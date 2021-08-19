SESSION: A “Navigating Grief” session, presented by St. Mary’s Department of Spiritual Care and Mission, is from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at St. Mary’s Conference Center. For reservations, contact 304-526-1188 or rita.elkins@st-marys.org.
LISTED: Thirteen Ashland residents were among more than 7,800 students qualifying for the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University, Athens. They include Terri Chandler, James Frye, Caleb Kiser, Jada Miller, Ryle Miller and Joe Nance I, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Elijah Cordle and Kastin Hoffman, University College; Jayda Martin, Scripps College of Communication; Maddy Shaffer, Ryan Wheeler and Makenlee Sparks, Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education; and Rayce Williams, Russ College of Engineering and Technology. To receive this distinction, students must earn 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved.
GOSPEL: “Sing me a good ole gospel song …” A concert featuring Gospel Harmony Boys and The Harvesters begins at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Liberty Baptist Church, 2469 Yates Crossing Road, Milton. Bring a lawn chair.
PRECIOUS: “Rise up and call her blessed” (Proverbs 31:28) as “she speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue” (Proverbs 31:25). Vernice Meadows celebrates her 91st birthday Friday, Aug. 20, and continues to be a prayerful Christian lady. Her “wisdom is more precious than rubies” (Proverbs 8:11). A survivor through disappointments, heartaches, deaths and illnesses, including a serious car accident about three years ago, followed by hospital stays and months of rehab, this lady remains an inspiration and blessing to all knowing and loving her. The wife of the late Orbura Meadows and mother of three children is the oldest “active” living member to attend 26th Street Baptist Church in its old (and current) location. May this sweet, special and precious momma, who reminds me of my own momma, enjoy a well-deserved day of hugs, kindness, love, good health, fond memories and, of course, birthday cake.
BAND: Bring a lawn chair, sit back, relax and listen to melodies and music of the ’20s, ’30s and ’40s by Tommy Dorsey, Benny Goodman and others as performed by Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band, directed by Bill Galloway, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Jeremy Shoemaker Amphitheater at Paul T. Billups Park, Ceredo. Admission is free. Contact Nancy Price, 304-453-6814 or nprice1212@gmail.com.
WISHES: A dear friend of Connie Ferguson and her co-worker at State Electric celebrates a birthday Friday, Aug. 20. Tina Lockwood is a remarkable lady who loves the Lord. To be a friend of Connie’s — she must be one special lady. Birthday greetings are being wished to Tina, with many more happy years to follow.
ICE CREAM: Sunrise United Methodist Church hosts an ice cream social at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Spurlock Creek, Glenwood, West Virginia. Hot dogs, barbecue and steak sandwiches, homemade ice cream and desserts are available.
NEPHEW: The first male, after five girls, born into my family was Aug. 19, 1983, when Justin Bowyer entered the world; therefore, he celebrates turning nearly 40 years old Thursday. I’ve always said that he is the son I never had as we bonded like mother and son when he was a child and then lived with me several years. Here’s hoping this fine young dad enjoys No. 38 as he tastes the care, love and goodness that God shared throughout his life.
WEATHER: Thursday, Aug. 19, might be a stormy, rainy, windy or calm day, but the chief meteorologist with WSAZ Channel 3 lifts the clouds as he sees the sunshine on another year of life. Tony Cavalier becomes another year older but remains at the top in all areas predicting his all-time high wisdom and knowledge. May his day be as great as he is.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Gertrude Graham, James Herman, Dave Tincher, Bobby Mannon, Carla Bell, Jacki McKee, Scott Fisher, John David Ball, Lauren Turner.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Brian and Sephra Faulknier, Rodney and Paula Adkins, Jerry and Karen Lilly, Ron and Rosie Wooddell.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Zach Coleman, Zoee Burley, Zander Hereford, Becky Arkell, Robert Brewster, Lexie Bremar, Dylan Lovejoy, Byron Davis, Tesha Mattson, Owen Dierdorff, Peggy Saunders, JT Rowsey, Thomas Theo Walker celebrates No. 1, Teagan McGuffin turns 6, Donna Whitley, Ann Niday, Kelley Altizer.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Michael and Michele Myers.
CHUCKLE: A man told his friend that he went to his doctor to see if he could help him give up smoking. “What did he say?” asked the friend. “He suggested that every time I felt like a smoke, I should reach for a bar of chocolate,” responded the man. “Did that do any good?” the friend questioned. “No, I can’t get the chocolate to light,” responded the friend.