FASHION: A back-to-school fashion show begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Huntington Mall, Barboursville.
WINNER: Congratulations Kally Hall, of Hurricane, West Virginia, for placing high in the recent Liars (all ages) category of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History’s 45th annual Vandalia Gathering conducted in Charleston. The Biggest Liar first-place winner was presented with Goldenseal magazine’s Golden Shovel award. Jeff Johnson, of Scott Depot, West Virginia, placed third in the “Big Liar” contest (open to all ages).
CAR SHOW: Veterans Memorial car show is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Huntington Peddlers Mall, 800 14th St. W. Entry fee is $5. Proceeds benefit Woody Williams Foundation. Contact sethforeman@gmx.com or 304-786-9210.
SCHOLARSHIPS: Two St. Joseph’s Central High School graduates with plans to attend an accredited college, community college or university were among several awarded Members Choice scholarships worth $1,000 each, given annually by the credit union to qualifying member-owners. The Ironton residents and graduates include Jackson Rowe, son of James and Jennifer Rowe, attending Marshall University to major in pre-med; and Max Weber, son of Nick and MaryBeth Weber, attending Marshall University.
CONCERT: Mountaineer Opry hosts Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Barboursville. Tickets are $15; $5 ages 12 and younger.
LISTED: A Putnam County resident was named to the president’s list maintaining a 4.0 grade point average while earning 12 or more hours at West Virginia University at Parkersburg for the spring semester. Erica Rhodes, of Scott Depot, received an AAS in nursing degree.
GIVEAWAY: New Hope United Methodist Church in Proctorville, Ohio, offers a school supply giveaway for Fairland, Chesapeake and Symmes Valley district students from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at 111 Township Road 1130. Call 740-886-5311.
READER: Bob Jones recently sent this email: “I read your column almost every day with great interest.” He went on to say that he’s noticed that Lucian Stiltner was included on occasion. Lucian and Bob apparently grew up together in Whitman, Logan County. Prior to moving to Huntington, Bob knew Lucian and his family very well and agrees that Lucian was a terrific person. Thanks for your encouraging words and keep reading, Bob.
100TH: Huntington’s Baptist Temple, founded Aug. 10, 1922, celebrates its 100th anniversary Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6-7. A meet, greet and eat fellowship is from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Dr. Jill Adkins Jenkins is speaker and Jason Lovins Band provides music at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. Lunch follows. A nursery is provided.
75: It doesn’t get much easier for Carolyn Byrd Williamson as she remembers Friday, Aug. 5, being the 75th birthday of her late husband, Alan Williamson, who passed away Oct. 8, 2020, after a short but strong illness. Alan and Carolyn met at their 35th reunion for the graduating class of Huntington East High School and married June 3, 2005. May Carolyn be comforted by God’s hand and love during this day.
SALE: An estate sale to benefit Seventh Avenue Baptist Church takes places from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the home of a deceased member of the church at 720 3rd St. W.
SCHOLAR: Brea Belville, daughter of Shannon and Brigette Belville, has experienced a great year. The Symmes Valley High School graduate finished at the top of her graduating class, named 2022 Lawrence County Scholar and crowned queen of the Lawrence County Fair. Most recently, she was presented a four-year scholarship, totaling $3,000, but receiving $750 installments each year by Ohio Valley Bank Lawrence County Region Manager Terri Taylor. She plans to attend Marshall University for the fall session.
BREAKFAST: Grayson Rotary Club hosts a pancake breakfast Saturday, Aug. 6, at Grayson Gallery and Art Center, during the Route 60 Year Sale in Carter County. The drive-thru meal costs $6.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jeff Biederman, Jason Arthur, Megan Grant still in the 20s at 27, George Arthur, Kenny Sergent, Anthony Harper, Brandon Morgan, Drake Watkins, Mary Ganzer, Tyler Eddins, Elizabeth Madelly, Celia Vargo, Jackson Wellman, Mike Albers, Doug Pinkerton.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Tony and Tammi Cox, Jay and Liz Sisson celebrate No. 10, Ken and Sharon Eagleston, Pastor Kevin and Kathy Mackey of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Amy Hall, Justin Minsker, Kelly Bragg, Connor Kemper, Griffin Porter, Ryan Armstrong, Christopher Ball, Katelyn Ball, Ronney Lee Lewis leaves the 50s behind for No. 60, Patty Bias of Proctorville, Ohio, Lois Quinn, Ronnie Adams, Todd Erwin, Anthony Cremeans, Emmitt Adkins.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Tiffany and Chris Showalter, Greg and Robin Creasy, Richard and Katrina Eskins, Bobby and Tevin Gillette, Arlan and Trudy Hesse.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
