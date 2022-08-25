The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

98TH: Sister Annette Crnkovich nears the 100-mark for birthday greetings but is short by two. She celebrates her 98th Thursday, Aug. 25. This good sister taught grade school at Our Lady of Fatima and Sacred Heart School in Huntington and St. Mary’s School in Spring Lake, Michigan, for quite a few years. Although written wishes may be a little late getting to her, they may be mailed to St. Mary’s Medical Center, Infirmary, 2900 1st Ave., Huntington, WV 25702. May this year be as grand as this lady, with good health, happiness, love, many friends and fond memories.

REUNION: C-K Class of 1977 offers its 45-year reunion with a pizza party at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Community Center, Kenova. Bring old high school photos and/or yearbooks.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

