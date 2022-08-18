CLOGGING: Southern Stompers Clogging Group is featured at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Beech Fork State Park headquarters, Barboursville. Admission is free.
BEST: Pat Baisden, longtime administrative assistant with New Baptist Church and coordinator of its monthly newsletter, is being wished the best for her birthday celebration Thursday, Aug. 18. Pat does a remarkable job compiling the monthly news and making it look nice. May her special day be filled with surprises, family, friends and all that matters to make an awesome day.
MOVIE: Summer Movie Night features “Sing 2” at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Barboursville Park. Bring blanket or chair. Vendors are available.
FORECAST: It’s my prediction that sprinkles are forecasted for Friday, Aug. 19, but on the birthday cake or cupcake for Tony Cavalier, chief meteorologist with WSAZ-TV, as he prepares to share his weather skills for another year. Birthday greetings for a fair day, with many more to follow.
CONCERT: As part of the free 9th Street Live Concert Series sponsored by Yes Ford-Yes Chevrolet, Hello June with Cutler Station performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, on 9th Street, between 3rd and 4th avenues.
NEARLY 40: Two sisters, two nieces and then along came the firstborn nephew, Justin Bowyer, born Aug. 19, 1983, and lives today to tell of his many close calls with what could have been serious injuries, maim or death. Earlier this year on his way to work during an ice storm, the dad to one wonderful son slid on ice and went over an embankment with a near miss of dropping into the icy water after stopping against a tree. He is the son I never had, as we bonded in his childhood days and he lived with me 10 years after age 16. Here’s hoping this fine young man with a near complete turnaround enjoys the last of the 30s as he continues to make the family proud.
OUTDOORS: Liberty Missionary Baptist Church offers its annual outdoor concert at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at 2469 Yates Crossing, Ona. Featured are Harvesters from Sanford, North Carolina, and Gospel Harmony Boys from Charleston. Call John Snodgrass, 304-638-0639.
RETIRED: Dale Stephens, of Wayne County, has been employed 43-plus years, with 35 of those years as a bus operator. This good brother has retired, effective Friday, Aug. 19. May he have a relaxing, restful and enjoyable one.
COOKING: Huntington’s Kitchen offers a class on “Veggie Delight,” making zucchini ravioli with homemade marina sauce, from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22. The cost is $25. Contact 304-522-0887 or huntingtons-kitchen.org.
PHOTOGRAPHY: As part of the year-long sesquicentennial celebration at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, photographer Michael Belk shares stories behind 23 poster prints/photos from his collection at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in the fellowship hall. Services at 8:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, also features Belk’s “Journeys with the Messiah.”
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Linda Armstead, Tony Spurlock, Emily Anders, Bob Ayers, Ed Byus, Jack Coulter, Sarah Court, Mary Catherine Harris, Ella Peterson, Karl Egnatoff, Ryleigh Pennington, Judy Taylor, Madi Baisden, Keri Kennedy, Kent Keyser, Garry Ritchie, Holden West, Cesar Ibanez, Beatriz Sotelo, Jack Perkins.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Glen and Karen Dailey, Bob and Becky Chenoweth, Will and Kati Holland (2012), Mark and Rebecca Cooper, Greg and Flora Perry, Jack and Jackie Lively celebrate No. 60.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Carla Bell, Jacquelyn McKee, Scott Fisher, James Herman, David Vickers, Dave Tincher, Marian E. Brezinski, Bobby Mannon, Aaron Tyler, Josh Armstrong is 28, John David Ball, Brian Nichols, Lauren Turner.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Brian and Sephra Faulknier, Ron and Rosie Woodell, Jerry and Karen Lilly, Rodney and Paula Adkins.
CHUCKLE: An elderly couple were on a cruise and it was really stormy. They were standing on the back of the ship watching the moon when a wave came up and washed the old man overboard. They searched for days and couldn’t find him. The captain sent the old woman back to shore with the promise that he would notify her as soon as they found something. Three weeks went by and finally the old woman got a fax from the ship. It read: “Ma’am, sorry to inform you, we found your husband dead at the bottom of the ocean. We hauled him up to the deck and attached to his back end was an oyster and inside the oyster was a pearl worth $50,000 … please advise.” The old woman faxed back: “Send me the pearl and re-bait the trap.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
