TWINS: It was number 95 for Juanita England and Wanda Hayes, better known as the “Floyd twins” as they ate birthday cake and blew the birthday horn Wednesday, Aug. 25. Here’s hoping for a super year of God’s many blessings.
GOSPEL: Brighter Side Quartet and Sincere Revival feature southern gospel music at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Seventh Avenue Baptist Church. Admission is free; however, a love offering is taken.
BLOOD: American Red Cross hosts a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, in the friendship hall at Church in the Valley, Milton. Participants must wear a face mask.
GRADS: Three Chesapeake, Ohio, residents were among more than 4,800 students graduating from Ohio University, Athens, for the spring semester. They include Atiya Spaulding, bachelor of specialized studies, University College; McKenna Wells, associate in applied science (associate in nursing), College of Health Sciences and Professions; and Corey Thompson, associate in applied business (business management technology), College of Business.
RACE: Ritter Park is turning into a racetrack for a Power Wheels Derby. Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District Recreation Team hosts the event at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Registration begins at 1 p.m. The race, open to ages 1-7 with power wheels, is divided into two age classes: ages 1-4 and 5-7. Trophies are awarded first- through third place for both age groups. Helmets are required. Contact Lauren Patrick, recreation superintendent, lpatrick@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954.
YOUTH: Ashlee Gallion began her duties as the new youth minister at Barboursville’s Steele Memorial United Methodist Church in mid-July. She served as an assistant professor at Marshall University School of Nursing and completed her doctorate in nursing from Eastern Kentucky University. Currently, she is a patient care manager for St. Mary’s Home Health. Ashlee has also served as Vacation Bible School director at her previous church. Congratulations on this achievement. May many be uplifted and brought into God’s kingdom.
CLINIC: Marshall Health continues Saturday sports medicine screening clinics from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Marshall Sports Medicine Institute, 2211 3rd Ave. Free evaluations and assessments on orthopaedic conditions or injuries and advice are provided by Cabell Huntington Hospital, Marshall Family Medicine and Marshall Orthopaedics. Appointments are not necessary as patients are seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Masks are required. Contact 304-691-1880 or www.marshallsportsmedicine.org.
PRESIDENT: Dr. Joshua Baker is now a president ... of a local college. With more than 15 years’ experience in community colleges, he was named president of Mountwest Community and Technical College June 1. Dr. Baker was a faculty member and coach at Highline Community College, near Seattle, as well as held other leadership positions in Indiana, Colorado and Washington. He has a Ph.D. in community college leadership from Oregon State University and master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Brigham Young University. Welcome to Huntington, Dr. Baker. May your stay be long.
MOVIE: City of Ashland Parks and Recreation and Boyd County Library sponsor the movie, “Raya and the Last Dragon,” from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Broadway Square, Ashland, Kentucky. Admission is free.
WINNERS: Lawrence County Ohio Historical Society and Museum recently hosted a pie-baking contest with five local bakeries competing and 13 pies entered in the amateur division judged by Tommie Lintner, Terri Belcher and Ironton Mayor Samuel Cramblit. Participating bakeries were Ironton Food Fair, Tipton’s Traditions, Sugar and Spice, Dave’s Bakery and Black Bear Bakery. Individuals entering their desserts were Jennie Cassity, Floye Cook, Lexi Lawson, Kay Rader, Jean Butler, Virginia Smith, Alicia Fraley, Bonnie Ford Holmes, Judene Love, Christine Hunt, Mary Rose and Carolyn Hopper. The local bakery division winner was chocolate pie by Black Bear Bakery. Floye Cooke of Kitts Hill, Ohio, won for her raspberry pie.
CONCERT: The 17th annual season of Live on the Levee Series continues at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Charleston’s Haddad Riverfront Park’s Schoenbaum Stage. John Ingram and Friends present “A Tribute to the Rolling Stones featuring Patrick Sweany, Joslyn Hampton, the Carpenter Ants and others.” Admission is free.
FRIEND: Since the early 1990s when I first met Paula Pauley, I have considered her a sister more than a friend. The Barboursville resident, mother of two and grandmother of two was always there for me. As she blows out birthday candles Thursday, Aug. 26, may she be reminded of the love, happiness and kindness she has brought me over the years and be blessed with a super day and more to follow.
MUSIC: 9th Street Live! Concert Series hosted by Kindred Communications continues at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, on 9th Street, between 3rd and 4th avenues, with music by Madhouse. Presented by Yes Ford and Yes Chevrolet and others, sponsors include The Herald-Dispatch, Marshall Hall of Fame Café and others.
ATTENDED: Macy Smith of Kenova recently attended a week-long Aviation Challenge Mach II at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, home of Space Camp®, Space Camp® Robotics™, Aviation Challenge® and U.S. Cyber Camp® in Huntsville, Alabama. The Rocket Center is a Smithsonian Affiliate and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Official Visitor Center.
KNIGHTS: Marshall University Speech and Hearing Center, Rite Care Clinic and Huntington Scottish Rite Foundation host the Rite Care Royal Knight Out from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, in the lawn beside Buskirk Hall and beside the tennis courts. This event allows young boys and girls to transform into knights and princesses with a royal presentation for all to observe. Carnival style booths, games, food vendors, raffles, carriage rides and pictures with princesses are available.
CUPCAKES: The West Virginia Cupcake Festival begins at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Valley Park in Hurricane, with kids carnival games, cupcake classic cruise-in, entertainment, pupcake pageant and movie. Known as the sweetest festival around, it continues Saturday, Aug. 28, with cupcake chase 5K registration at 7 a.m., followed by the event at 8 a.m. The cupcake festival actually begins at 11 a.m. with Little Miss and Mister Cupcake Pageant Registration and followed by other events, closing at 5 p.m. Visit www.wvcupcakefestival.com or Facebook.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mary Jo Harris, Brenda McBrayer, Darleen Miller, Larry Wagner, Joshua Bland becomes double toothpicks at 11, Tamela Clark turns 64, Ray Brown, Lori Bailey, Janet Sumpter, Ashley Sharp, Mike Prestera, Taylor Hickman, Ronnie Musick, Lakin Thompson, Joy McIlvain, Rachel Kemper.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Ted and Audella Clark, Mikey and Jennifer Holley celebrate number 38, Judy and Butch Worrell, Jeramy and Heidi Rice, Jim and Carolyn Harvey
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: John Simmons, Jamie Smith, Matthew Winfree, Jim Brammer, Jacob James Journell begins the first of the double digits at 10, Dan McDaniels, Branden Elkins becomes double toothpicks at 11, Steve Waggoner, Susan Porter, Dean Caldwell, Beth Perry, Ben Maynard, Emma Wagner, Jennifer Weingardt, Susan Plymale, Ann O’Roark, Winalee Blackwood, Charles Davis, Kasen Scarberry, the Rev. Lindsay Thorp, Andrea Jackson.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Ken and Hazel McGlothlin (1955), Linda and Max Stull.
CHUCKLE: One afternoon in the Arctic, a father polar bear and his polar bear son were sitting in the snow. The cub turned to his father and said: “Dad, am I 100% polar bear?” “Of course, son” replied the father. “You are 100% polar bear.” A few minutes later the cub turned to his father again and said: “Dad, tell me the truth, I can take it. Am I 100% polar bear? No brown bear or black bear or grizzly bear?” The father put a loving paw on the son’s head. “Son,” he said “I am 100% polar bear, your mother is 100% polar bear, so you are definitely 100% polar bear. Why are you asking?” The cub replied: “Because I’m freezing!!!”