmaine, more like family than a friend, moved to Sugar Land, Texas, nearly 10 years ago but kept in touch with my family until her death in late 2020. She showed kindness in all acts of life and willing to lend a helping hand. This faithful Barboursville Baptist Church member never looked or acted her age. In fact, she played golf until her 90s and bridge until she hit the triple number.
STARS: “Stargazing: Perseid Meteor Shower” takes place at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Beech Fork State Park Day Use area, Barboursville.
CHUCKLE: Two elderly women driving could barely see over the dashboard. Cruising along, they came to an intersection. The stoplight was red, but they went on through. The woman in the passenger seat thought, “I must be losing my mind. I swear we just went through a red light.” A few minutes later, they came to another intersection, and the light was red and they went right through. This time, the woman in the passenger seat was almost sure the light had been red but was really concerned she was mistaken. She was getting nervous and decided to pay very close attention to the next intersection to see what was going on. At the next intersection, sure enough, the light was red, and they went right through. She turned to the woman driving and said, “Mildred! Did you know we ran through three red lights in a row! You could have killed us!” Mildred turned to her and said, “Oh, am I driving?”