CLOGGING: Southern Stompers Clogging Group is featured at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Beech Fork State Park headquarters, Barboursville. Admission is free.

BEST: Pat Baisden, longtime administrative assistant with New Baptist Church and coordinator of its monthly newsletter, is being wished the best for her birthday celebration Thursday, Aug. 18. Pat does a remarkable job compiling the monthly news and making it look nice. May her special day be filled with surprises, family, friends and all that matters to make an awesome day.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

