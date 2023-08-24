MUSIC: Charlie Brown Superstar is featured during the Pullman Summer Concert Series, sponsored by Heiner’s, Dutch Miller Automotive, Armstrong, iHeart, Community Trust Bank and others. The event is from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Pullman Square’s Armstrong Sound-Stage. Food and drinks are for purchase. Bring blankets or camp chairs.
50-PLUS: Tell me it isn’t so ... Linda Catherine “Cathy” Adkins Porter celebrates another birthday Thursday, Aug. 24. Cathy, first daughter born to Jesse Adkins of Barboursville and the late Linda Hoover and like a daughter I never had, still remains one of the most favorite people in my world. Wife to Kenneth “Kenny” Porter, mother to two sons, grandmother to two grandsons and one granddaughter and friend to many others, is a one-of-a-kind lady who one doesn’t want to get on the wrong side of. May her day be filled with happiness, love, surprises, fond memories and good health. DINNER: VFW Post 6878 conducts a fish and chips dinner from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Proctorville, Ohio, post. The menu includes fish, French fries, onion rings, hush puppies, cole slaw, soft drink and dessert. To-go orders are also available. The cost is $10; $5 ages 10 and younger. SAD: Aug. 25, 2002, was a sad and unforgettable day for my family. About 9:20 a.m. that morning, Linda Hoover, my oldest sister, was on her way to church when she was killed in an automobile accident — the day after her first daughter’s birthday. Never being able to say goodbye in this sudden tragedy has always been difficult to process but God knew what was best (and still does). Linda was greatly admired and loved and is thought about every day of our lives as she was a great blessing and inspiration waiting for her loved ones to join her in that new heavenly home. CONCERT: Nicholas Jamerson and The Morning Jays perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug 25, at The Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg, Kentucky. Guests are Brit Taylor and The Jamersons. Advance tickets are $25 and $20 or $5 more the day of show. Contact 888-MAC-ARTS or http://www.macarts.com. ASSIGNED: Five Kentucky State Police training graduates have been assigned to Ashland’s Post 14. They include Austin Castle of Nippa; Jason Hall, Lexington; Logan Layne, Dana; Cody McDavid, Grayson; and Dallas Salyers, Ashland. Congratulations to these officers and thanks for your efforts in protection and safety. ‘BROADWAY NIGHT’: Visit AKY continues its free summer concert series featuring Laid Back Country Picker at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Broadway Square, 300 16th St., Ashland. Local food trucks are also available. Those attending may bring a chair. TACOS, ANYONE?Huntington has enjoyed festivals for chili, hot dogs, ribs, Greek food and Saturday, Aug. 26, a taco fest comes to Harris Riverfront Park. Games, competitions, music and more are featured during the annual taco festival from noon to 8 p.m.
