MUSIC: The Pullman Summer Concert Series, sponsored by Heiner’s, Dutch Miller Automotive, Armstrong, iHeart, Community Trust Bank and others, features Of the Dell from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Pullman Square’s Armstrong Sound-Stage. Food and drinks are for purchase. Bring blankets or camp chairs.
NUMBER 22: Lakin Breann Beckett, Huntington High School graduate from Class of 2019, celebrates her 22nd birthday Thursday, Aug. 17. Lakin is currently a senior at The Ohio State University. Here’s birthday greetings for a fun-filled day of surprises with birthday cake and more to follow. CARS AND COFFEE: The Human Bean sponsors “Barboursville Cars and Coffee” from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Pea Ridge Plaza, U.S. 60 East. The event is free. JAZZY: The Jazz Alley Series continues at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Featured is Bob Thompson and the Unit with James Moore on trumpet. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $35.
