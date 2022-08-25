98TH: Sister Annette Crnkovich nears the 100-mark for birthday greetings but is short by two. She celebrates her 98th Thursday, Aug. 25. This good sister taught grade school at Our Lady of Fatima and Sacred Heart School in Huntington and St. Mary’s School in Spring Lake, Michigan, for quite a few years. Although written wishes may be a little late getting to her, they may be mailed to St. Mary’s Medical Center, Infirmary, 2900 1st Ave., Huntington, WV 25702. May this year be as grand as this lady, with good health, happiness, love, many friends and fond memories.
REUNION: C-K Class of 1977 offers its 45-year reunion with a pizza party at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Community Center, Kenova. Bring old high school photos and/or yearbooks.
EARLY: Although Brandon Karr, grandson of Jayna Karr, turns 18 Friday, Aug. 26, he celebrated it early. He attended the Zach Bryant concert at West Virginia State Fair. But there may be cake and ice cream on the homefront.
20 YEARS: The memory of Aug. 25, 2002, is just as vivid today as it was that day. My oldest sister — Linda Adkins Hoover — and her husband — Ronnie Hoover — were on her way to church when a young man crossed the center line, hitting their vehicle head-on and killing her instantly and permanently injuring him. Taking an innocent life in their early 50s so suddenly without goodbyes to her mother, two daughters, sisters and grandson is definitely something not easy to cope with or get over in a timely manner. Since this great loss 20 years ago, life still isn’t the same for the family as tears are still overwhelming when the desire to see and talk to her is present. I know she wouldn’t want to come back from her heavenly mansion, but she remains in our heart and memory every day. There’s no doubt she’s the “guardian angel” pulling us out of harm’s way from time to time. We love and miss you, Sis.
DINNER: Greater Barboursville Community Outreach hosts a free community dinner from 3 to 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Barboursville Senior Center. The menu includes spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and beverages. The dinner is sponsored by Barboursville Baptist Church. Call 304-736-5092.
LISTED: Two Huntingtonians graduated from West Virginia University in Morgantown for the spring semester. Sophia Haddox and Noah Halkal received degrees in international studies.
JAZZY: Osland/DiMartino Little Big Band is featured at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland, as part of Jazz Alley Series. Tickets are $35 and $15 students.
BASH: Madison Park Retirement Home hosts a back-to-school bash for kids from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at 700 Madison Ave.
DINNER: VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville, Ohio, offers a spaghetti dinner from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the post. The menu includes spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drink. The cost is $8 and $4 ages 10 and younger. To-go dinners are also available.
GRADUATE: Jared Bryant Switzer was one of more than 1,300 students awarded degrees from Marshall University in May. The Dunlow resident graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Vicki Barnhouse, Barbara A. Roberts, Larry Billups, Deb Blair, Chris Booker, Megan Carr, Bob Simpkins, Myrna Eastman, Josie Curry, Sarah Bodmer, Chris Gibson with Huntington Hose and Hydraulics’ Winchester, Kentucky, location, Adrea Adkins, Gloria Pauley, Rebecca Crowder, Molly Kluemper, Tommy Piaskowski, Elizabeth Simmons, Olivia Saunders hits the double digits (10), Matthew Walker, Malinda Ross, Hal McMahon, Angela Craddock, Tucker Bird, Johnna Adkins.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Larry and Judy Clendenin, Terry and Amy Smith, Josh and Grace Heckik celebrate No. 4.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Roger Hamlin II, Mary Jo Harris, Brenda McBrayer, Darleen Miller, Ashley Sharp, Larry Wagner, Mike Prestera, Todd Smith, Janet Sumpter, Brenda Isaac, Lori Bailey, Joy McIlvain, Rachel Kemper, Joshua Bland is a tween at 12, Tamala Clark becomes 65.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jim and Carolyn Harvey, Ted and Audella Clark, Jeramy and Heidi Rice, Judy and Butch Worrell, Doug and Susan Korstanje, Bill and Kay Jennings, Mickey and Jennifer Holley celebrate No. 39.
CHUCKLE: One day a man with an elephant walked into a movie theater. “I’m afraid I can’t let your elephant in here, sir,” the manager said. “Oh, I assure you, he’s very well behaved,” the man responded. “All right then,” the manager said. “If you’re sure.” After the movie, the manager said to the man, “I’m very surprised! Your elephant was well behaved, and he even seemed to enjoy the movie!” “Yes, I was surprised, too,” answered the man. “He hated the book.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.