VBS: A one-day Christian Olympics Vacation Bible School is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 7, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, U.S. 60 East. The event, combined with Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, features games and crafts.
GRADS: Two Miltonians graduated from West Virginia University during the spring semester and were named to the dean’s list. They are Bethany Harshbarger, sport management, and George McPhail, petroleum and natural gas engineering. To be named to the list, students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or better in the semester.
MEMORIAL: Instead of 74th birthday wishes for Alan O. Williamson on Thursday, Aug. 5, it’s a memorial as he passed away Oct. 8, 2020, at age 73. Although life is short, it remains hard for his wife of 16 years, Carolyn Byrd Williamson, to realize he is gone from the family. Alan and Carolyn met at their 35th reunion for Huntington East High School Class of 1965, attended their 50th reunion and were looking forward to another one. Thoughts and prayers are with this Christian lady during this time of sorrow.
LISTED: Brennan Rhoades, of Chesapeake, Ohio, was among more than 7,800 students qualifying for the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University, Athens. To receive this distinction, students must earn 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved. Brennan graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing (baccalaureate nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.
SESSION: A “Navigating Grief” session, presented by St. Mary’s Department of Spiritual Care and Mission, is from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at St. Mary’s Conference Center. For reservations, contact 304-526-1188 or rita.elkins@st-marys.org.
PROMOTED: Seven Huntington Police Department officers were recently promoted. They are Lt. Larry Zimmerman to captain; Pfc. Randy Spears, Pfc. Daniel Mulvaney and Pfc. Kyle Quinn, all to corporal; Sgt. Mike Chornobay to lieutenant; Cpl. John Weber and Cpl. Stephanie Coffey, both to sergeant. Pfc. Quinn received his badge from sons Oliver and Dexter. Thanks to these officers for maintaining safety in the Huntington area.
RUMMAGE SALE: Catholic Women’s Club of St. Ann’s Catholic Church offers a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6-7, at the Chesapeake, Ohio, church.
ANTIQUES: Antique tractors, hit and miss engines, antique cars and trucks and more are displayed during the Vintage Pride Antique Tractor and Engine Show from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Sadler Field, 6501 Farmdale Road, Barboursville. Admission is free. A tractor parade begins at 4:30 p.m. through downtown Barboursville.
GIVEAWAY: New Hope United Methodist Church hosts a school supply giveaway for Fairland, Chesapeake and Symmes Valley district families from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Proctorville, Ohio, church. Contact 740-886-5311 or Robin Ross, 304-544-3561.
SALES: Rain or shine, Hanging Rock Church of Jesus Christ sponsors a large yard sale and bake sale at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the church, 535 Ohio 650.
BLUEGRASS: Gibson Davis Band performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Mountaineer Opry, housed in Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, 6040 Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Tickets, sold at door, are $15; $5 ages 12 and younger. Concessions are available. Call 304-743-5749.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Emmitt Adkins, Debbie Stoner, Griffin Porter, Connor Kemper, Anthony Cremeans, Ronney Lee Lewis with Asphalt Contractors closes in on the 60-mark at 59, Patty Bias, Todd Erwin, Ronnie Adams, Ryan Armstrong, Christopher Ball, Katelyn Ball, Mike Barnhouse, Brody Frankin, Evan McMillion, Billy Smith, Karen Turner.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Greg and Robin Creasy celebrate No. 5, Richard and Katrina Eskins, Bobby and Tevin Gillette, Tiffany and Chris Showalter, Steve and Rosemary Cook, Jeremy and Erin Daniels.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: James Journell, nephew of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, turns 48, Mike Boshell, Tara Crow, Mattie Moore, Corey Lands, J.R. Carman, Paula Stewart, Seth Summers, Carol Lynn, John Goodall, Jim Harvey, Jane Lake, Elsa Meade, Lorena Henry turns 87, Jimmy Conaway, Ali Fenerty, Dan Kennedy, Kinley Ogle.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Ken and Donna Workman (1971), Bill and Sandra Budden (1983), Harold and Joann Walker.
CHUCKLE: A young pastor was sitting in a restaurant eating lunch. He opened a letter he’d just received from his mom. As he opened it, a $20 bill fell out. He thought to himself, “Thanks, Mom. I sure needed that right now.” As he finished his meal, he noticed a beggar outside on the sidewalk leaning against the light post. Thinking that the poor man could probably use the $20 more than he, he crossed out the names on the envelope and wrote across the top in large letters, PERSEVERE! So as not to make a scene, he put the envelope under his arm and dropped it as he walked past the man. The man picked it up and read the message and smiled. The next day, as the pastor enjoyed his meal, the same man tapped him on the shoulder and handed him a big wad of bills. Surprised, the young pastor asked him what that was for. The man replied, “This is your half of the winnings. Persevere came in first in the fourth race at the track yesterday and paid 30 to 1.”