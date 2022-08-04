The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

FASHION: A back-to-school fashion show begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Huntington Mall, Barboursville.

WINNER: Congratulations Kally Hall, of Hurricane, West Virginia, for placing high in the recent Liars (all ages) category of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History’s 45th annual Vandalia Gathering conducted in Charleston. The Biggest Liar first-place winner was presented with Goldenseal magazine’s Golden Shovel award. Jeff Johnson, of Scott Depot, West Virginia, placed third in the “Big Liar” contest (open to all ages).

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you